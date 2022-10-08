ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

WILX-TV

Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State women’s soccer dominated the possession battle and registered a 2-0 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon before a program-record, overflow crowd of 3,022 Spartan faithful at DeMartin Stadium. Fans of the Green & White obliterated the previous MSU women’s...
EAST LANSING, MI
mgoblue

Third-Ranked Huskers Knock Off Wolverines in Straight Sets

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan volleyball team fell to No. 3 Nebraska in straight sets (14-25, 24-26, 19-25) inside Crisler Center on Saturday (Oct. 8). Michigan (12-4, 3-3 Big Ten) was led by Kendall Murray with 13 kills and Jess Mruzik, who recorded 10 kills and 10 digs for her fourth double-double of the season. Hannah Grant finished with 24 digs for her fifth straight double-digit dig performance.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts winner of Penn State-Michigan undefeated matchup in Week 7

ESPN’s FPI has chosen the team that it thinks will win in Penn State-Michigan. This game will have huge implications on the B1G East title race. Both Michigan and Penn State have no losses in the B1G along with Ohio State. Michigan beat Indiana 31-10 in Bloomington last Saturday. The last time that Wolverines played there they lost 38-21 to the Hoosiers.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
mgoblue

Wolverines Blanked by Spartans, 2-0

» Michigan dropped a 2-0 decision to Michigan State in front of a crowd of 3,022 fans, which was the highest for a women's soccer match in DeMartin Stadium history. » Graduate student Izzy Nino had four saves in goal. » Michigan will now return home for the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Michigan Secures Season-Opening Sweep of Lindenwood

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- A pair of Wolverines notched their first career goals on Saturday evening (Oct. 8) as the seventh-ranked University of Michigan ice hockey team knocked off the Lindenwood Lions by a 3-1 score and secured the weekend sweep at Red Berenson Rink at Yost Ice Area. Freshmen...
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Wolverines Win 12 Events to Cruise Past Golden Grizzlies in Rochester

» Michigan defeated Oakland 160-97, winning 12 of 15 events on the day. » The Wolverines finished second in the three events they did not win. » The Wolverines will return to the pool Saturday (Oct. 22) at noon in Grand Rapids, Mich. for the Be Better; Invite against Calvin.
mgoblue

Michigan Offense Overpowers Lindenwood in Season-Opening Win

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Fifteen Wolverines found the scoresheet on Friday night (Oct. 7) as the seventh-ranked University of Michigan men's ice hockey team opened the regular season in style, overpowering Lindenwood 7-4 in the season opener. Junior goaltender Erik Portillo stopped 17 of 21 shots that he faced to...
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Szabados, Gammage Pace Michigan Men on Day One of SMU Classic

» Michigan sits in third place with 133 points after the first day of competition at the SMU Classic. » Cameron Gammage and Bence Szabados earned first-place finishes. » Michigan will return for the second day at the SMU Classic on Saturday at 11 a.m. CDT. Site:...
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Brown, Miller Finish Runner-Up at ITA All-American

CARY, N.C. -- Jaedan Brown and Kari Miller of the University of Michigan women's tennis team reached the doubles final of the ITA All-American, falling 6-1, 6-2 to NC State's Nell Miller and Amelia Rajecki on Sunday afternoon (Oct. 9) at Cary Tennis Park. By reaching the final match, Miller and Brown have received a berth into the doubles main draw of the ITA Fall National Championships at the end of the fall season.
CARY, NC
The Detroit Free Press

Master farriers are ‘aging out’ in Michigan — and it’s not good news for horses

On a balmy morning in mid-July under a tent in the middle of a field in Litchfield, the flies taunting his horses, Jason Spieth is crossing his fingers that rain would stay away so he can teach his final clinic of the season to earnest horse owners on how to trim and shoe their animals. Spieth, a certified master farrier and owner of the Michigan Horseshoeing Institute, pretty much lives by the old adage “no hoof,...
LITCHFIELD, MI
Michigan Advance

Rep. Brixie: ‘My abortion is none of your business’

With a month until Election Day, state Rep. Julie Brixie (D-Meridian Twp.) joined more than 100 people on the Capitol steps rallying in support of abortion rights and more pro-choice women in politics.  The event at the Capitol was one of more than 415 “Women’s Wave” rallies organized by the Women’s March slated across the […] The post Rep. Brixie: ‘My abortion is none of your business’  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE

