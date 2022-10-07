A low-cost triboelectric system developed at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) Singapore harnesses and stores energy from low velocity wind. The system can produce a voltage of 3 V and generate electricity power of up to 290 μW when subjected to winds with a velocity as low as 2 m/second. This output is sufficient to power a commercial sensor that can then send acquired data to a mobile phone or a computer and offers the potential to replace batteries in powering LED lights and structural health monitoring sensors.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO