Port Isabel, TX

Port Isabel’s Tony Villarreal Mic’d Up for week 7 matchup

By Blake Holland
 4 days ago

PORT ISABEL, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Port Isabel Head Coach Tony Villarreal takes the mic in Mic’d Up for the Tarpons Week 7 win over UAT Ciudad Victoria.

Listen in on how Villarreal gets his team ready for the matchup, and what he thinks during the game.

