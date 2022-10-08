Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State women’s soccer dominated the possession battle and registered a 2-0 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon before a program-record, overflow crowd of 3,022 Spartan faithful at DeMartin Stadium. Fans of the Green & White obliterated the previous MSU women’s...
mgoblue
Third-Ranked Huskers Knock Off Wolverines in Straight Sets
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan volleyball team fell to No. 3 Nebraska in straight sets (14-25, 24-26, 19-25) inside Crisler Center on Saturday (Oct. 8). Michigan (12-4, 3-3 Big Ten) was led by Kendall Murray with 13 kills and Jess Mruzik, who recorded 10 kills and 10 digs for her fourth double-double of the season. Hannah Grant finished with 24 digs for her fifth straight double-digit dig performance.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts winner of Penn State-Michigan undefeated matchup in Week 7
ESPN’s FPI has chosen the team that it thinks will win in Penn State-Michigan. This game will have huge implications on the B1G East title race. Both Michigan and Penn State have no losses in the B1G along with Ohio State. Michigan beat Indiana 31-10 in Bloomington last Saturday. The last time that Wolverines played there they lost 38-21 to the Hoosiers.
mgoblue
Wolverines Blanked by Spartans, 2-0
» Michigan dropped a 2-0 decision to Michigan State in front of a crowd of 3,022 fans, which was the highest for a women's soccer match in DeMartin Stadium history. » Graduate student Izzy Nino had four saves in goal. » Michigan will now return home for the...
mgoblue
Michigan Secures Season-Opening Sweep of Lindenwood
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- A pair of Wolverines notched their first career goals on Saturday evening (Oct. 8) as the seventh-ranked University of Michigan ice hockey team knocked off the Lindenwood Lions by a 3-1 score and secured the weekend sweep at Red Berenson Rink at Yost Ice Area. Freshmen...
mgoblue
Wolverines Win 12 Events to Cruise Past Golden Grizzlies in Rochester
» Michigan defeated Oakland 160-97, winning 12 of 15 events on the day. » The Wolverines finished second in the three events they did not win. » The Wolverines will return to the pool Saturday (Oct. 22) at noon in Grand Rapids, Mich. for the Be Better; Invite against Calvin.
WR Terry Lockett no longer with Michigan State's program
Junior wide receiver Terry Lockett is no longer a member of the Michigan State football program, a team spokesperson confirmed Saturday. Lockett has not appeared in a game for the Spartans this season and was not seen on the field warming up ahead of Saturday's game against Ohio State. The...
mgoblue
Michigan Offense Overpowers Lindenwood in Season-Opening Win
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Fifteen Wolverines found the scoresheet on Friday night (Oct. 7) as the seventh-ranked University of Michigan men's ice hockey team opened the regular season in style, overpowering Lindenwood 7-4 in the season opener. Junior goaltender Erik Portillo stopped 17 of 21 shots that he faced to...
A fallen Michigan football coach, a silent stadium and moments that remind us who we are
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — You can’t get 50,000 people to agree on much these days, if anything at all. Then a former —and beloved — Michigan football running back collapsed on the sideline Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium and 50,000 people went silent. They agreed, without discussion...
mgoblue
Wolverine Women Sit Third After First Day of Season-Opening SMU Classic
» Michigan ended the first day of the SMU Classic with 134 points, sitting in third. » Kathryn Ackerman, Casey Chung and Devon Kitchel nabbed second-place finishes. » Michigan will return for the final day of action at the SMU Classic on Saturday at 11 a.m. CDT.
saturdaytradition.com
Mark Cuban produces brilliant troll of Michigan during Big Noon Kickoff appearance
Mark Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, made an appearance on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff in advance of the Michigan-Indiana matchup. Cuban, who is an Indiana alumnus, took the opportunity to troll the Michigan fanbase. “You know I’m a huge IU fan, go IU, beat Michigan,” said Cuban...
mgoblue
Szabados, Gammage Pace Michigan Men on Day One of SMU Classic
» Michigan sits in third place with 133 points after the first day of competition at the SMU Classic. » Cameron Gammage and Bence Szabados earned first-place finishes. » Michigan will return for the second day at the SMU Classic on Saturday at 11 a.m. CDT. Site:...
Michigan gets bad news regarding WR Roman Wilson
What happened to Roman Wilson?Wilson has been solid so far in 2022. On Saturday afternoon, the Michigan Wolverines will look to move to 6-0 on the season when they hit the road to take on the Indiana Hoosiers. Unfortunately, it sounds like the Wolverines will be without WR Roman Wilson.
Michigan State football's Jaden Mangham carted off field after tackle vs. Ohio State
Editor's note: Updated to reflect Mangham's condition after the game. EAST LANSING — Michigan State football’s Jaden Mangham was taken off the field Saturday following a head-to-head collision with Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson. ...
mgoblue
Brown, Miller Finish Runner-Up at ITA All-American
CARY, N.C. -- Jaedan Brown and Kari Miller of the University of Michigan women's tennis team reached the doubles final of the ITA All-American, falling 6-1, 6-2 to NC State's Nell Miller and Amelia Rajecki on Sunday afternoon (Oct. 9) at Cary Tennis Park. By reaching the final match, Miller and Brown have received a berth into the doubles main draw of the ITA Fall National Championships at the end of the fall season.
Jim Harbaugh Issues Statement On Mike Hart
Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart had some sort of medical issue on the sidelines during the game against Indiana.
Ohio State vs. Michigan State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Ohio State vs. Michigan State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 8 Time: 4 p.m. Eastern TV: ABC network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football ...
Master farriers are ‘aging out’ in Michigan — and it’s not good news for horses
On a balmy morning in mid-July under a tent in the middle of a field in Litchfield, the flies taunting his horses, Jason Spieth is crossing his fingers that rain would stay away so he can teach his final clinic of the season to earnest horse owners on how to trim and shoe their animals. Spieth, a certified master farrier and owner of the Michigan Horseshoeing Institute, pretty much lives by the old adage “no hoof,...
After years of setbacks, couple hopes to open vineyard near Ann Arbor in 2024
WASHTNEAW COUNTY, MI -- After more than two years working with Scio Township officials, a 70-acre farm tucked in between Ann Arbor and Dexter is one step closer to becoming a winery and vineyard. Owners Brian and Lori Herron are hoping to create a spot at 6620 Dexter Ann Arbor...
Rep. Brixie: ‘My abortion is none of your business’
With a month until Election Day, state Rep. Julie Brixie (D-Meridian Twp.) joined more than 100 people on the Capitol steps rallying in support of abortion rights and more pro-choice women in politics. The event at the Capitol was one of more than 415 “Women’s Wave” rallies organized by the Women’s March slated across the […] The post Rep. Brixie: ‘My abortion is none of your business’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
