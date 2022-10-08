Read full article on original website
College Football World Reacts To Alabama Cheerleader Photo
Alabama had a lot to cheer about on Saturday night. The undefeated Crimson Tide barely got away with one in Week 6, as Nick Saban's team narrowly escaped an upset bid from Texas A&M. Alabama topped Texas A&M by four points at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Saturday night....
Former Alabama Offensive Coordinator Wins The Red River Rivalry
Steve Sarkisian, former Alabama offensive coordinator and Texas head coach, wins his first Red River Rivalry by a score of 49-0. He had Lincoln Riley and Sooners on the ropes, by going up 28-7 at halftime in his first season. After Riley subbed in Caleb Williams, who is currently the quarterback at USC, Oklahoma came back and won the game by a score of 55-48.
Nick Saban Gives Bryce Young Injury Update
Alabama football head coach Nick Saban gave an update on Bryce Young in his Monday afternoon press conference. "Bryce is getting reevaluated today. I don't really know much. I haven't talked to Doc since he did that. Hopefully we're going to try to get him ready to play this week, but this is something that, you know, nobody can predict how quickly this is going to give him an opportunity to go out and be able to do what he needs to do. And we'll see as the week progresses, but I don't have an update much more than that," said Saban.
Auburn Legacy Commits to Crimson Tide
Five-star class of 2025 wide receiver Ryan Williams has committed to the Crimson Tide. The offensive weapon announced his decision on Saturday night, shortly after the Texas A&M vs. Alabama game had kicked off. The Ala., native ranks at No. 25 nationally, No. 6 in wide receivers, and No. 4...
Was Alabama’s AP Poll Drop Too Far?
A tough home win against the Texas A&M Aggies did Alabama football no favors when it came to the Associated Press poll rankings. The Crimson Tide, previously ranked No. 1, fell two places to No. 3. Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) defeated Texas A&M (3-3, 12- SEC) 24-20 in a game which came down to the last play.
Terrion Arnold, ‘I Don’t Want To Be The Most Hated Man in Alabama’
Alabama redshirt freshman Terrion Arnold has been on quite a journey since he arrived to the Capstone in 2021. He came to the Alabama football program as one of the nation's most coveted safety prospects in the 2021 class, choosing Tuscaloosa over Florida, Georgia, Miami and Florida State. Arnold didn't...
Former Alabama Running Back Exits Game With Injury
Former Alabama and New England Patriots' running back Damien Harris exited Sunday's contest against the Detroit Lions with a hamstring injury. The Patriots rusher had initially been ruled as questionable to return after aggravating his hamstring in the second quarter of the game. However, he was downgraded to out after the third quarter began. It still remains unclear as to the exact moment when the injury occurred.
Bryce Young and Jalen Milroe Share Sweet Moment After the Game
Alabama quarterbacks Bryce Young and Jalen Milroe shared a sweet moment on the field after Alabama's 24-20 victory against Texas A&M. Milroe started for the Crimson Tide on Saturday night as Young is injured with an AC sprain in his shoulder. The redshirt freshman went 12-of-19 for 111 yards, three touchdowns, one interception, and two fumbles.
Alabama Survives The Aggies Without Bryce Young
The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-0, 3-0) was pushed to the brink of defeat by the Texas A&M Aggies (3-3, 1-2) but ultimately held on to stay unbeaten and exact revenge for its only regular season defeat in 2021. The Tide played without its Heisman Trophy winning quarterback, after Bryce Young was injured in the Arkansas matchup, and despite turning the football over four times Alabama held on to win 24-20.
Tennessee Announces Orange Out for Alabama Game
The Tennessee Volunteers will have an "Orange Out," for its game against Alabama on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. The idea started when a Tennessee fan posted the suggestion on Twitter on Sunday morning. The tweet went viral and even caught the attention of the athletic director for Tennessee, Danny White.
Alabama Takes Slim Lead Into The Locker Room at Halftime Against Texas A&M
The Alabama Crimson Tide holds onto a 3-point lead at halftime against Texas A&M. The Tide's senior kicker Will Reichard kicked a 50-yard field goal with 12 seconds left to move ahead. The story of the half was the play of backup quarterback Jalen Milroe. He led the offense into...
LOOK: 200 Snapshots from Alabama’s Nail-Biting Win Over Texas A&M
The Alabama Crimson Tide needed a defensive stand to hang onto a 24-20 win against the Texas A&M Aggies in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday night. It was an emotional contest that saw the Crimson Tide play without Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young. "We've got a lot of things that...
The Jalen Milroe Experience Full of Ups and Downs As Bama Beats Aggies
The Alabama Crimson Tide survived a week without its Heisman Trophy winning quarterback by beating the Texas A&M Aggies 24-20 in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama turned to it's backup quarterback, redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe to take the reigns for his first start in Bryant-Denny Stadium. "I'm happy. I'm happy. We got...
Alabama Falls in Latest AP Poll
The Alabama Crimson Tide fell to No. 3 in the latest AP Poll after its narrow victory against Texas A&M on Saturday night 24-20. Alabama has 1,489 points and received 11 first-place votes. The Georgia Bulldogs are the top-ranked team with 1,535 points and 32 first-place votes, while the Ohio...
Northside Survives Late Surge by Cordova
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Northside Rams (6-1, 4-1) needed two missed extra points in the second half to down the Cordova Blue Devils (2-5, 1-4) 20-19. "They don't take plays off. We work those...
philasun.com
Philadelphia NAACP President Catherine Hicks issues statement on high school football team mock slave auction
The recent video shared depicting a mock slave auction of black football teammates is extremely disturbing and unacceptable. Football teams have always had long standing traditions and “team building” activities for their teammates. Recently a California high school football team has canceled the rest of its season after...
Alabama Player Says Jimbo Fisher Tipped Final Play Call
Texas A&M’s final pass to defeat the Crimson Tide ultimately fell incomplete.
Nick Saban Jimbo Fisher feud takes a turn: Awkward man hug alert
It’s game day in Tuscaloosa. Alabama vs. Texas A&M. Nick Saban vs. Jimbo Fisher. Face to face. Live and in person. Both coaches say their feud is behind them. The Awkward Man Hug watch has officially begun. R E L A T E D: Paul Finebaum on Jimbo Fisher’s...
Bryant Shows Out For Homecoming, Gets First Win On Season
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Paul Bryant Stampede (1-7) capitalized off of clutch plays from their running back and defense to defeat the Brookwood Panthers (4-3) on homecoming night 23-18, claiming its first win of the season.
College GameDay and SEC Nation Heading to Rocky Top
ESPN's College GameDay and SEC Network's SEC Nation have released their Week 7 destinations. Both are headed to Knoxville, Tenn., for the top-10 showdown between No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 8 Tennessee. The Crimson Tide is a perfect 6-0 and the Volunteers are a perfect 5-0 on the season after...
