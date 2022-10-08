Read full article on original website
Mentone’s 2022 Colorfest Set for New Location this Weekend
Colorfest is an annual festival presented by the Mentone Area Preservation Association (MAPA) featuring hand-made arts & crafts booths, festival food, live music, kids activities, a scarecrow contest, and a costumed pet parade. We are excited about our new location in 2022 at Moon Lake Village in Mentone, Alabama!
Fall Festivities Calendar
🎃City of Centre to host it’s annual fall festival along Main Street in downtown Centre on Saturday, October 1st. Enjoy a day of old-fashioned fun and festivities with arts and crafts, food vendors, vintage cars and tractors, horse and buggy rides, train rides, a petting zoo, and inflatables for the kids. See the creations of a balloon sculptor, and laugh out loud with ventriloquist David Turner & Friends. Have your camera ready for photos with beloved characters such as Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy, as well as Alvin and the Chipmunks. Live entertainment features What-a-Dance Studio at 8am with Logan Graves taking the main stage at 11am. The Kids Fun Run is set for 9:30am, followed by the annual fall fest parade at 10:30am with Boy Scout Troop 247 serving as grand marshal. For more information, contact the City of Centre by calling (256) 927-5222.
Donation Drive for Family Affected by Hurricane Ivan Ends Wednesday
From the Cherokee County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security:. The Cherokee County Association of Volunteer Fire Departments is currently holding a donation drive for a family affected by Hurricane Ian. The affected family has relatives who reside in Cherokee County. The affected family lives in the Naples and...
Human remains found by dog walker in Anniston
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston Police say a dog walker found human remains in a creek. The body was located around six inches of water, and police say it had been there for a while. Due to the high decomposition of the remains, an identity could not be made, police...
Dog walker find decomposed body in Alabama creek
A badly decomposed body was found in an Alabama creek Monday and police said they’re searching for clues on the man’s identity and how he wound up in 6 inches of water. The body was found in a creek in Anniston, Alabama, by a person walking their dog, The Anniston Star reported. The dog got away from the person walking it and as the person searched for the dog, the body was found, police said.
Man arrested for allegedly stealing several thousand dollars worth of items
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Etowah County Sheriff’s have arrested a Gadsden man in relation to a burglary and theft of property around the beginning of the month. According to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton, Jonathon Winfrey, 29, of Gadsden was charged with third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property. The burglary allegedly occurred at […]
Daylight Burglary Results in Pursuit and Two Arrests in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, AL – On Monday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 6:40 the Jacksonville Police Department responded to a report of an automobile burglary in a residential driveway. The victim, Jacksonville City Councilwoman Sherry Laster, reported that her doorbell camera captured a white female entering the driver side of her vehicle and removing a purse. The female then ran down the driveway towards a motorcycle that helped her to escape the area.
Etowah County 911 says it’s received misdirected out-of-state calls, warns callers to know location
ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah County 911 center has a warning for Verizon customers: know your location when dialing 911. This is coming after out of state calls were re-routed to Etowah County. These days, a lot of people don’t have landlines and rely on their cellphone to...
New haunted house in Scottsboro makes its frightening debut
Bedlam, a new haunted house in Scottsboro officially opened its doors to the public in September.
Two Vehicle Accident Cost the Life of a Local Piedmont Woman
Piedmont, AL – A two vehicle accident occurring on the early morning of September 26 has claimed the life of 73 year old Jo Ann Pogue-Pucket. According to the report from Police Chief Nathan Johnson, she was driving a 2012 Toyota turning left onto the 200 By Pass off US highway 278 when her vehicle was struck by an 18 wheel log truck. According to the report, it appears the driver of the big rig failed to stop at the stop sign causing the accident.
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 10/03/2022 to 10/09/2022
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 10/03/2022 to 10/09/2022 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 959 calls for service. There were 97 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 47 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were 17 felony arrests. There were 34 misdemeanor arrests. There were 18 traffic accidents, 172 traffic stops, and 67 traffic citations. 22 warrants were served. There were eight animals picked up and one animal related citations issued.
REPORT: Cassie Carli’s autopsy released, not ruled homicide
PELL CITY, Ala. (WSMV) - Officials released the autopsy report of Cassie Carli, a woman who went missing earlier this year. The final autopsy report lists both Carli’s cause of death and manner of death as “undetermined,” the St. Clair County Coroner’s Office told WFLA on Monday.
Esther Marie Richardson
Esther Marie Richardson, age 58 of Cedar Bluff, passed away on October 4, 2022. A memorial graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Unity Cemetery, County Road 82, in Cedar Bluff. Cremation Services of East Alabama. 733 White Plains Rd, Anniston, AL 36207.
Juvenile arrested in shooting death of Anniston man
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston Police said a juvenile has been arrested in the shooting death of an Anniston man on October 8, 2022. Police responded to a scene at 5:00 p.m. in the 400 block of W. 29th Street. There they found 20-year-old Christian Toyer suffering from a gunshot wound. Toyer died from his injuries while being transported to a hospital.
Officers make 4 arrests and confiscate 5 pounds of meth on Sand Mountain
FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – DeKalb County Narcotics officers made a raid after getting information on drug activity in the Henagar area. They say they served three search warrants that netted them more than six pounds of meth. They got 5 pounds of it at a home on tinker...
Rome Police respond to Fatal Shooting
At about 4:30 pm on Friday, Rome police officers responded to a 911 report of a subject allegedly being shot at a Hosea Street address. According to Debbie Burnett at the Rome Police Department, upon arrival at the scene officers located both the suspect and the victim at the residence.
Over 6 lbs. of Methamphetamine Seized
FORT PAYNE, Ala. — On October 5, 2022, Narcotics Agents with DeKalb County. Narcotics Unit along with Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office, Henagar Police Department,. Rainsville Police Department, ALEA Region F Task Force and the Jackson County. Sheriff’s Office conducted 3 search warrants which led to over 6 lbs....
‘Someone could get killed’: Fort Payne residents concerned about dangerous corner
The mayor of Fort Payne says that the corner of Highway 11 and Airport Road is the most dangerous intersection in the city.
Juvenile charged with shooting death in Alabama town
Alabama police have arrested a juvenile and charged him with the shooting death of a 20-year-old man over the weekend. Anniston police said they were called to a report of a shooting at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday. Officers found Christian D. Toyer, 20, in the roadway at the scene in...
