High School Football Stats from Friday, October 7th

CAM 68, Coon Rapids-Bayard 14

The Cougars led 24-0 after one and 52-8 at half. They improve to 5-2 with their 3rd straight victory. Austin Williams ran 17 times for 149 yards and four scores. Jack Follmann added two TD’s and 83 yards on the ground. Brayden Chester ran seven times for 75 yards and one TD. Each of Sam Foreman’s receptions went for scores and he posted 68 yards. Gabe Rouse posted 10.5 tackles and recovered a fumble. Seth Hensley, Jack Follmann, and Rylan Oglesbee all had one interception. Chase Spieker was 3/5 for 74 yards and two TD’s.

West Harrison 35, Audubon 26

Audubon led 20-19 at half, but the Hawkeyes came away with a safety in the 3rd quarter to take the lead and outscored Audubon 14-6 in the 4th. Mason McIntosh was 10/18 for 142 yards and two scores. Walker Rife ran 31 carries for 155 yards and added 68 receiving yards with a TD. Mason King scored twice on the ground. Aaron Olsen led Audubon with 122 rushing yards and 8/14 passing for 91 yards with three scores and one interception. Edward Miller caught five passes for 65 yards and three TD’s. Evan Alt both caught and passed for a touchdown. Grant Gleason was in on 13 tackles, with 11 solos.

Fremont-Mills 54, Griswold 0

Fremont-Mills improves to 6-1 ahead of next week’s big showdown with Lenox. It’s the second shutout of the season for the Knights, which have won six straight games. They tallied 225 yards and five scores on the ground. Payten VanHouten led the rushing attack with 130 yards and two TD’s on eight carries. Taylor Reed passed for one touchdown ran for two, and returned an interception for a TD with 91 all-purpose yards

Lenox 66, Martensdale-St. Marys 18

Isaac Grundman had a huge night on the ground. The senior back carried 14 times for 231 yards (16.5 ypc) with six TD’s. Gabe Funk added 76 rushing yards and passed for two scores. Funk also returned one of the team’s four interceptions to the end zone.

Van Meter 63, Interstate-35 7

The Bulldogs ran for 269 yards and passed for 190. Ben Gilliland was 7/9 passing for 190 yards with four TD’s and no picks. He ran five times for 100 yards and a pair of scores. Ben Gordon need only 11 attempts to span 110 yards with one TD. Will Gordon scored on a 50 yard reception. Aydn Netten had a 47 yard TD grab among his two catches. John Braun returned an interception 29 yards to the end zone.

Clarinda 58, DM Christian 43

Tadyn Brown had a breakout performance for the Cardinals in this shootout. Clarinda built a 36-21 halftime cushion thanks to a 28-point 2nd quarter. Brown rushed for three scores and 275 yards on 25 carries. Wyatt Schmitt added 83 rushing yards and 69 passing yards with two touchdowns. Karson Downey ran for 67 yards and one TD. Brown also had an interception, a 90 yard kick return touchdown, and two punt returns for 38 yards.

Harlan 42, ADM 7

Teagon Kasperbauer went 11/15 passing for 309 yards, 5 TD’s, and no picks. Cade Sear was on the receiving end of three long scoring plays and tallied five catches for 201 yards. Aidan Hall ran for 88 yards and caught four passes for 88 yards and two TD’s. Matthew Sorfonden had a team best 8 tackles.