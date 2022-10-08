Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Home and Yard Decorations are Only Beginning for Halloween Before December's Big EventJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Local Festival Celebrates Semicentennial as People Come to Hear from Around the WorldJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
North Carolina's Stunning Glass Treehouse is Airbnb's most wait-listed property in AmericaEllen EastwoodBanner Elk, NC
Viking Hall Overrun with Bands from the Region Saturday as Band Event Goes IndoorsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Sullivan County Residents Prepare for Country Thunder and Ian Remnants This WeekendJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
cartercountysports.com
Furious Bulldog Rally Comes Up Short At GP
A furious Hampton rally fell short on Friday night. The Bulldogs nearly erased a 23-point deficit but dropped a 48-41 decision to Gatlinburg-Pittman in nonconference play. It was the first loss of the season for the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs set the tone early. Hampton used a 15-play drive to open...
cartercountysports.com
Cyclones Outlast Rhea County For Nonconference Win
Elizabethton took care of business on the road. With a big night from Nate Stephens, the Cyclones ran to a 35-28 victory at Rhea County in nonconference action. Stephens finished with 245 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the win. After the Eagles took a 7-0 lead into the second...
Kingsport Times-News
Unaka's win over Claiborne creates some buzz
Friday’s win for Unaka may not have caught the attention of many football fans in Northeast Tennessee, but it was significant on two fronts. First, the Class 1A Rangers easily handled a Class 3A team that had been competitive this season. Second, Unaka kept in place its hope to post back-to-back winning seasons for only the fourth time in school history.
Abingdon, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Abingdon, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Chilhowie High School football team will have a game with Abingdon High School on October 10, 2022, 14:00:00.
UT message left by East Tennessee man who helped build jumbotrons at LSU's Tiger Stadium
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some fun messages supporting University of Tennessee athletics are scattered around LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. East Tennessee native Nick Barnes was part of the group that installed jumbotrons and other fixtures at the venue in 2014. They won't be easy to spot while...
cartercountysports.com
Photo Gallery: Cloudland Homecoming Parade
Cloudland celebrated Homecoming 2022 on Friday. In addition to halftime festivities, the Roan Mountain community held the annual parade prior to the game. Check out our photo gallery below, and you can view more photos by clicking here.
wcyb.com
The Apple Festival is underway in Unicoi County
ERWIN, Tenn. (WCYB) — It's apple picking time, and Unicoi County is giving you a way to celebrate!. The apple festival kicked off today and will continue Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The apple festival has been happening in Erwin, Tennessee for over four decades with an annual attendance of around 110,000.
supertalk929.com
Johnson City Man Dies Following Head On Crash
A Johnson City man has died from injuries he received in a head on crash that occurred Friday. Joseph Webb died at Johnson City Medical Center after he was hit head on by a 2004 Saturn Vue, driven by Lori Gross of Johnson City. Gross was traveling west on E. Main Street and crossed the double yellow line into the westbound lane and struck Webb who was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado. Gross received life threatening injuries and is listed as stable but in critical condition. The investigation is being conducted by the Johnson City Police Traffic Reconstruction Team.
Traffic back to normal after crash on I-26
UPDATE: Traffic both eastbound and westbound has returned to normal, according to TDOT. GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash reported on Interstate 26 near Gray is causing traffic delays both eastbound and westbound. According to TDOT, a multivehicle crash was reported around 4 p.m. on I-26 east at mile marker 12.6. TDOT reports one eastbound […]
wcyb.com
Travel lanes reopen following tractor-trailer fire in Washington County, Virginia
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: The travel lanes of Interstate 81 have reopened following a tractor-trailer fire near mile marker 14 in Washington County, Virginia, Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. According to an update posted at 1:05 p.m., the right shoulder remains closed. --- A...
What festivals are happening this weekend in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) — With the perfect fall weather forecast for Oct. 8-9, many are looking for fun weekend activities. As it turns out, multiple big-time festivals around the region will be underway across the Tri-Cities, including Jonesborough’s Storytelling Festival, Unicoi County’s Apple Festival, Marion’s Chili Championship and more. News Channel 11 compiled a list that features […]
John Sevier resident reacts to future home concept plan
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Thursday brought new developments in the downtown redevelopment project at the John Sevier Center. The Sevier Center currently serves as a home for hundreds of elderly and disabled residents. City leaders want to move residents out of the former historic hotel into new apartments on the south side of Johnson […]
VDOT: Tractor-trailer fire on I-81 N blocks all lanes
(WJHL) — A tractor-trailer fire Monday morning blocked all lanes of I-81 northbound near mile marker 14, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). Transportation officials say that the incident occurred 1 mile south of the VA-140 Exit 14. Crews are redirecting traffic through the truck rest area. Virginia State Police (VSP) officials told […]
Washington County, Va. Schools superintendent announces retirement
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The head of Washington County, Virginia’s school system has announced his retirement. During a school board meeting Thursday, Dr. Brian Ratliff announced that he will retire effective July 1, 2023, according to a release. Ratliff has been the superintendent of Washington County, Virginia Schools since 2013. “Dr. Ratliff’s dedication to students, […]
Johnson City Press
New multi-use building looks to address several needs in Washington County
Washington County commissioners are being asked to approve the funds needed to proceed with design work for a proposed new multi-purpose office building to be constructed in front of the George P. Jaynes Justice Center in Jonesborough. Members of the County-Owned Property Committee voted last week to recommend commissioners allocate...
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Commission names bridge after longtime resident
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission has voted to name a bridge on Housewright Hollow Road after longtime county resident and World War II veteran John L. Brice. Commissioners passed the resolution unanimously at their regular meeting on Sept. 26.
Man dead as three overdose at Johnson City home
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Three people overdosed at a Johnson City home and one of them, a 49-year-old man, died early Friday according to a police report. An officer from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) responded to a call at 2:44 a.m. from a home on Franklin Street, which is near the Tree […]
WJHL
Remodeled Walmart opens in Bristol, Tennessee
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A newly remodeled Walmart has opened for business in Bristol, Tennessee. According to a release from Walmart, the remodeled location has various store improvements and upgrades that include: a new layout, remodeled bathrooms, a vision center, additional self-checkout lanes and more. “The store improvements bring a more welcoming environment for customers […]
wcyb.com
Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock resulting in economic boost for the area
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Saturday marks 90 days in business for the Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock. Officials in Bristol, Virginia say they've hit the jackpot with the casino now in operation. President of the casino, Allie Evangelista, says she's happy with the first three months of...
Johnson City Press
Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter reaches capacity
The Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter has reached capacity with 426 animals in its care. The shelter currently has over 130 cats/kittens and 63 dogs available for adoption as of Oct. 7, with more coming available soon. Several of the available animals have been at the shelter for months and are patiently awaiting their forever homes.
