Max Scherzer says no physical issues impacted his start: 'This is one of the lowest of lows'

Max Scherzer says nothing was ailing him physically in his shockingly disastrous start in Friday’s Wild Card Series opener, and instead dealt with the worst of the parities of baseball.

Scherzer, so dominant for nearly all of his debut season with the Mets, flopped in his New York playoff debut, allowing four home runs and seven runs in a 7-1 loss to put New York on the brink of elimination.

”Of course I’m disappointed,” Scherzer said. “Baseball can take you to the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. This is one of the lowest of lows.”

Scherzer dealt with a dead arm last postseason, says there’s no issue this time around, even if he looked nothing like himself in game one.

“If I get another shot to pitch,” Scherzer said. “I know what I need to do.”

