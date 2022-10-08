ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bessemer City, NC

WBTV

Late touchdown lifts Johnson C. Smith over Shaw

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In a stifling defensive effort, Johnson C. Smith’s offense was able to score at the right time to lift the Golden Bulls (2-3, 2-2 CIAA) to a 22-18 win over Shaw (2-4, 2-2) Saturday afternoon. JCSU’s defense held the Bears to just 175 total yards...
CHARLOTTE, NC
fortmillprepsports.com

Small mistakes hurt Jackets in loss to Rock Hill

ROCK HILL – Small mistakes snatch a win out of the hands of the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets as they fell to the Rock Hill Bearcats 35-28 Friday at District III Stadium. Both teams came into Friday night’s game looking to pick up a Region 3-5A win, but more importantly turning around a season where both teams have struggled. Rock Hill came in with a 1-5 record, while Fort Mill was still looking for the elusive win. The Jackets drop to 0-2 in region play after the loss and 0-7 overall on the season.
FORT MILL, SC
The Spun

Fans Believe They Know What Matt Rhule's Next Job Will Be

Matt Rhule may have worn out his welcome in Charlotte, North Carolina with an 11-27 record in 2.5 years in charge, but he won't be unemployed long by most accounts. Rhule was fired this morning following the team's 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers yesterday. His dismissal ends a tenure marred by underperforming at almost every turn and failing to bring the energy that he used to revive the football programs at Temple and Baylor.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Citrus County Chronicle

Bell wins Charlotte as champion Larson bumped from playoffs

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — It was a race of desperation. For Christopher Bell, who had to win Sunday to stave off elimination from NASCAR's playoffs. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

No. 1 prospect David Sanders Jr. a major priority for NC State

In late August, 247Sports named Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. the No. 1 player in the 2025 class. Despite the recognition, the 6-foot-6, 255-pound Sanders Jr., who already holds close to 30 scholarship offers, remains laser-focused. "It's not pressure, just more so a lot of eyes...
RALEIGH, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway draws more fans than last year

CONCORD, N.C. — Charlotte Motor Speedway says more fans turned out for the Bank of America ROVAL 400 this year than in 2019 and in 2021. Fans filed into the Fan Zone before the race on Sunday, buying merchandise from vendors. Roger Burgess runs one of the trailers and...
CONCORD, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Officials caution residents after sewage spill into part of Lake Norman in Denver

DENVER, N.C. — Officials are asking people not to swim or touch the water in one part of Lake Norman in Denver. In a news release, Lincoln County Health Director Lena Jones issued a Swimming Advisory at 11 p.m. Sunday for a sewage spill at Rivendell Lane. According to the director, about 900 gallons of untreated sewage may have leaked into Lake Norman behind Blue Dory Lane.
DENVER, NC
WBTV

Another large downtown development project announced for Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: During the last decade, the Kannapolis City Council has been bold and visionary as it worked to position our City as a destination for economic prosperity. Investments have been made including the purchase of downtown, completion of the Atrium Health Ballpark, West Avenue Streetscape, a public parking deck, two new fire stations, utility extensions to support major new industrial development, a new greenway and more.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

Study on potential bridge between Gaston and Mecklenburg completed

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — There are new developments on the proposed road that would span the Catawba River to connect Gaston and Mecklenburg County. It's called the Catawba Crossings Project. It would start at South New Hope Road near Belmont, span the South Fork and Catawba rivers, cross a new interchange at I-485 before ending at Steele Creek Road, which is located just south of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

NC high school paints over student artwork meant to show support for Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ community

A group of students at a Burke County high school say their nod to equality in a school mural prompted officials to paint over a portion of the artwork. “When I first saw it, I was in tears,” one student who participated in the project told The News Herald on the condition of anonymity. “Not only because we had spent a lot of time, money and effort, also because it shows that we aren’t allowed to have equality.”
BURKE COUNTY, NC
