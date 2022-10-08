Four Touchdown night from Luke Gall would push Carthage over Webb City

Carthage took on the Webb City Cardinals on the road at Webb City. A big four touchdown performance from Luke Gall would help Carthage win 28-14.

The Tigers will host the Joplin Eagles next Friday, October 14th at 7:00 pm.

The Cardinals next game will be on the road at Neosho to take on the Wildcats, October 14th at 7:00 pm.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.