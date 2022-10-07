ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
marrymetampabay.com

Expert Advice: Unique and Favorite First Dance Songs

Chris Grainger, owner of Graingertainment favorites includes:. The One – Acoustic Piano – Matt Johnson, John Adams. This song features beautiful lyrics that really will get your guests emotional. Holocene – Bon Iver. It works for a great first dance or last private dance. Grow Old With...
TAMPA, FL
Rutherford Source

New Music for You this Week- October 10, 2022

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore. Nashville-born and based hip-hop/spoken word artists Rashad thaPoet, S-Wrap and The Varsity (trio of producers including Adrian Taylor, Kyle Hicks and Michael B. Hicks) just released their album The Other Side Too with featured artists Stephcynie and Moiba Mustapha. Their album was submitted for Best Spoken Word album GRAMMY consideration.
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Dave Mustaine Says Megadeth Used to ‘Laugh About’ Bands They Toured With During Nu-Metal Explosion

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine is still making the interview rounds in support of the thrash legends' latest album, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! and in a recent interview with 89.5FM WSOU, the band leader looked back at a time where he catered to the desire of others, which lead to some tour packages that prompted him and the rest of the group to "laugh" about the bands they shared the road with, particularly the nu-metal artists.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Helms
Person
Mac Demarco
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Burl Ives
Person
Kim Petras
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Billy Joel
Person
Doja Cat
Person
Brenda Lee
960 The Ref

Ozzy Osbourne introduces line of cosmetics

The Ozzman cometh -- to beauty shops. Ozzy Osbourne introduced his own makeup line, which includes a coffin-shaped eye shadow palette shaped like a bat, Billboard reported. The “Prince of Darkness,” who came to fame as the frontman for Black Sabbath, is collaborating with Rock and Roll Beauty, a U.S. makeup brand, to market the 21-piece set, according to Billboard. The 14-shade “Ozzy Bat Palette” is inspired by the rocker’s biggest hits, including “Crazy Train,” “Iron Man” and “Zombie Stomp.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Ringer

13 Questions About Taylor Swift’s Upcoming Album, ‘Midnights’

On August 28, on the MTV VMA’s stage—where else—Taylor Swift surprise-announced her 10th studio album, Midnights, set for release on October 21. Swift later revealed on her social media accounts that the standard-issue album will have 13 tracks which tell “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.” On September 21, she began announcing song titles every other night at midnight on TikTok in a series called Midnights Mayhem With Me. These videos have been subsequently analyzed with the fervor and granularity of a government decryption team. (On a related note, there is a theory that Taylor is using her own pauses and punctuation in these videos to send a message in Morse code.) What’s actually going on? Here are 13 questions about the upcoming release, answered by yours truly.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Music#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Arrowhead
The Columbus Dispatch

Review: Roger Daltrey's voice, Pete Townshend's guitar-playing spot-on in Columbus concert

“I hope I die before I get old,” Roger Daltrey famously declared nearly 60 years ago in The Who’s defiant anthem “My Generation.” But he and guitarist Pete Townshend, who penned that lyric, likely disagree with that sentiment. The Who Hits Back! is exactly what it says: a return to (most of) their biggest hits, along with a few other favorites. And, judging from the near-capacity crowd at Value City Arena last night, that’s exactly what their...
COLUMBUS, OH
NME

Caroline Polachek shares track written for Kurt Cobain opera

Caroline Polachek has shared a new track written for Kurt Cobain-inspired opera Last Days. Oliver Leith’s Last Days opera is based on Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film of the same name, which was inspired by the missing five days between Cobain absconding from a rehab facility in Los Angeles and killing himself in an outbuilding of his Seattle home. It is currently being performed at London’s Royal Opera House until October 11.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Music
wpgxfox28.com

Ed Sheeran Mathematics Tour 2023!

Originally Posted On: https://www.barrystickets.com/blog/ed-sheeran-mathematics-tour-tickets/. Just announced the Ed Sheeran Mathematics Tour Dates 2023! The Mathematics tour is in support of his fifth studio album, = (2021) (pronounced “Equals”). English folk-pop singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran sets his + – = ÷ x Tour (pronounced The Mathematics Tour), which will see...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Watch the Killers Bring Out Bruce Springsteen at Madison Square Garden

The Killers are currently in the home stretch of their Imploding the Mirage tour, and last night (October 1), they brought out a very special guest at New York’s Madison Square Garden. One Bruce Springsteen joined the Killers onstage during their three-song encore, as Consequence of Sound and Rolling Stone point out. Together, they played classic Springsteen cuts “Born to Run” and “Badlands” as well as “Dustland”—their 2021 collaboration that reworks the Killers’ 2008 Day & Age single “A Dustland Fairytale.” Springsteen and the Killers were also joined onstage by saxophonist and E Street Band member Jake Clemons (nephew of the late Clarence Clemons), who played on all three encore tracks. Watch it all happen below.
MUSIC
NME

Check out this AI-generated video for Soundgarden’s ‘Black Hole Sun’

An AI has created a music video for Soundgarden‘s legendary 1994 hit ‘Black Hole Sun’ – check it out below. The new video was created by Midjourney, which describes itself as an “independent research lab exploring new mediums of thought and expanding the imaginative powers of the human species”.
MUSIC
toofab.com

12 Musicians Who Ended Up Dating One Of Their Bandmates

"It was so brutal but I don't know how we made it through." From writing music, to rehearsing, to touring around the world, there's no question that bandmates end up spending a lot of time together. During all that time with one another, band members can get pretty close -- and sometimes that tight-knit relationship can actually turn romantic. Although getting to spend extra time with a significant other can seem like a great idea at first, many musicians have unfortunately found that it isn't always the best idea to date a coworker. And while relationships between bandmates don't always go according to plan, at least there are some really great songs that have come out of the experience!
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy