Alabama football head coach Nick Saban gave an update on Bryce Young in his Monday afternoon press conference. "Bryce is getting reevaluated today. I don't really know much. I haven't talked to Doc since he did that. Hopefully we're going to try to get him ready to play this week, but this is something that, you know, nobody can predict how quickly this is going to give him an opportunity to go out and be able to do what he needs to do. And we'll see as the week progresses, but I don't have an update much more than that," said Saban.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO