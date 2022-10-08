All of a sudden, Bulls' Patrick Williams is in a battle for his starting power forward spot

CHICAGO (670 The Score) – When the Bulls selected Patrick Williams at No. 4 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, they envisioned him developing into one of their starting forwards and being a quality fit in the modern NBA. As they conducted their offseason business over the summer, the prevailing sentiment continued to be that Williams would be the team’s starting power forward when the Bulls visit the Heat on Oct. 19 to open the regular season.

While that could still be the case, the equation has changed.

In a surprise move, the 21-year-old Williams came off the bench for the Bulls in their 131-113 win against the Nuggets in preseason action Friday evening at the United Center. In his place was Javonte Green, whose presence had the intended effect that coach Billy Donovan was seeking in making the switch. Green had 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting, including 3-of-3 on 3-pointers, and added five rebounds while flying all over the floor like usual and sparking Chicago’s starting unit with energy.

“I thought overall, we played better,” Donovan said, comparing Friday to the Bulls’ slower, more stagnant offensive performance Tuesday in their preseason opener. “So did I like it? Yeah, I thought the group played well.”

Nearly the entirety of Donovan’s 16-minute postgame media session Friday revolved around Williams and the team’s starting power forward spot. As he does so well so often, Donovan massaged the situation – he consistently praised Williams’ attitude and work ethic – and framed it as more of a mundane matter than a potential shift in how the organization views a young player who’s being counted on to be a cornerstone piece.

On several occasions, Donovan pushed back at the notion that Williams coming off the bench was a demotion. He stressed that getting a look at different combinations of players is a priority in the preseason. He emphasized there isn’t enough information yet to make any final decisions.

Even so, his words still made this much clear: There’s a competition for the job. And that’s a new development.

“It may good for us, our team, for Patrick to come off the bench,” Donovan said. “It may be good to start him. I don’t know if tonight that I necessarily know anything else. I thought Javonte played very well. And I thought Patrick played well. I thought both guys played very, very well.

“Patrick is certainly more than capable of being a starter. And he’s more than capable, I think, of helping (us) coming off the bench.”

Williams started all 71 games that he played as a rookie in the 2020-’21 season. He was then the team’s starting power forward to open the 2021-’22 season before a severe wrist injury that he suffered early on sidelined him for months. Williams then closed the season in the starting lineup as well as the Bulls exited quietly in the first round of the playoffs.

The only reason the change is being weighed is because Williams has failed to assert himself. He averaged 9.0 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 52.9% from the field in 17 games last season, but the Bulls have desired much more. Williams’ fit when stars Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan are both on the floor has sometimes been awkward.

There are no such lofty expectations on the 29-year-old Green, an NBA journeyman who lacks the raw talent and potential of Williams but who possesses far more energy. What Green does as well as anyone on the Bulls is cut to the hoop, a helpful element for their offense. On the defensive end, he lacks Williams’ size but is quicker in recovering. Green also rebounded at a higher rate than Williams last season.

For his part, Williams handled the experiment admirably Friday, when he scored 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting and had a strong second half after a quiet opening half.

“My job is to be productive,” Williams said. “My job is to go out there and use my talents and try to help the team win. I think that’s everybody’s job. It’s not up to me when or where my name gets called. My (job) is to just be ready whenever my name is called. At the end of the day, I’m just trying to win. I’m trying to win. I trust the coaching staff. I trust the front office that they want to win as well. So whatever decisions they want to make, that’s not on me. My job is to help the team win.”

Even Williams himself acknowledged the Bulls were better for at least one night in part because of the lineup adjustment.

“I didn’t really think too much into it,” Williams said when asked what his reaction was when Donovan informed him. “When he told me, I was all for it. I really think Javonte is a really good player. He plays with a lot of energy, and I kind of saw where he was coming from in terms of him being able to bring energy to that first group. And I think it worked. We won.”

The question for the Bulls now might seem simple, but it also comes with layers and context: Which starting power forward gives them the best chance to win? Williams or Green?

“Look, I get it in terms of where he was drafted, where he was picked, but that’s just not who Patrick Williams is (in being preoccupied by that fact),” Donovan said in explaining that Williams doesn't view his draft status as relating to his role in any way. “For us, we’ve got to make decisions that are going to be best for our team. And if Patrick starting for our team is the best thing, we’ll do it. If it’s not, then we’re not going to do that.”

Cody Westerlund is a sports editor for 670TheScore.com and covers the Bulls. Follow him on Twitter @CodyWesterlund .

