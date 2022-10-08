ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, OH

richlandsource.com

6 Mansfield-area football teams have already clinched playoff spots

COLUMBUS -- A number of Mansfield-area teams are eying the Ohio High School football computer rankings. Undefeated Crestview has already clinched a playoff spot, so has Mansfield Senior, Clear Fork, Colonel Crawford, Mount Gilead and Hillsdale. But they figure to have a lot of company.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Halt: Ottawa-Glandorf refuses to yield to Kenton

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Ottawa-Glandorf shutout Kenton 6-0 for an Ohio girls soccer victory on October 11. Ottawa-Glandorf drew first blood by forging a 3-0 margin over Kenton after the first half.
KENTON, OH
Shelby, OH
Mildred "Faye" Henderson

Mildred "Faye" Henderson

Mildred “Faye” Henderson, 79 of Shiloh, Ohio passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born in Lewis County, Kentucky on May 19, 1943 to the late William and Opal (Pruitt) Bloomfield. To plant a tree in memory of Mildred Henderson as a...
SHILOH, OH
richlandsource.com

Crestline Lions Club completes Fall Into Service project

CRESTLINE -- The Crestline Lions Club completed its second annual Fall Into Service project on Sunday, Oct. 9 at the town's Little League Complex. The project consisted of scraping and painting the concession stand and bathroom facility at the complex. Supplies for the project were donated by Holcker Hardware and Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home.
CRESTLINE, OH
Dwight Glenn Derrenberger

Dwight Glenn Derrenberger

Dwight Glenn Derrenberger, 88, of Mansfield, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Dwight was born on August 27, 1934, in Loudonville, to Glenn and Martha (Zody) Derrenberger. He married his sweetheart, Marcella “Missy” (Heisz) Derrenberger on March 25, 1975, and she survives. Dwight retired from Ohio Edison after 27 years of employment. He enjoyed bowling and golfing.
MANSFIELD, OH
Diana Sue "Diane" Mabe

Diana Sue "Diane" Mabe

Diana Sue “Diane” Mabe, age 72, of Shelby, was carried home to be with the Lord early Saturday morning, October 8, 2022 at Winchester Terrace in Mansfield. To plant a tree in memory of Diana Mabe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Iron Pony Motorsports interested in vacant Kingsgate Shopping Center buildings

MANSFIELD -- Two long-vacant properties at the Kingsgate Shopping Center may roar back to life. Iron Pony Motorsports is interested in buying and rehabilitating 1290 and 1300 Park Ave. West, converting the spaces into a "regional supercenter dealership" for Iron Pony and the Pony Powersports Group. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

ODOT cautions motorists traveling on Ohio 603

OLIVESBURG -- The Ohio Department of Transportation has issued a traffic alert for motorists traveling along the northern part of Richland County. State Route 603, just northwest of the SR 603 and SR 545 (Olivesburg Road) intersection, is closed for a culvert replacement.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield Noon Optimist Club plans park at Buckeye Imagination Museum

MANSFIELD – Last week, the Mansfield Noon Optimist Club was joined by Miss Ohio at the future of home of the Optimist Club Park in front of Buckeye Imagination Museum. The aim of this project is to benefit the community by creating a fun and engaging outdoor public gathering space in the Imagination District – a major investment towards the betterment of the community for both children and adults.
MANSFIELD, OH
Clara "Jean" Haynes

Clara “Jean” Haynes

Clara “Jean” Haynes, 89, of Mansfield, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Crystal Care of Mansfield. To plant a tree in memory of Clara Haynes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

HNCO Ruth Lindsey charity golf outing raises $16K

MANSFIELD — The 29th annual Hospice of North Central Ohio (HNCO) Ruth Lindsey Charity Golf Outing raised more than $16,000 for end-of-life care on Sept. 26 at Westbrook Country Club. Over 100 golfers participated in the outing which was sponsored by Park National Bank.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Fredericktown Board of Education approves former teacher's memorial scholarship

FREDERICKTOWN — Fredericktown's Board of Education approved a memorial scholarship from a former teacher, JoAnn P. Ewalt, at Tuesday's meeting. The William R. Ewalt and JoAnn P. Ewalt Charitable Remainder Unitrust Agreement will give one half of the remaining trust estate to the Fredericktown Local School District. These funds will create the JoAnn P. Ewalt Memorial Scholarship Fund, from which an annual scholarship may be issued to a student, chosen at the sole discretion of the Fredericktown Education Association (or its successor in interest,) intending to become a teacher, according to the board's agenda.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

Loudonville-Perrysville school board approves raises, enters contract with police

LOUDONVILLE — The Loudonville-Perrysville Exempted Village Schools Board of Education approved raises for non-union employees and entered into a contract with the village of Loudonville to provide police officers for the district's events at its Monday meeting. The board voted for non-union employees to retroactively receive a 5-percent raise...
LOUDONVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Richland County Foundation approves $657K in grants in October

MANSFIELD – The Richland County Foundation Board of Trustees approved $657,618.90 in grants to area nonprofit organizations during its October meeting. The Board approved a grant to Catholic Charities for two of its programs; Empower, Encourage and Engage (3E Program), and Adult Advocacy Services.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH

