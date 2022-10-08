ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, MO

Four Touchdown night from Luke Gall would push Carthage over Webb City

By Tichina Coleman
Four States Home Page
Four States Home Page
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41BTua_0iQwgYBl00

Carthage took on the Webb City Cardinals on the road at Webb City. A big four touchdown performance from Luke Gall would help Carthage win 28-14.

The Tigers will host the Joplin Eagles next Friday, October 14th at 7:00 pm.

The Cardinals next game will be on the road at Neosho to take on the Wildcats, October 14th at 7:00 pm.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Four States Home Page

Southern gets their 4th win over Lincoln on Homecoming

Saturday afternoon, MSSU hosted Lincoln University for their homecoming game. The Lions would run away from the Blue Tigers 37-14. Jaedon Stoshak return a 76-yard punt for a touchdown. The last punt return touchdown was in 2012. Carthage native Colton Winder had himself a day with two interceptions. Missouri Southern now have four wins on […]
JOPLIN, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carthage, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Carthage, MO
Football
Webb City, MO
Sports
Carthage, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Webb City, MO
Webb City, MO
Football
City
Neosho, MO
Four States Home Page

Southern Women’s Soccer falls at home to Emporia State

Sunday afternoon, the Missouri Southern Women’s Soccer team faced off against Emporia State where they would lose at home 3-0. Lions goalkeeper Lilly Doneghue had three saves on the day. Ashley Koepp led her team with three shots. The Hornets goals would come at the 39th, 48 and 66th minutes to play. Southern have a […]
EMPORIA, KS
Four States Home Page

Four States Game Night Top Plays- Week 7

Play #3: On a 4th-and-13 Carthage goes for the fake punt and Clay Kinder comes down with the catch for the big gain down the field! Play #2: Grove’s Emmanuel Crawford puts on the moves on the nifty run where he jukes out three different guys for the big run! Play #1: Nevada’s Defensive Lineman […]
CARTHAGE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Webb City Cardinals#Tigers#Joplin Eagles#Wildcats#Nexstar Media Inc
Four States Home Page

Carthage boys soccer team falls to Kickapoo at home

The Carthage Tigers came in to Thursday game 12-2 record and the Kickapoo Chiefs with a 13-2 record. The Tigers were at home to square off against the Chiefs. They would fall short to Kickapoo 3-0. Carthage next games are this Friday and Saturday as they travel to Kansas City, Missouri to face St. Michael […]
CARTHAGE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Four States Home Page

Quapaw Rolls Through Fairland in Big Win

Quapaw opens this one up after Kyle Forbis gets into the end zone for the score, they lead 6-0. Fairland would answer back after Carson Schertz is able to fall into the end zone for the score, game is tied at 6-6. Next quarter, Cats on the 2-yard line, and Zane Stand manages to get […]
QUAPAW, OK
Four States Home Page

Four States Home Page

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
430K+
Views
ABOUT

fourstateshomepage.com is a news site powered by KSNF and KODE News in Joplin, MO

 https://www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy