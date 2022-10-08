ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emma Stone Booed at Citi Field for Wearing Padres Gear

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

The award-winning actress was not given a warm welcome by Mets fans inside Citi Field on Friday night.

It is no secret that Emma Stone and her husband, Dave McCary, are Padres fans. And with San Diego rolling into the playoffs as the second wild card team, the two made an appearance inside Citi Field as the Padres dismantled the Mets, 7–1, in Game 1 of the National League Wild-Card Series.

As San Diego took Game 1 in only its second MLB postseason series since 2006, Stone and McCary got to witness a dominant performance from their team.

However, as Stone and McCary were dancing at one point on front row, the Academy Award winning best actress quickly realized that she was not in the friendly confines of Petco Park when Mets fans loudly booed her when she was shown on the jumbotron wearing a Padres starter jacket.

But the star from several popular films did not let the boos stop her from enjoying a moment with McCary. The Padres tweeted that the franchise was “big fans” of the couple as well as Padres CEO Erik Greupner tweeting his appreciation for Stone.

After the Padres cruised , the two teams will face off in Game 2 of the series at 7:37 p.m. ET on Saturday. It’s safe to say if Stone is shown on the screen again, it likely won’t be a warm welcome.

