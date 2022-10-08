Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
blavity.com
Lil Uzi Vert Delivers Heartfelt Eulogy During Funeral For Slain Memphis Rapper Lotta Cash Desto
Over the weekend, the rap community came together to honor the memory of Lotta Cash Desto — a Memphis, Tennessee artist whose life was tragically cut short when she was gunned down in Houston, TX late last month. Lotta Cash Desto, also known as Desto Cash, was signed to...
Beto O'Rourke shows up for endorsement from The Chicks at Houston show
Some people in the audience were heard booing in response to the endorsement.
Police: Man angry about football team beat, raped girlfriend in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police say a man seriously injured and raped his girlfriend after he got angry with her about a football team and waited days to take her to the hospital. Cedric Rooks, 34, is facing charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated rape, and domestic violence. Police said Rooks choked and beat […]
Sheriff: Dogs attack family in Tennessee, 2 children die
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee, officials said. The dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother Wednesday afternoon in the home located north of Memphis near Shelby Forest State Park, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet. The children were pronounced dead at the scene and their mother was taken to a Memphis hospital in critical condition. The investigation remains active. No further information was immediately released.
‘It was time to feed her demons:’ Woman charged in Tennessee homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman accused of killing a man in Frayser last month has been charged. Police say Shapria Williams is responsible for killing Terry Massey on Sept. 23 in the 2900 block of Gruber. Officers found Massey in a bedroom of a vacant address where he was pronounced dead at the scene. A […]
Man killed, two others hurt in Memphis nightclub shooting, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were shot at a nightclub early Sunday morning. At approximately 1:55 AM, Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the Prohibition Lounge, on American Way. When officers arrived, they found a total of three people shot. One was pronounced dead at the scene, and...
Pastor identified after fatal crash in Eads
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a car crash Saturday night. Willie Boyd, 44, died after his car struck a tree around 7 p.m. near N. Reid Hooker Road and Monterey Road in Eads, Tennessee. Boyd was pronounced dead on the scene by the Shelby […]
actionnews5.com
Family and church community grieve Memphis pastor after sudden death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family members and the faith community are grieving the death of a Memphis pastor. Pastor Willie Boyd died Saturday night, in a single-vehicle car accident. He leaves behind a wife and three small children and the congregation he had been leading for nearly two years. Sunday...
Man shot and killed at Kroger gas station, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting at a Kroger gas station, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened just after noon Sunday. The shooting happened at a Kroger at Riverdale Road and E. Shelby Drive. The suspect fled in a...
Locals react after driver does donuts in front of MPD car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents are puzzled after a video shows cars doing donuts in the middle of an intersection while a nearby Memphis Police Department car doesn’t so much as flash its lights. The viewer that shot the video told FOX13 it happened Saturday morning around midnight at...
Memphis woman named 'Shine' allegedly killed man because it was 'time to feed her demons'
MEMPHIS (TCD) -- A 30-year-old woman faces a murder charge after she allegedly killed a man and left his body in a vacant home. Shelby County Jail records show Shapria Williams was booked into the jail and is being held without bond. She also reportedly faces charges of vehicle burglary and theft of property from February.
Two women steal $1.4K of clothing from Kohl’s, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on two women who stole from a Kohl’s in Cordova. On Sep. 29 at approximately 12:15 PM, two women walked into a Kohl’s on Germantown Parkway. The two put 27 pieces of clothing into...
Chick-Fil-A employees fired after viral video appeared to show worker spitting in chicken batter
A viral video that appeared to show an Arkansas Chick-Fil-A employee spitting in a bowl of chicken batter has left some customers disgusted.
Man killed in confrontation with men hanging out with teenage stepdaughters, police say
CROSBY, Texas — A man was shot and killed in front of his own home in a confrontation with two men who had been spending time with his teenage stepdaughters, police said. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office told KPRC that its deputies were called to a shooting around 11 p.m. Sunday night. Upon arriving, deputies found a man shot in the back.
TBI investigating inmate death at 201 Poplar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an inmate died at 201 Poplar. The TBI said an inmate died while in the custody of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday night. The TBI have not identified the inmate or released any details surrounding the death. However, family members have identified the […]
Birthday girl goes out with a bang, police say
A 23-year-old woman told Memphis police she was "turning up for her birthday" when she fired two shots out of a moving car on a downtown street Monday, according to a police statement.
A man was fatally shot in Houston. Hours later, a boy thought to be his son was found dead in an SUV.
A suspect was arrested in the deaths of a man who was fatally shot Tuesday and a toddler, thought to be the victim's son, who was found dead in the back seat of an SUV, Houston authorities said. The Houston Police Department said Wednesday afternoon that the 38-year-old man, identified...
