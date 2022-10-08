Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv dismisses ‘nonsense’ Kremlin investigation into Crimea bridge attack
Five Russian citizens among arrests as part of FSB investigation, according to Russian media
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Ukraine’s Kyiv, Other Cities Battered in Russian Missile Strikes
Kyiv reporter describes impact of Russia’s first strike on the city in months. Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor discusses how Monday’s Russian strikes may affect war’s trajectory. Russia media analyst says war criticism on state TV remains limited despite uptick in critical views.
Voice of America
Russian Missiles Hit Ukrainian Capital Kyiv, Other Cities
Deadly Russian missile strikes hit the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv Monday as part of what Russian President Vladimir Putin boasted was a “massive strike” against Ukraine in response to the recent destructive attack on the bridge linking Crimea to the Russian mainland. The Ukrainian military said Russia launched...
Voice of America
Allies to Decide on Air Defense Systems for Ukraine
Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthiest nations say they will support Ukraine for “as long as it takes” following Russia’s major missile strikes in early October. White House bureau chief Patsy Widakuswara reports.
Voice of America
Ukraine Urges International Community to Condemn Russia for Airstrikes
New york — Ukraine appealed to the international community Monday to condemn Russia's deadly missile strikes on its capital and several other cities, and to reject Moscow's attempt to annex four regions of eastern and southern Ukraine. "A trail of blood is left behind the Russian delegation when it...
Russians fleeing Putin's call-up sail to S.Korea, most denied entry
SEOUL, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Desperate to avoid military call-up to fight in Ukraine, more than 20 Russians have sailed in yachts down the North Pacific coast to South Korea, but most were refused entry, a South Korean lawmaker said on Wednesday.
Voice of America
After Fleeing War, Ukrainians Struggle to Settle Around Europe
Madrid/lisbon — Ukrainian psychologist Tatyana Bogkova was on a birthday trip in Poland with her mother and 4-year-old daughter when Russian troops invaded her homeland earlier this year. With shells raining on Kharkiv city and her policeman husband staying to fight, the 32-year-old chose to take refuge in Spain,...
Voice of America
UN: Russian Missile Attacks on Ukraine’s Civilian Targets Could Amount to War Crimes
Geneva — The Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights says missile attacks by Russia’s armed forces against civilian targets and infrastructure across several cities in Ukraine Monday could amount to war crimes. The U.N. reports Russian attacks on nearly a dozen cities including Kyiv, Dnipro,...
Voice of America
In Annexed Crimea, Tatars Being Conscripted Into Russian Military
Russia has been conducting what it calls a partial mobilization since September 21st, and citizens in annexed Crimea are being called up to help fight. But human rights experts say the Indigenous Crimean Tatars are most often being conscripted. Lesia Bakalets has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Video editor: Anatolie Casenco.
Voice of America
Taiwan Says China Looking at Ukraine War to Develop ‘Hybrid’ Strategies
Taipei — China is looking at the experience of the war in Ukraine to develop "hybrid warfare" strategies against Taiwan including using drones and psychological pressure, a senior Taiwanese security official said on Wednesday. Taiwan has been carefully studying the lessons of the Ukraine war to inform how it...
Voice of America
G-7 Vows Renewed Support for Ukraine; US Pledges Air Defense Systems
Washington — Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthiest nations, meeting Tuesday in a crisis video conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, pledged Tuesday they “will stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes” after Russia continued its barrage of missile attacks on Ukrainian cities.
Voice of America
Putin 'Miscalculated' Russia's Ability to Occupy Ukraine, Biden Says
Washington — U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday he believes his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, is a normally rational actor who badly misjudged his prospects of occupying Ukraine. The president spoke during a televised interview as his administration looks for what he has described as an off-ramp for Putin...
Voice of America
Brussels Meetings Focus on Ukraine’s Defense Need
Ukraine’s defense minister is set to brief the latest meeting of the U.S.-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels on Wednesday, with NATO defense ministers also meeting there to discuss how to support Ukraine in its battle against a Russian invasion. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters Tuesday...
Voice of America
US Not Ruling Out Russian Cyber Offensive
Washington — Top U.S. cyber officials are warning that now is no time for governments or private sector companies to let down their guard and assume Russia’s struggles on the battlefield in Ukraine will carry over into the Kremlin’s efforts in cyberspace. Instead, they say the recent...
Voice of America
Austria Sues EU Executive Over Green Label for Gas, Nuclear
Berlin — The Austrian government said Monday it has filed a legal complaint with the European Union's top court over plans by the bloc's executive branch to label natural gas and nuclear power generation as sustainable energies. Austria's environment minister, Leonore Gewessler, warned that the measure could "greenwash" nuclear...
Voice of America
Afghanistan, Venezuela Among Candidates for UN Rights Body
New York — The U.N. General Assembly will vote Tuesday to admit 14 countries to the 47-member Human Rights Council; among them are some candidates with poor rights records, including Afghanistan and Venezuela. Seventeen candidate countries from five regional groups are running, but only two groups — Asia-Pacific and...
On Ukraine's southern front, soldiers eye Kherson by winter
Charred, rusting hulks are all that remain of three Russian rocket launchers that were left destroyed near the frontline in southern Ukraine, where Kyiv's forces have been pushing back Moscow's invading troops. For months, Kyiv's forces have been striking Russian warehouses with ammunition and infrastructure that allows them to supply their troops, such as bridges.
Voice of America
North Korea Signals Weapons War-Ready, Says Not Interested in Talks
Seoul — North Korea says it simulated strikes on strategic South Korean assets as part of weeks of unprecedented missile testing, as well as the launching of what the North called a new type of ground-to-ground intermediate-range ballistic missile that overflew Japan. The state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)...
Voice of America
US Says OPEC Oil Cuts Bad for Global Economy, Paper Reports
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a decision by the OPEC+ grouping to cut oil production was "unhelpful and unwise" for the global economy, especially emerging markets, the Financial Times reported Sunday. "We're very worried about developing countries and the problems they face," Yellen told the newspaper in an interview.
Voice of America
India Criticizes Germany, US over Recent Kashmir-related Moves
ISLAMABAD — India has sharply criticized the United States and Germany for recent, but rare, back-to-back moves related to a long-running territorial dispute with neighbor and archrival Pakistan. The controversy erupted when Donald Blome, Washington’s ambassador to Islamabad, made a three-day visit to the Pakistan-administered part of Kashmir, in...
