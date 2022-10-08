1) With 14 million members, nearly 1 million in Alabama alone, The Southern Baptist Convention is the largest Protestant Denomination in the U-S. It is also being investigated by the U-S Justice Department for numerous sexual abuse allegations. SBC President Bart Barber was elected in June at a time when it was being revealed that the SBC Executive Committee has known about at least 700 allegations for a decade but covered them up. Barber told CBS' 60 Minutes last night that saddened and angered him. He claims those who reported being abused were not just ignored but were often attacked by the denomination. Barber says he's cooperating with the Justice Department's investigation and appointed a new, nine-member sexual abuse task force that's building a registry for credible reports of abuse to help churches track predators.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO