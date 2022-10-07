ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Photos: Padres win Game 1 of NL Wild Card vs. Mets

By K.C. Alfred
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KkcBU_0iQwk2qU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZOM3e_0iQwk2qU00
Padres' Josh Bell celebrates after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning against the New York Mets. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets 7-1 in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card series at Citi Field.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l7BcZ_0iQwk2qU00
Padres pitcher Yu Darvish throws against the Mets. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qMa32_0iQwk2qU00
Padres' Josh Bell hits a two-run home run in the first inning against the New York Mets. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2koQdk_0iQwk2qU00
Padres' Trent Grisham celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the second inning. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lH7up_0iQwk2qU00
Padres' Jurickson Profar hits a three-run home run in the fifth inning against the New York Mets. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P9xiv_0iQwk2qU00
Padres' Jurickson Profar celebrates a three-run home run with Austin Nola in the fifth inning. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1otjH7_0iQwk2qU00
Fans react to a flying bat stopped by the net after New York Mets' Pete Alonso lost control of it while batting in the fourth inning. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24rB13_0iQwk2qU00
Padres' Manny Machado celebrates a solo one run in the fifth inning. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OUtn1_0iQwk2qU00
San Diego Padres' Austin Nola and Wil Myers can't make a play on a foul ball by New York Mets' Pete Alonso. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YXxs4_0iQwk2qU00
Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar catches a fly ball in the eighth inning by New York Mets' Jeff McNeil. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O95gU_0iQwk2qU00
Padres' Robert Suarez pitched the eighth inning against the Mets. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hTKnI_0iQwk2qU00
Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim is tagged out by Mets' Eduardo Escobar in the eighth inning. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PwiMF_0iQwk2qU00
Padres' Manny Machado and Wil Myers celebrate a win over the New York Mets in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card series. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0drDBy_0iQwk2qU00
The Padres are introduced before playing the Mets. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j43HS_0iQwk2qU00
Players for the San Diego Padres and New York Mets line the bases before Game 1 of the NL Wild Card series at Citi Field. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X0GEV_0iQwk2qU00
Padres fan Aki Kanda dresses as Minivish, in support of pitcher Yu Darvish. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wd5VJ_0iQwk2qU00
Padres fan Hanna Donavan holds a sign before a game against the New York Mets. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YzKJx_0iQwk2qU00
The Padres stretch before playing the Mets in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card series at Citi Field. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

