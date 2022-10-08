ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voice of America

Russian Missiles Hit Ukrainian Capital Kyiv, Other Cities

Deadly Russian missile strikes hit the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv Monday as part of what Russian President Vladimir Putin boasted was a “massive strike” against Ukraine in response to the recent destructive attack on the bridge linking Crimea to the Russian mainland. The Ukrainian military said Russia launched...
MILITARY
Voice of America

Allies to Decide on Air Defense Systems for Ukraine

Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthiest nations say they will support Ukraine for “as long as it takes” following Russia’s major missile strikes in early October. White House bureau chief Patsy Widakuswara reports.
MILITARY
Voice of America

Ukraine Urges International Community to Condemn Russia for Airstrikes

New york — Ukraine appealed to the international community Monday to condemn Russia's deadly missile strikes on its capital and several other cities, and to reject Moscow's attempt to annex four regions of eastern and southern Ukraine. "A trail of blood is left behind the Russian delegation when it...
MILITARY
Voice of America

After Fleeing War, Ukrainians Struggle to Settle Around Europe

Madrid/lisbon — Ukrainian psychologist Tatyana Bogkova was on a birthday trip in Poland with her mother and 4-year-old daughter when Russian troops invaded her homeland earlier this year. With shells raining on Kharkiv city and her policeman husband staying to fight, the 32-year-old chose to take refuge in Spain,...
POLITICS
Voice of America

In Annexed Crimea, Tatars Being Conscripted Into Russian Military

Russia has been conducting what it calls a partial mobilization since September 21st, and citizens in annexed Crimea are being called up to help fight. But human rights experts say the Indigenous Crimean Tatars are most often being conscripted. Lesia Bakalets has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Video editor: Anatolie Casenco.
MILITARY
Voice of America

Taiwan Says China Looking at Ukraine War to Develop ‘Hybrid’ Strategies

Taipei — China is looking at the experience of the war in Ukraine to develop "hybrid warfare" strategies against Taiwan including using drones and psychological pressure, a senior Taiwanese security official said on Wednesday. Taiwan has been carefully studying the lessons of the Ukraine war to inform how it...
MILITARY
Voice of America

G-7 Vows Renewed Support for Ukraine; US Pledges Air Defense Systems

Washington — Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthiest nations, meeting Tuesday in a crisis video conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, pledged Tuesday they “will stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes” after Russia continued its barrage of missile attacks on Ukrainian cities.
MILITARY
Voice of America

Putin 'Miscalculated' Russia's Ability to Occupy Ukraine, Biden Says

Washington — U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday he believes his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, is a normally rational actor who badly misjudged his prospects of occupying Ukraine. The president spoke during a televised interview as his administration looks for what he has described as an off-ramp for Putin...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Brussels Meetings Focus on Ukraine’s Defense Need

Ukraine’s defense minister is set to brief the latest meeting of the U.S.-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels on Wednesday, with NATO defense ministers also meeting there to discuss how to support Ukraine in its battle against a Russian invasion. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters Tuesday...
MILITARY
Voice of America

US Not Ruling Out Russian Cyber Offensive

Washington — Top U.S. cyber officials are warning that now is no time for governments or private sector companies to let down their guard and assume Russia’s struggles on the battlefield in Ukraine will carry over into the Kremlin’s efforts in cyberspace. Instead, they say the recent...
U.S. POLITICS
Voice of America

Austria Sues EU Executive Over Green Label for Gas, Nuclear

Berlin — The Austrian government said Monday it has filed a legal complaint with the European Union's top court over plans by the bloc's executive branch to label natural gas and nuclear power generation as sustainable energies. Austria's environment minister, Leonore Gewessler, warned that the measure could "greenwash" nuclear...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Voice of America

Afghanistan, Venezuela Among Candidates for UN Rights Body

New York — The U.N. General Assembly will vote Tuesday to admit 14 countries to the 47-member Human Rights Council; among them are some candidates with poor rights records, including Afghanistan and Venezuela. Seventeen candidate countries from five regional groups are running, but only two groups — Asia-Pacific and...
WORLD
AFP

On Ukraine's southern front, soldiers eye Kherson by winter

Charred, rusting hulks are all that remain of three Russian rocket launchers that were left destroyed near the frontline in southern Ukraine, where Kyiv's forces have been pushing back Moscow's invading troops. For months, Kyiv's forces have been striking Russian warehouses with ammunition and infrastructure that allows them to supply their troops, such as bridges.
MILITARY
Voice of America

North Korea Signals Weapons War-Ready, Says Not Interested in Talks

Seoul — North Korea says it simulated strikes on strategic South Korean assets as part of weeks of unprecedented missile testing, as well as the launching of what the North called a new type of ground-to-ground intermediate-range ballistic missile that overflew Japan. The state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)...
WORLD
Voice of America

US Says OPEC Oil Cuts Bad for Global Economy, Paper Reports

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a decision by the OPEC+ grouping to cut oil production was "unhelpful and unwise" for the global economy, especially emerging markets, the Financial Times reported Sunday. "We're very worried about developing countries and the problems they face," Yellen told the newspaper in an interview.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Voice of America

India Criticizes Germany, US over Recent Kashmir-related Moves

ISLAMABAD — India has sharply criticized the United States and Germany for recent, but rare, back-to-back moves related to a long-running territorial dispute with neighbor and archrival Pakistan. The controversy erupted when Donald Blome, Washington’s ambassador to Islamabad, made a three-day visit to the Pakistan-administered part of Kashmir, in...
WORLD

