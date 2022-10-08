Read full article on original website
6 Mansfield-area football teams have already clinched playoff spots
COLUMBUS -- A number of Mansfield-area teams are eying the Ohio High School football computer rankings. Undefeated Crestview has already clinched a playoff spot, so has Mansfield Senior, Clear Fork, Colonel Crawford, Mount Gilead and Hillsdale. But they figure to have a lot of company.
Some kind of impressive: Sunbury Big Walnut pounds Canal Winchester
The force was strong for Sunbury Big Walnut as it pierced Canal Winchester during Tuesday's 7-2 thumping in Ohio girls soccer action on October 11. Recently on September 29, Sunbury Big Walnut squared off with Westerville North in a soccer game. For a full recap, click here.
Halt: Ottawa-Glandorf refuses to yield to Kenton
A stalwart defense refused to yield as Ottawa-Glandorf shutout Kenton 6-0 for an Ohio girls soccer victory on October 11. Ottawa-Glandorf drew first blood by forging a 3-0 margin over Kenton after the first half.
Mansfield Christian purchases student greenhouse
MANSFIELD — Students at Mansfield Christian School won't just learn about the lifecycle of a plant this spring. Inside the school's new greenhouse, they're going to witness it.
Mildred "Faye" Henderson
Mildred “Faye” Henderson, 79 of Shiloh, Ohio passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born in Lewis County, Kentucky on May 19, 1943 to the late William and Opal (Pruitt) Bloomfield. To plant a tree in memory of Mildred Henderson as a...
Crestline Lions Club completes Fall Into Service project
CRESTLINE -- The Crestline Lions Club completed its second annual Fall Into Service project on Sunday, Oct. 9 at the town's Little League Complex. The project consisted of scraping and painting the concession stand and bathroom facility at the complex. Supplies for the project were donated by Holcker Hardware and Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home.
Dwight Glenn Derrenberger
Dwight Glenn Derrenberger, 88, of Mansfield, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Dwight was born on August 27, 1934, in Loudonville, to Glenn and Martha (Zody) Derrenberger. He married his sweetheart, Marcella “Missy” (Heisz) Derrenberger on March 25, 1975, and she survives. Dwight retired from Ohio Edison after 27 years of employment. He enjoyed bowling and golfing.
‘Field of Monsters’ speakers share hopes for Friday’s free symposium
MANSFIELD -- Bryan Gladden has observed Mansfield residents searching for the city’s identity for five or 10 years. “We've been such a blue-collar town for so long, but I think we are trying to identify who we are now,” he said.
Diana Sue "Diane" Mabe
Diana Sue “Diane” Mabe, age 72, of Shelby, was carried home to be with the Lord early Saturday morning, October 8, 2022 at Winchester Terrace in Mansfield. To plant a tree in memory of Diana Mabe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Iron Pony Motorsports interested in vacant Kingsgate Shopping Center buildings
MANSFIELD -- Two long-vacant properties at the Kingsgate Shopping Center may roar back to life. Iron Pony Motorsports is interested in buying and rehabilitating 1290 and 1300 Park Ave. West, converting the spaces into a "regional supercenter dealership" for Iron Pony and the Pony Powersports Group. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial...
ODOT cautions motorists traveling on Ohio 603
OLIVESBURG -- The Ohio Department of Transportation has issued a traffic alert for motorists traveling along the northern part of Richland County. State Route 603, just northwest of the SR 603 and SR 545 (Olivesburg Road) intersection, is closed for a culvert replacement.
Mansfield Noon Optimist Club plans park at Buckeye Imagination Museum
MANSFIELD – Last week, the Mansfield Noon Optimist Club was joined by Miss Ohio at the future of home of the Optimist Club Park in front of Buckeye Imagination Museum. The aim of this project is to benefit the community by creating a fun and engaging outdoor public gathering space in the Imagination District – a major investment towards the betterment of the community for both children and adults.
Clara “Jean” Haynes
Clara “Jean” Haynes, 89, of Mansfield, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Crystal Care of Mansfield. To plant a tree in memory of Clara Haynes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
HNCO Ruth Lindsey charity golf outing raises $16K
MANSFIELD — The 29th annual Hospice of North Central Ohio (HNCO) Ruth Lindsey Charity Golf Outing raised more than $16,000 for end-of-life care on Sept. 26 at Westbrook Country Club. Over 100 golfers participated in the outing which was sponsored by Park National Bank.
Open Source: 'Artists from all walks of life' bring color to alley near Mansfield's Central Park
MANSFIELD -- Dan Lew helped launch the Gravity Ohio non-profit to help push local art to become more diverse, equitable and inclusive. GALLERY: "Stained Glass Alley" comes to life in downtown Mansfield. Photos from a new Gravity Ohio art project in an alley in downtown Mansfield, an effort led by...
Fredericktown Board of Education approves former teacher's memorial scholarship
FREDERICKTOWN — Fredericktown's Board of Education approved a memorial scholarship from a former teacher, JoAnn P. Ewalt, at Tuesday's meeting. The William R. Ewalt and JoAnn P. Ewalt Charitable Remainder Unitrust Agreement will give one half of the remaining trust estate to the Fredericktown Local School District. These funds will create the JoAnn P. Ewalt Memorial Scholarship Fund, from which an annual scholarship may be issued to a student, chosen at the sole discretion of the Fredericktown Education Association (or its successor in interest,) intending to become a teacher, according to the board's agenda.
AG Yost sues Delaware County construction company for swindling consumers out of $174K
COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has sued a central Ohio pole barn and garage builder and its owner accused of accepting more than $174,000 in payments from consumers but failed to complete the work or, in some cases, didn’t even start it. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday...
Loudonville-Perrysville school board approves raises, enters contract with police
LOUDONVILLE — The Loudonville-Perrysville Exempted Village Schools Board of Education approved raises for non-union employees and entered into a contract with the village of Loudonville to provide police officers for the district's events at its Monday meeting. The board voted for non-union employees to retroactively receive a 5-percent raise...
Want to make a difference? Doc Stumbo wants your help Oct. 21
MANSFIELD -- Doc Stumbo has been helping local residents in need longer than many local residents have been alive. Now 84, Stumbo and his army of volunteers are ready to do it again with the 19th "Make A Difference Day" food and supply drive.
Richland County Foundation approves $657K in grants in October
MANSFIELD – The Richland County Foundation Board of Trustees approved $657,618.90 in grants to area nonprofit organizations during its October meeting. The Board approved a grant to Catholic Charities for two of its programs; Empower, Encourage and Engage (3E Program), and Adult Advocacy Services.
