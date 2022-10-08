ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Ige focuses on Aloha Stadium project near end of term

By Cheyenne Sibley
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2auJiy_0iQwhkMs00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor Ige answered questions about the Aloha Stadium project Friday morning. He said the funding was reassigned in the most recent legislative session to the Department of Business Economic Development and Tourism.

They appropriated 350 million dollars for construction of the new stadium period. There is no funds available for the new entertainment district.”

Governor David Ige

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO , KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The governor responded to comments about this being a sudden change in direction. Ige said there never was sufficient funding to build the entertainment district “until this year, they appropriated $350 million to build a stadium. So, for the first time, we have a viable project to move forward with.”

The Aloha Stadium Authority said they don’t think this will be enough to build the stadium and wonder where the upkeep money will come from. “The whole idea of this NASED or this P3 development of the entertainment district is to generate the funds needed to maintain our stadium,” said Claire Tamamoto.

As for construction plans, the governor said he will be making specific announcements in the next few weeks as this is a focus towards the end of his term. Among other projects, Ige said this is a race to the “finish focusing on the things the task at hand, as you know, we are working to move the stadium along.”

Comments / 4

Related
Honolulu Civil Beat

Is Honolulu Council Chair Tommy Waters ‘Unbeatable’?

Eight years after his first campaign for Honolulu City Council, Chair Tommy Waters is running with an incumbency advantage. He lost his first attempt in 2014 and narrowly won the second after a special election rematch in 2019, assuming the leadership position in the nine-member council in 2020. This year, Waters faces a single opponent who is best known locally for his vocal opposition to mask mandates in schools.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

WATCH: HNN sits down with Democratic candidate for governor Josh Green

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the general election less than a month away, candidates for governor are making their final pitches on why they would be best suited for the job to lead Hawaii. Hawaii’s next governor will take office at a pivotal time in the state’s history from the skyrocketing...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Government
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
mauinow.com

Maui Now Survey Results: majority report increase in household expenses, 67% believe the quality of public education declined

Maui Now released a survey on Friday, Sept. 2, asking its readers to share their opinions and attitudes toward current issues affecting Maui County. The survey questions focused on local topics including:. The quality of public education in Hawaiʻi,. Mail-in ballots vs. in-person voting,. Capping visitor accommodations to mitigate...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Ige
hawaiireporter.com

Hawaii health care ‘an undeniable human tragedy’

The greatest takeaway from three forums last week about Hawaii’s doctor shortage was the realization that we are dealing with an undeniable human tragedy. Sponsored by the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii, the forums on Maui, Oahu and Hawaii island made it clear that the state’s acute shortage of physicians — estimated at more than 1,000 — is not just about doctors, but also our families, friends and neighbors throughout the islands who are desperate for affordable and easily accessible healthcare.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Game Preview: ‘Bows return home to face longtime conference rival Nevada

The University of Hawai’i football team returns to Clarence T.C. Ching Complex for the first time in four weeks by hosting Mountain West rival Nevada, Saturday, Oct. 15. Kickoff is 6:00 p.m. The game will mark a homecoming of sorts for head coach Timmy Chang, who previously spent five seasons on the Wolf Pack coaching staff […]
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aloha Stadium#Politics State
KHON2

Honolulu Pride Returns to In-Person Celebrations

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Honolulu Pride Parade and Festival returns to an in-person celebration on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The 2022 Honolulu Pride Parade and Festival is inviting Hawaii residents and visitors to celebrate both Hawaiian culture and the LGBTQ+ community. “We are calling this year’s theme, “Rooted in...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
bigislandnow.com

Kona returns to normalcy after first two-day Ironman World Championship

Many of the 20,000-plus people who flocked to Kailua-Kona last week for the 2022 VinFast Ironman World Championship have left the island. The cones and road closure signs are gone. The country flags that lined a large stretch of Aliʻi Drive have been packed away. Normalcy has returned after a wild week filled with the aloha spirit.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
KHON2

KHON2

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy