WBTV
Late touchdown lifts Johnson C. Smith over Shaw
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In a stifling defensive effort, Johnson C. Smith’s offense was able to score at the right time to lift the Golden Bulls (2-3, 2-2 CIAA) to a 22-18 win over Shaw (2-4, 2-2) Saturday afternoon. JCSU’s defense held the Bears to just 175 total yards...
cn2.com
5 Players to Represent YC in Shrine Bowl
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Five York County players will represent in this year’s Shrine Bowl.
WCNC
Friday Night Frenzy: Mountaineers take on Red Raiders, Wildcats up against Bulls
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We're back to our regularly scheduled Friday Night Frenzy this week! And as usual, we're bringing you highlights and scores from key high school football games in the Carolinas!. This week, WCNC Charlotte is at two games to get you up close and personal looks at...
fortmillprepsports.com
Small mistakes hurt Jackets in loss to Rock Hill
ROCK HILL – Small mistakes snatch a win out of the hands of the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets as they fell to the Rock Hill Bearcats 35-28 Friday at District III Stadium. Both teams came into Friday night’s game looking to pick up a Region 3-5A win, but more importantly turning around a season where both teams have struggled. Rock Hill came in with a 1-5 record, while Fort Mill was still looking for the elusive win. The Jackets drop to 0-2 in region play after the loss and 0-7 overall on the season.
Ex Baylor Coach Matt Rhule Fired By Carolina Panthers
Former Baylor head coach Matt Rhule has been fired by the Carolina Panthers five games into his third season.
Fans Believe They Know What Matt Rhule's Next Job Will Be
Matt Rhule may have worn out his welcome in Charlotte, North Carolina with an 11-27 record in 2.5 years in charge, but he won't be unemployed long by most accounts. Rhule was fired this morning following the team's 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers yesterday. His dismissal ends a tenure marred by underperforming at almost every turn and failing to bring the energy that he used to revive the football programs at Temple and Baylor.
Citrus County Chronicle
Bell wins Charlotte as champion Larson bumped from playoffs
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — It was a race of desperation. For Christopher Bell, who had to win Sunday to stave off elimination from NASCAR's playoffs. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
25 years since Dean Smith’s retirement: The 24 hours that changed Carolina basketball
Dean Smith abruptly announced his retirement on Oct. 9, 1997. “Some events that take place in your lifetime just stand alone. I remember exactly how I was feeling, what I was doing. That was definitely one of the moments in my lifetime.”
No. 1 prospect David Sanders Jr. a major priority for NC State
In late August, 247Sports named Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. the No. 1 player in the 2025 class. Despite the recognition, the 6-foot-6, 255-pound Sanders Jr., who already holds close to 30 scholarship offers, remains laser-focused. "It's not pressure, just more so a lot of eyes...
spectrumlocalnews.com
ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway draws more fans than last year
CONCORD, N.C. — Charlotte Motor Speedway says more fans turned out for the Bank of America ROVAL 400 this year than in 2019 and in 2021. Fans filed into the Fan Zone before the race on Sunday, buying merchandise from vendors. Roger Burgess runs one of the trailers and...
Where are the Charlotte area’s top-ranked public middle schools?
CHARLOTTE — Metrolina Regional Scholars Academy in Charlotte has scored top marks among local public middle schools, and elementary schools alike, in Niche.com’s newly released rankings. It was one of 10 public middle schools included in the national ranking. CBJ, which has already provided a look at the...
Officials caution residents after sewage spill into part of Lake Norman in Denver
DENVER, N.C. — Officials are asking people not to swim or touch the water in one part of Lake Norman in Denver. In a news release, Lincoln County Health Director Lena Jones issued a Swimming Advisory at 11 p.m. Sunday for a sewage spill at Rivendell Lane. According to the director, about 900 gallons of untreated sewage may have leaked into Lake Norman behind Blue Dory Lane.
qcnews.com
Swimming Advisory issued after 900 gallons of sewage possibly spilled into part of Lake Norman
DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Health officials issued a Swimming Advisory Sunday for an area of Lake Norman in Lincoln County after around 900 gallons of untreated sewage may have leaked into the water. Officials said a wastewater spill happened Sunday due to a sewer forcemain break. The...
‘Surprised and excited’: NC couple plan to renovate home with $150,000 lottery win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Thomas Pharr, of Charlotte, said he and his wife plan to fix up their home after winning a $150,000 Powerball prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “We’ve been talking about renovating our house…lo and behold this happens,” Pharr said. Pharr, 67, bought his winning $3 Power Play ticket […]
Cabarrus County Schools district makes changes to 2023-2024 calendar year
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Parents are responding to a major calendar change for one of the biggest school districts in the Channel 9 coverage area. Students in Cabarrus County will be returning earlier next fall, which means a shorter summer break for both them and teachers. Reporter Almiya White...
School district paints over mural celebrating diversity at East Burke High
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A school district painted over portions of a mural at East Burke High School, which celebrates people’s differences. In the video at the top of this webpage, why the district painted over it. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
WBTV
Another large downtown development project announced for Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: During the last decade, the Kannapolis City Council has been bold and visionary as it worked to position our City as a destination for economic prosperity. Investments have been made including the purchase of downtown, completion of the Atrium Health Ballpark, West Avenue Streetscape, a public parking deck, two new fire stations, utility extensions to support major new industrial development, a new greenway and more.
Study on potential bridge between Gaston and Mecklenburg completed
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — There are new developments on the proposed road that would span the Catawba River to connect Gaston and Mecklenburg County. It's called the Catawba Crossings Project. It would start at South New Hope Road near Belmont, span the South Fork and Catawba rivers, cross a new interchange at I-485 before ending at Steele Creek Road, which is located just south of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
How long until we change the clocks in Charlotte?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
Statesville Record & Landmark
NC high school paints over student artwork meant to show support for Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ community
A group of students at a Burke County high school say their nod to equality in a school mural prompted officials to paint over a portion of the artwork. “When I first saw it, I was in tears,” one student who participated in the project told The News Herald on the condition of anonymity. “Not only because we had spent a lot of time, money and effort, also because it shows that we aren’t allowed to have equality.”
