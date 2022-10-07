Read full article on original website
Demaco announces the release of its new cryogenic control valve
Cryogenic technology expert, Demaco, recently launched its new cryogenic control valve. The valve represents a best-in-class regulating valve for gaseous and liquid media for cryogenic systems with an extremely low heat loss value due to vacuum insulation. The valve body comes with a streamlined design for accurate control of the media while guaranteeing high flow rates.
Inoxpa updates progressive cavity pump range with the new KTE pumps
Inoxpa has replaced its Kiber NTE pumps with the all-new Kiber KTE progressive cavity line with a hopper and a feeding screw. The new pumps can be used for viscous products, masses, pastes and liquids with solids in suspension. The primary application of the new Kiber KTE is for transferring whole or destemmed grapes and the compact design enables installation directly under the destemming machine.
Drone fleet works together to build, repair
A fleet of 3D printing drones developed by researchers from Imperial College London can reportedly build and repair structures mid-flight. Designed for possible applications in the construction and manufacturing sectors, Imperial’s fleet of drones, called Aerial Additive Manufacturing (Aerial-AM), mimic the building methods employed by bees and wasps that work together to build larger structures.
Energy harvester taps low velocity wind
A low-cost triboelectric system developed at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) Singapore harnesses and stores energy from low velocity wind. The system can produce a voltage of 3 V and generate electricity power of up to 290 μW when subjected to winds with a velocity as low as 2 m/second. This output is sufficient to power a commercial sensor that can then send acquired data to a mobile phone or a computer and offers the potential to replace batteries in powering LED lights and structural health monitoring sensors.
Proximity sensors: Working principle, types and applications
The proximity sensor is one of the oldest electronic components used in automation to detect objects. However, early designs of proximity switches required mechanical contact, which became unreliable after several switching cycles or operations. In addition, these conventional switches had high power requirements, making them unusable in explosion-hazardous areas. Non-contact...
