Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Deadline to claim $700 one-time direct tax rebate payments six days away
Illinois residents have just six days left to claim up to $700 in tax rebates aimed to provide financial support amid increased living costs in the state. The tax rebates are part of the state’s Family Relief Plan that was introduced in a bill backed by state Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel, which passed the legislature earlier this year. The bill sets aside millions of dollars for those who filed their taxes in 2021 to help with increased costs caused by the pandemic and rising inflation.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: $400 direct one-time payments to be sent out after New Mexico deadline
New Mexico is now beginning to go through applications and lay the groundwork to roll out a fourth economic stimulus check worth at least $400. The deadline for the program was Sunday, and the program is aimed at alleviating fiscal pressure afflicting low-income residents of the Land of Enchantment State. Payments are expected to be delivered by late November, according to the state.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Illinois residents have just seven days to claim $700 tax rebate payments
Illinois residents have just seven days left to claim up to $700 in tax rebates aimed at providing financial support amid increased living costs in the state. The tax rebates are part of the state’s Family Relief Plan that was introduced in a bill backed by state Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel and passed the legislature earlier this year. The bill sets aside millions of dollars for those who filed their taxes in 2021 to help with increased costs caused by the pandemic and rising inflation.
Washington Examiner
Tax rebate 2022: Bonus Thanksgiving payments worth $300 to be sent out in Idaho
Idaho residents can expect as much as an extra $300 in their wallets this Thanksgiving as long as they filed their taxes on time, Gov. Brad Little announced recently. The rebate checks, which were approved during the Idaho legislature's special session on Sept. 1, are a part of an approximately $1 billion package to reduce the state’s record budget surplus, cut taxes, and increase education funding. So far, the state has issued 192,000 rebate checks totaling $133 million, Little told the Idaho Capital Sun.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Examiner
Michigan taxpayers to foot $951M for EV battery plants
(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers are giving $951 million to two companies – Our Next Energy and Gotion, Inc. – to build electric vehicle batteries. ONE claims it will create up to 2,112 jobs, and Gotion says it will create up to 2,350. ONE is a...
Washington Examiner
Kristi Noem chose to acknowledge Native American Day instead of Columbus Day
Despite the revisionist history attempts by the Left, the second Monday in October is, and will always be, Columbus Day. Dangerously radical, left-wing, cultural Marxists have tried to hijack the holiday and rename it Indigenous Peoples' Day. Yet, their desperate authoritative attempts shouldn't change reality; such efforts are only effective when people agree to their demands. So, it was quite disappointing to see that South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, once considered a strong Republican with a bright future, tweeted Happy Native American Day on Oct. 10.
Washington Examiner
New York Democrats want sheriffs to focus on gun control, not real crimes
While New York wants to continue to let criminals out of prison as soon as possible, the state also wants to punish law-abiding citizens for exercising their Second Amendment rights. New York Democrats are quickly finding out that sheriffs are not on board. The New York Times detailed the feelings...
Washington Examiner
Whitmer’s lead in Michigan governor’s race tightens as Election Day nears
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s double-digit polling lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon in the Michigan governor’s race has fallen to just a 6-point advantage with only a month to go before Election Day. Roughly 53% of Michigan voters say they plan to vote for the Democratic incumbent, compared to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
WATCH: University of Florida protesters disrupt Q&A with Ben Sasse
A group of protesters disrupted a forum for students at the University of Florida with Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE), who is the sole finalist to be the new president of the university. The group had congregated outside the hall Monday while Sasse held a Q&A forum with students. The crowd...
Washington Examiner
Fetterman's criminal justice record is crashing down on his campaign
Crime has become the focus of criticism for Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, given that he wants to let as many criminals out onto the streets as possible. But Fetterman can’t expunge his record on crime in the same way he wants to expunge other people’s criminal records.
Washington Examiner
A bear-y big problem: Alaska Fat Bear Week contest rocked by voting scandal
One bear nearly clawed her way to the finals of Alaska's Fat Bear Week contest Monday after nearly 9,000 fraudulent ballots were cast for the contestant during the semifinals. Organizers with the Katmai National Park in King Salmon, Alaska, which oversees the weeklong competition, said it was easy to discern which votes were legitimate and which were fraudulent. The elimination of the bear that benefited from the fraudulent ballots, named Holly, meant contestant 747 advanced to the finals, which will close Tuesday night.
Comments / 0