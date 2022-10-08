ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamstown, WV

Williamstown Too Much For Weir

By Scott Nolte
 4 days ago

MARIETTA,OHIO (WTRF) – Williamstown overwhelmed Weir 42-13 Friday at Marietta’s Don Drum Stadium.

The Red Riders trailed 14-13 later in the second quarter, but an interception with just seconds left in the half led to another Yellow Jackets score just before halftime, for a 28-14 lead. Williamstown would add two more touchdowns in the second half.

