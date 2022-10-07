Read full article on original website
Report: Tennessee Vols player arrested on felony charge
Tennessee Vols senior defensive back Jaylen McCollough was arrested on October 9 according to a report from Outback.com’s Trey Wallace. McCollough was arrested on a felony aggravated assault charge. McCollough is a former four-star recruit who signed with the Vols during the 2019 recruiting cycle. The Georgia native started...
Sen. Raphael Warnock campaigns in Savannah, receives honorary street
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Sen. Raphael Warnock stopped through Savannah to campaign for his reelection to the U.S. Senate and receive his own honorary street in Savannah on Thursday. Warnock told a story about his 6-year-old daughter Chloé who asked him where he was going when he made his way to his front door. He […]
WRBL News 3 PrepZone: Week 8 Georgia High School Highlights
Here are your final scores from the Georgia High School football Week 7 of the PrepZone Pacelli 29 – Brookstone 21 Northside 21 – Harris County 7 Dougherty 54 – Columbus High 24 Cairo 45 – Hardaway 14 North Clayton 6 – LaGrange 62 Troup County 52 – Riverdale 14 Spencer 23 – Southwest 7 […]
#PMARSHONAU: Phillip's gameday musings
* To this day, it remains as hostile as any atmosphere I have witnessed in an Auburn road football game. On Nov. 13, 1971, Auburn went to Athens to play Georgia. Auburn was 8-0. Georgia was 9-0. It was the latest in the season that two SEC teams had ever faced off.
Loganville's Brad Smith voted SBLive Georgia Coach of the Week
Congratulations to Loganville head coach Brad Smith, the winner of SBLive Georgia's Coach of Week award as voted by Georgia high school sports fans. Hill captured 37.50% of this week's state-wide poll after his Red Devils took down a stingy Eastside team, 13-10, to improve to 7-0, the best start in ...
