Pickens County, AL

95.3 The Bear

Sipsey Valley Bears Blitz Holt Ironmen to Claim Third Straight Win

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Sipsey Valley Bears (4-3, 3-2) made school history tonight by taking down the Holt Ironmen (0-7, 0-5). The Bears 37-6 win gave them their third win in a row in 2022, a feat that had only happened three times since the school opened (2012, 2014, 2018).
BUHL, AL
Pickens County, AL
95.3 The Bear

5 Things Alabamians Need to Know: Monday 10/10

1) With 14 million members, nearly 1 million in Alabama alone, The Southern Baptist Convention is the largest Protestant Denomination in the U-S. It is also being investigated by the U-S Justice Department for numerous sexual abuse allegations. SBC President Bart Barber was elected in June at a time when it was being revealed that the SBC Executive Committee has known about at least 700 allegations for a decade but covered them up. Barber told CBS' 60 Minutes last night that saddened and angered him. He claims those who reported being abused were not just ignored but were often attacked by the denomination. Barber says he's cooperating with the Justice Department's investigation and appointed a new, nine-member sexual abuse task force that's building a registry for credible reports of abuse to help churches track predators.
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

First In-Person Moundville Native American Festival Since 2019 Set For This Week

The University of Alabama will host the first in-person Moundville Native American Festival since 2019 this week at its Moundville Archaeological Park. The festival will run from Wednesday through Saturday and is returning in-person for the first time since 2019. Several prominent Native American performers will be featured, including Lyndon Alec performing hoop dancing and the group Chikasha Hithla demonstrating Chickasaw stomp dancing.
MOUNDVILLE, AL
#American Football
95.3 The Bear

ACA Ends West Bloctons Win Streak

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The American Christian Academy Patriots (6-2, 5-0) defeated West Blocton Tigers (4-4, 3-2) to end the Tigers win streak of four wins. The final score of 27-12 keeps the Patriots region record perfect at 5-0.
WEST BLOCTON, AL
NJ.com

Football: Schafer leads Hopewell Valley past Trenton

Landon Schafer scored three rushing touchdowns to lead Hopewell Valley in a 47-20 win over Trenton, in Trenton. The win kept Hopewell Valley unbeaten at 6-0. Tim McKeown added on two touchdowns for Hopewell Valley. Derek Van Brunt racked up 167 yards on the ground. Trenton fell to 0-7. The...
TRENTON, NJ
95.3 The Bear

4th Annual Strike Out Suicide Bowling Event Set for October 29

An annual fundraiser aimed at suicide prevention will return to Tuscaloosa later this month and benefit the Kristen Amerson Youth Foundation, whose ultimate goal is to eliminate suicide among young people in West Alabama. This foundation hopes to reach its goal by promoting “suicide prevention awareness, empowerment-coaching, educational outreach, and...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WPG Talk Radio

Video of Trenton, NJ, H.S. Violence: ‘Our schools will not be a battleground’

TRENTON — Videos of several fights that broke out early Thursday afternoon at Trenton Central High School show chaos that led to four students being taken into custody. Trenton police responded to the fight around 1:10 p.m. and helped the school’s security team restore order as a shelter-in-place was implemented, according to an email sent to the school community from the district.
TRENTON, NJ
95.3 The Bear

Stillman College Makes History With On Campus Event

Stillman College has made history with a recent on-campus event and invited the community to join in on the festivities. Tuesday, October 4th, Stillman College hosted National Night Out on campus and featured dozens of community resources and organizations. According to their website, National Night Out is an annual community-building...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
camdencountypd.org

Missing person – Nelia Williams

The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old from Glassboro. Nelia Williams was reported missing in Camden after last being seen at the Bonsall Uncommon Charter School. She is described as a black female, 5’9”, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, tan shirt and brown tights. She is known to frequent Centerville and Philadelphia.
CAMDEN, NJ
ABOUT

95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

