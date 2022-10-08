St. Mary’s Colgan Improves to 5-1 on the season with a victory over Columbus

St. Mary’s Colgan were at home Friday night where they took on the Columbus Titans. Colgan gets the victory over Columbus 36-7. They improve to 5-1 on the season so far.

The Panthers next game will be on the road against the Erie Red Devils on October 14th at 7:00 pm.

The Titans are also on the road to Baxter Springs to take on the Lions next Friday, October 14th at 7:00 pm.

