ROCK HILL – Small mistakes snatch a win out of the hands of the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets as they fell to the Rock Hill Bearcats 35-28 Friday at District III Stadium. Both teams came into Friday night’s game looking to pick up a Region 3-5A win, but more importantly turning around a season where both teams have struggled. Rock Hill came in with a 1-5 record, while Fort Mill was still looking for the elusive win. The Jackets drop to 0-2 in region play after the loss and 0-7 overall on the season.

FORT MILL, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO