Read full article on original website
Related
The anatomy of FSU’s fateful final pass vs. NC State
Analysis and insight into what really happened on FSU's final play of the night vs. NC State. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
WATCH: On The Beat Live - Tonight at 9pm
InsideCarolina.com beat writers Ross Martin and Adam Smith join host Tommy Ashley and producer John Bauman on this week's On The Beat Live podcast. It is rivalry week once again for Mack Brown and the North Carolina Tar Heels as they travel to Durham for a prime time matchup Saturday night against the Duke Blue Devils. With Carolina's win over Miami putting the Heels in the driver's seat of the ACC Coastal division, this week and every week going forward become major stepping stones for a Carolina program finding its identity as the season progresses.
NC State DC Tony Gibson on Syracuse's success: 'I'm not surprised at all'
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State is coming off a big victory over Florida State in which the defense thrived in the second half, but Syracuse is just days away for the Wolfpack. Defensive coordinator Tony Gibson spoke to the media after practice about where things stand for the Wolfpack, what went right in the second half vs. FSU and much more.
Deacs take center stage at ACC Women's Basketball Tipoff
First-year Wake Forest women's basketball coach Megan Gebbia, along with players Jewel Spear and Olivia Summiel chatted with the media during a press conference at ACC Tipoff Tuesday afternoon in Charlotte. Here's the transcript from that press conference:. THE MODERATOR: We already welcomed one new member to the ACC with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mike Norvell under fire by media after FSU football's second-half collapse at NC State
Norvell was questioned if he was actually the guy to bring the program back to prominence. While media members across the way acknowledge he did good work since coming from Memphis, there was plenty of meat on the bone. There were even more pitches for Jackson State head coach and former Seminoles star Deion Sanders to take over his alma mater.
Comments / 0