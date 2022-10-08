InsideCarolina.com beat writers Ross Martin and Adam Smith join host Tommy Ashley and producer John Bauman on this week's On The Beat Live podcast. It is rivalry week once again for Mack Brown and the North Carolina Tar Heels as they travel to Durham for a prime time matchup Saturday night against the Duke Blue Devils. With Carolina's win over Miami putting the Heels in the driver's seat of the ACC Coastal division, this week and every week going forward become major stepping stones for a Carolina program finding its identity as the season progresses.

