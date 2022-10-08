ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickens County, AL

Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Offensive Coordinator Wins The Red River Rivalry

Steve Sarkisian, former Alabama offensive coordinator and Texas head coach, wins his first Red River Rivalry by a score of 49-0. He had Lincoln Riley and Sooners on the ropes, by going up 28-7 at halftime in his first season. After Riley subbed in Caleb Williams, who is currently the quarterback at USC, Oklahoma came back and won the game by a score of 55-48.
AUSTIN, TX
Tide 100.9 FM

Nick Saban Gives Bryce Young Injury Update

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban gave an update on Bryce Young in his Monday afternoon press conference. "Bryce is getting reevaluated today. I don't really know much. I haven't talked to Doc since he did that. Hopefully we're going to try to get him ready to play this week, but this is something that, you know, nobody can predict how quickly this is going to give him an opportunity to go out and be able to do what he needs to do. And we'll see as the week progresses, but I don't have an update much more than that," said Saban.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Auburn Legacy Commits to Crimson Tide

Five-star class of 2025 wide receiver Ryan Williams has committed to the Crimson Tide. The offensive weapon announced his decision on Saturday night, shortly after the Texas A&M vs. Alabama game had kicked off. The Ala., native ranks at No. 25 nationally, No. 6 in wide receivers, and No. 4...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Pickens County, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Was Alabama’s AP Poll Drop Too Far?

A tough home win against the Texas A&M Aggies did Alabama football no favors when it came to the Associated Press poll rankings. The Crimson Tide, previously ranked No. 1, fell two places to No. 3. Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) defeated Texas A&M (3-3, 12- SEC) 24-20 in a game which came down to the last play.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Running Back Exits Game With Injury

Former Alabama and New England Patriots' running back Damien Harris exited Sunday's contest against the Detroit Lions with a hamstring injury. The Patriots rusher had initially been ruled as questionable to return after aggravating his hamstring in the second quarter of the game. However, he was downgraded to out after the third quarter began. It still remains unclear as to the exact moment when the injury occurred.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Bryce Young and Jalen Milroe Share Sweet Moment After the Game

Alabama quarterbacks Bryce Young and Jalen Milroe shared a sweet moment on the field after Alabama's 24-20 victory against Texas A&M. Milroe started for the Crimson Tide on Saturday night as Young is injured with an AC sprain in his shoulder. The redshirt freshman went 12-of-19 for 111 yards, three touchdowns, one interception, and two fumbles.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Survives The Aggies Without Bryce Young

The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-0, 3-0) was pushed to the brink of defeat by the Texas A&M Aggies (3-3, 1-2) but ultimately held on to stay unbeaten and exact revenge for its only regular season defeat in 2021. The Tide played without its Heisman Trophy winning quarterback, after Bryce Young was injured in the Arkansas matchup, and despite turning the football over four times Alabama held on to win 24-20.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tennessee Announces Orange Out for Alabama Game

The Tennessee Volunteers will have an "Orange Out," for its game against Alabama on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. The idea started when a Tennessee fan posted the suggestion on Twitter on Sunday morning. The tweet went viral and even caught the attention of the athletic director for Tennessee, Danny White.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Falls in Latest AP Poll

The Alabama Crimson Tide fell to No. 3 in the latest AP Poll after its narrow victory against Texas A&M on Saturday night 24-20. Alabama has 1,489 points and received 11 first-place votes. The Georgia Bulldogs are the top-ranked team with 1,535 points and 32 first-place votes, while the Ohio...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Northside Survives Late Surge by Cordova

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Northside Rams (6-1, 4-1) needed two missed extra points in the second half to down the Cordova Blue Devils (2-5, 1-4) 20-19. "They don't take plays off. We work those...
CORDOVA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Bryant Shows Out For Homecoming, Gets First Win On Season

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Paul Bryant Stampede (1-7) capitalized off of clutch plays from their running back and defense to defeat the Brookwood Panthers (4-3) on homecoming night 23-18, claiming its first win of the season.
BROOKWOOD, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

College GameDay and SEC Nation Heading to Rocky Top

ESPN's College GameDay and SEC Network's SEC Nation have released their Week 7 destinations. Both are headed to Knoxville, Tenn., for the top-10 showdown between No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 8 Tennessee. The Crimson Tide is a perfect 6-0 and the Volunteers are a perfect 5-0 on the season after...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
