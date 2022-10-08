One bear nearly clawed her way to the finals of Alaska's Fat Bear Week contest Monday after nearly 9,000 fraudulent ballots were cast for the contestant during the semifinals. Organizers with the Katmai National Park in King Salmon, Alaska, which oversees the weeklong competition, said it was easy to discern which votes were legitimate and which were fraudulent. The elimination of the bear that benefited from the fraudulent ballots, named Holly, meant contestant 747 advanced to the finals, which will close Tuesday night.

16 HOURS AGO