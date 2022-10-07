ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

thehoosiernetwork.com

Q49 Journal: Indiana’s draw to Rutgers might have doomed its hopes of regular season conference title

Eleven matches into Indiana's schedule, and you've probably heard this phrase by now: this match was either an adequate or poor draw. That's just the new norm when describing college soccer matches. The absence of overtime in regular season contests, a new rule implemented this season, produces frequent draws, at least against conference opponents. The numbers back that.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thehoosiernetwork.com

Indiana football, worn down by attrition, falls to Michigan 31-10 after choppy second half

It felt like a familiar script for Indiana football Saturday, entering halftime tied against a highly-ranked team in Memorial Stadium. Time and time again, Indiana has faced down this same situation just to fall short of an upset in the end. It was no different this season against No. 4 Michigan, which scored 21 unanswered points in the second half to leave Bloomington with a 31-10 victory.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thehoosiernetwork.com

Spaletto's Scouting Report: Michigan

Coming off a 35-21 loss in Lincoln to Nebraska, Indiana football without a doubt faces its most challenging task of the season Saturday afternoon back at home against the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines. Since this is Indiana’s first game against a Big Ten East opponent this year, it is essential that Indiana plays a flawless game to hang around with a very talented Michigan team.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thehoosiernetwork.com

‘I’ve been waiting six months for this’: Hoosier Hysteria sparks anticipation of Indiana basketball season

Colby Knerr arrived at Assembly Hall with a sleeping bag, folding chair and enough food for two meals. It was 7 p.m. Thursday. Hoosier Hysteria tipped off in 24 hours. “This is incredible,” Knerr, a ‘72 IU grad, said from his folding chair at the front of the Hoosier Hysteria line Friday afternoon. “Oh my god, I’ve been waiting six months for this moment, this is exciting.”
BLOOMINGTON, IN

