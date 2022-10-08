Read full article on original website
Terrion Arnold, ‘I Don’t Want To Be The Most Hated Man in Alabama’
Alabama redshirt freshman Terrion Arnold has been on quite a journey since he arrived to the Capstone in 2021. He came to the Alabama football program as one of the nation's most coveted safety prospects in the 2021 class, choosing Tuscaloosa over Florida, Georgia, Miami and Florida State. Arnold didn't...
Sipsey Valley Bears Blitz Holt Ironmen to Claim Third Straight Win
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Sipsey Valley Bears (4-3, 3-2) made school history tonight by taking down the Holt Ironmen (0-7, 0-5). The Bears 37-6 win gave them their third win in a row in 2022, a feat that had only happened three times since the school opened (2012, 2014, 2018).
LOOK: 200 Snapshots from Alabama’s Nail-Biting Win Over Texas A&M
The Alabama Crimson Tide needed a defensive stand to hang onto a 24-20 win against the Texas A&M Aggies in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday night. It was an emotional contest that saw the Crimson Tide play without Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young. "We've got a lot of things that...
Alabama Starts Redshirt Freshman Jalen Milroe Under Center Against Aggies
The Alabama Crimson Tide came out for its first offensive snaps with redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe starting at quarterback. Milroe is making his first start for the Tide due to a shoulder injury Bryce Young suffered in the second quarter against Arkansas last week. Milroe has made eight appearances in...
The Jalen Milroe Experience Full of Ups and Downs As Bama Beats Aggies
The Alabama Crimson Tide survived a week without its Heisman Trophy winning quarterback by beating the Texas A&M Aggies 24-20 in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama turned to it's backup quarterback, redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe to take the reigns for his first start in Bryant-Denny Stadium. "I'm happy. I'm happy. We got...
philasun.com
Philadelphia NAACP President Catherine Hicks issues statement on high school football team mock slave auction
The recent video shared depicting a mock slave auction of black football teammates is extremely disturbing and unacceptable. Football teams have always had long standing traditions and “team building” activities for their teammates. Recently a California high school football team has canceled the rest of its season after...
5 Things Alabamians Need to Know: Monday 10/10
1) With 14 million members, nearly 1 million in Alabama alone, The Southern Baptist Convention is the largest Protestant Denomination in the U-S. It is also being investigated by the U-S Justice Department for numerous sexual abuse allegations. SBC President Bart Barber was elected in June at a time when it was being revealed that the SBC Executive Committee has known about at least 700 allegations for a decade but covered them up. Barber told CBS' 60 Minutes last night that saddened and angered him. He claims those who reported being abused were not just ignored but were often attacked by the denomination. Barber says he's cooperating with the Justice Department's investigation and appointed a new, nine-member sexual abuse task force that's building a registry for credible reports of abuse to help churches track predators.
First In-Person Moundville Native American Festival Since 2019 Set For This Week
The University of Alabama will host the first in-person Moundville Native American Festival since 2019 this week at its Moundville Archaeological Park. The festival will run from Wednesday through Saturday and is returning in-person for the first time since 2019. Several prominent Native American performers will be featured, including Lyndon Alec performing hoop dancing and the group Chikasha Hithla demonstrating Chickasaw stomp dancing.
Martinez, Day among individual winners at Cumberland County Tournament
A younger version of Arielis Martinez might have buckled under the pressure or refused to believe she was still in the match. But the current one is growing more confident by the day and realizing she can hang with even the toughest competitors. The Millville junior battled back from an...
ACA Ends West Bloctons Win Streak
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The American Christian Academy Patriots (6-2, 5-0) defeated West Blocton Tigers (4-4, 3-2) to end the Tigers win streak of four wins. The final score of 27-12 keeps the Patriots region record perfect at 5-0.
Football: Schafer leads Hopewell Valley past Trenton
Landon Schafer scored three rushing touchdowns to lead Hopewell Valley in a 47-20 win over Trenton, in Trenton. The win kept Hopewell Valley unbeaten at 6-0. Tim McKeown added on two touchdowns for Hopewell Valley. Derek Van Brunt racked up 167 yards on the ground. Trenton fell to 0-7. The...
4th Annual Strike Out Suicide Bowling Event Set for October 29
An annual fundraiser aimed at suicide prevention will return to Tuscaloosa later this month and benefit the Kristen Amerson Youth Foundation, whose ultimate goal is to eliminate suicide among young people in West Alabama. This foundation hopes to reach its goal by promoting “suicide prevention awareness, empowerment-coaching, educational outreach, and...
City Leaders, Terry Saban Cut Ribbon on Tuscaloosa’s River District Park
City leaders and Bama football matriarch Terry Saban cut a ceremonial ribbon at downtown Tuscaloosa's River District Park Thursday morning, officially opening the area's newest attraction to the public. The park is the first of many collaborations between the Saban family and the City, using funds from its Elevate Tuscaloosa...
1 Dead, 1 Critical, 1 in Custody After Saturday Shooting in Tuscaloosa,
One person is dead, another is seriously wounded and a third is in police custody after a Saturday evening shooting in Tuscaloosa. Captain Marty Sellers, the co-commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, told local media that police were called to the 3000 block of 20th Street on reports of a shooting shortly after 6:15 p.m.
Video of Trenton, NJ, H.S. Violence: ‘Our schools will not be a battleground’
TRENTON — Videos of several fights that broke out early Thursday afternoon at Trenton Central High School show chaos that led to four students being taken into custody. Trenton police responded to the fight around 1:10 p.m. and helped the school’s security team restore order as a shelter-in-place was implemented, according to an email sent to the school community from the district.
Stillman College Makes History With On Campus Event
Stillman College has made history with a recent on-campus event and invited the community to join in on the festivities. Tuesday, October 4th, Stillman College hosted National Night Out on campus and featured dozens of community resources and organizations. According to their website, National Night Out is an annual community-building...
Fan-Favorite Cocktail at Session Returns to Benefit Tuscaloosa’s Hank Poore Foundation
A Tuscaloosa cocktail bar is bringing back a mixed drink this month that will benefit a local nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of people living with disabilities. Throughout October, patrons at Session Cocktails can order 'The Hank,' which features Tito’s Handmade Vodka, lime, passion fruit, ginger, soda, and mint.
Police: Pedestrian hit, killed by driver in Salem County
PITTSGROVE, N.J. (CBS) – A deadly crash in Salem County, New Jersey. Officials say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the 1100 block of Landis Avenue in Pittsgrove.No additional details are available.New Jersey state police are investigating.
Missing Tortoise Returned to Owners in Tuscaloosa County in the Night
A Tuscaloosa County woman's missing pet tortoise was returned to his home late last night, she told local radio hosts Wednesday morning. Teri Buford Grammer, a retired nurse, was catapulted into the local spotlight Tuesday when she posted on Facebook offering a cash reward for the safe return of Presley, her large, five-year-old sulcata tortoise.
Missing person – Nelia Williams
The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old from Glassboro. Nelia Williams was reported missing in Camden after last being seen at the Bonsall Uncommon Charter School. She is described as a black female, 5’9”, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, tan shirt and brown tights. She is known to frequent Centerville and Philadelphia.
