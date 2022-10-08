ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, OK

Two arrested for Possession of a Firearm AFCF, Collinsville police say gun had serial number removed

 4 days ago
COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — Collinsville Police Department (CPD) said an attempted traffic stop led to two men being arrested for Possession of a Firearm AFCF (After Former Conviction of a Felony).

In a Facebook post, CPD said they arrested Elijah West and Renel Shaw.

On Wednesday afternoon, CPD tried to make a traffic stop on a black passenger vehicle. Before they could make the stop, CPD said the vehicle tried to evade them and crashed.

CPD said Elijah West, Renel Shaw, and Sabrina Schrader were inside the vehicle. They also said Shaw and Shrader both had warrants for their arrest.

Inside the vehicle, CPD said they found a firearm and four 30-round magazines loaded with 85 rounds of ammunition, including six restricted steel tip rounds. CPD said that according to initial tests, the firearm appeared to be a fully automatic AK-47 with the serial number removed.

CPD also said West had a set of metal knuckles on him.

According to CPD, West was charged with Careless Driving, No Insurance, Possession of a Firearm AFCF, Possession of a Firearm in which serial number has been removed AFCF, Possession of Restricted Ammunition and unlawful carry of a weapon.

Shaw was arrested for his Tulsa County Warrant and was charged with possession of a firearm AFCF.

Schrader was not arrested and was taken to a hospital for possible injuries from the vehicle accident.

