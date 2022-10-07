Read full article on original website
Expert Advice: Unique and Favorite First Dance Songs
Chris Grainger, owner of Graingertainment favorites includes:. The One – Acoustic Piano – Matt Johnson, John Adams. This song features beautiful lyrics that really will get your guests emotional. Holocene – Bon Iver. It works for a great first dance or last private dance. Grow Old With...
New Music for You this Week- October 10, 2022
If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore. Nashville-born and based hip-hop/spoken word artists Rashad thaPoet, S-Wrap and The Varsity (trio of producers including Adrian Taylor, Kyle Hicks and Michael B. Hicks) just released their album The Other Side Too with featured artists Stephcynie and Moiba Mustapha. Their album was submitted for Best Spoken Word album GRAMMY consideration.
Dave Mustaine Says Megadeth Used to ‘Laugh About’ Bands They Toured With During Nu-Metal Explosion
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine is still making the interview rounds in support of the thrash legends' latest album, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! and in a recent interview with 89.5FM WSOU, the band leader looked back at a time where he catered to the desire of others, which lead to some tour packages that prompted him and the rest of the group to "laugh" about the bands they shared the road with, particularly the nu-metal artists.
John Lennon Refused to Change the Name of 1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘White Album’
John Lennon said the title of one of the songs from The Beatles' 'The White Album' was self-conscious. Paul McCartney wanted to change the name of the track.
Madonna first invited 'Everybody' to dance on this date 40 years ago
Exactly 40 years ago today, Madonna released her self-penned, debut single, “Everybody,” which officially marked the start of her iconic career in the Pop world.
Why Iron Maiden Just Changed the ‘Number of the Beast’ Track List
Iron Maiden have announced a vinyl reissue of The Number of the Beast in honor of the album’s 40th anniversary. However, there will be one change to the classic LP’s track list. "On this vinyl release we get the chance to put 'Total Eclipse' in its rightful spot...
Ozzy Osbourne introduces line of cosmetics
The Ozzman cometh -- to beauty shops. Ozzy Osbourne introduced his own makeup line, which includes a coffin-shaped eye shadow palette shaped like a bat, Billboard reported. The “Prince of Darkness,” who came to fame as the frontman for Black Sabbath, is collaborating with Rock and Roll Beauty, a U.S. makeup brand, to market the 21-piece set, according to Billboard. The 14-shade “Ozzy Bat Palette” is inspired by the rocker’s biggest hits, including “Crazy Train,” “Iron Man” and “Zombie Stomp.”
13 Questions About Taylor Swift’s Upcoming Album, ‘Midnights’
On August 28, on the MTV VMA’s stage—where else—Taylor Swift surprise-announced her 10th studio album, Midnights, set for release on October 21. Swift later revealed on her social media accounts that the standard-issue album will have 13 tracks which tell “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.” On September 21, she began announcing song titles every other night at midnight on TikTok in a series called Midnights Mayhem With Me. These videos have been subsequently analyzed with the fervor and granularity of a government decryption team. (On a related note, there is a theory that Taylor is using her own pauses and punctuation in these videos to send a message in Morse code.) What’s actually going on? Here are 13 questions about the upcoming release, answered by yours truly.
Review: Roger Daltrey's voice, Pete Townshend's guitar-playing spot-on in Columbus concert
“I hope I die before I get old,” Roger Daltrey famously declared nearly 60 years ago in The Who’s defiant anthem “My Generation.” But he and guitarist Pete Townshend, who penned that lyric, likely disagree with that sentiment. The Who Hits Back! is exactly what it says: a return to (most of) their biggest hits, along with a few other favorites. And, judging from the near-capacity crowd at Value City Arena last night, that’s exactly what their...
3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Wet Leg, Måneskin and Erica Banks
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
Caroline Polachek shares track written for Kurt Cobain opera
Caroline Polachek has shared a new track written for Kurt Cobain-inspired opera Last Days. Oliver Leith’s Last Days opera is based on Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film of the same name, which was inspired by the missing five days between Cobain absconding from a rehab facility in Los Angeles and killing himself in an outbuilding of his Seattle home. It is currently being performed at London’s Royal Opera House until October 11.
Watch the moment Metallica swapped instruments on stage and Lars Ulrich showed he'd actually make an awesome frontman
Honestly we wouldn't be mad watching this version of Metallica
50 Pumpkin Carving Ideas For Spooky Szn Inspo
I don't really have the skill for some of these, but if you do...
Watch Geezer Butler Play Black Sabbath’s ‘War Pigs’ With Apocalyptica
In Las Vegas this week, Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler joined Apocalyptica onstage to perform Sabbath's classic "War Pigs." Apocalyptica, the Finnish symphonic metal band, were in Nevada winding down their current U.S. tour with the Norwegian rock act Leprous. The orchestral heavy act, including touring vocalist Franky Perez, also...
Ed Sheeran Mathematics Tour 2023!
Originally Posted On: https://www.barrystickets.com/blog/ed-sheeran-mathematics-tour-tickets/. Just announced the Ed Sheeran Mathematics Tour Dates 2023! The Mathematics tour is in support of his fifth studio album, = (2021) (pronounced “Equals”). English folk-pop singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran sets his + – = ÷ x Tour (pronounced The Mathematics Tour), which will see...
Watch the Killers Bring Out Bruce Springsteen at Madison Square Garden
The Killers are currently in the home stretch of their Imploding the Mirage tour, and last night (October 1), they brought out a very special guest at New York’s Madison Square Garden. One Bruce Springsteen joined the Killers onstage during their three-song encore, as Consequence of Sound and Rolling Stone point out. Together, they played classic Springsteen cuts “Born to Run” and “Badlands” as well as “Dustland”—their 2021 collaboration that reworks the Killers’ 2008 Day & Age single “A Dustland Fairytale.” Springsteen and the Killers were also joined onstage by saxophonist and E Street Band member Jake Clemons (nephew of the late Clarence Clemons), who played on all three encore tracks. Watch it all happen below.
Mike Portnoy thinks the new Slipknot album is "their Sgt Pepper"
Prog metal legend Mike Portnoy has high praise for Slipknot's The End, So Far, even comparing it to a Beatles classic
Check out this AI-generated video for Soundgarden’s ‘Black Hole Sun’
An AI has created a music video for Soundgarden‘s legendary 1994 hit ‘Black Hole Sun’ – check it out below. The new video was created by Midjourney, which describes itself as an “independent research lab exploring new mediums of thought and expanding the imaginative powers of the human species”.
12 Musicians Who Ended Up Dating One Of Their Bandmates
"It was so brutal but I don't know how we made it through." From writing music, to rehearsing, to touring around the world, there's no question that bandmates end up spending a lot of time together. During all that time with one another, band members can get pretty close -- and sometimes that tight-knit relationship can actually turn romantic. Although getting to spend extra time with a significant other can seem like a great idea at first, many musicians have unfortunately found that it isn't always the best idea to date a coworker. And while relationships between bandmates don't always go according to plan, at least there are some really great songs that have come out of the experience!
