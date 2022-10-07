ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Tennessee Vols player arrested on felony charge

Tennessee Vols senior defensive back Jaylen McCollough was arrested on October 9 according to a report from Outback.com’s Trey Wallace. McCollough was arrested on a felony aggravated assault charge. McCollough is a former four-star recruit who signed with the Vols during the 2019 recruiting cycle. The Georgia native started...
WRBL News 3 PrepZone: Week 8 Georgia High School Highlights

Here are your final scores from the Georgia High School football Week 7 of the PrepZone Pacelli 29 – Brookstone 21 Northside 21 – Harris County 7 Dougherty 54 – Columbus High 24 Cairo 45 – Hardaway 14 North Clayton 6 – LaGrange 62 Troup County 52 – Riverdale 14 Spencer 23 – Southwest 7 […]
#PMARSHONAU: Phillip's gameday musings

* To this day, it remains as hostile as any atmosphere I have witnessed in an Auburn road football game. On Nov. 13, 1971, Auburn went to Athens to play Georgia. Auburn was 8-0. Georgia was 9-0. It was the latest in the season that two SEC teams had ever faced off.
