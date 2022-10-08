ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GeezLouise
3d ago

He certainly doesn't care when he hurts other people's feelings. Personally, I don't care about his opinions. If he's so sane and claims to be a man of God, why isn't he doing unto others, as he we would have them do unto himself? He's a hypocrite and loves attention.... even if it's negative. Make your bed, lie in it!And true geniuses aren't "Self-proclaimed geniuses" eeeesh

Reply(28)
178
Patrick F Carpel
3d ago

So, he obviously didn't watch the documentary made on him. at the end it is clear that he is medicating a mental illness. It's not a judgment but an observation of truth. IDK if he still has a manager but he does he should have a nurse/counselor to be part of a team with his publicist to protect his image. It may not be too late to save his career, only time will tell.

Reply(8)
51
COURTNEY SHANE
3d ago

He's a provocateur with a mix of narcissism and whatever other mental illness he has mixed in. Amassing wealth equals smarts but genius level is a reach. Just my 2 cents.

Reply(2)
49
