It’s hard to imagine a business operating for almost 70 years under the original owner, but yet, that’s exactly what musician Dick Renock has managed to accomplish. Renock, 85, established A1 Music Studios in 1953 because he wanted to share his musical abilities and love of music with others. Although he can’t say for sure, the Washington Township resident is certain “hundreds” of students of all ages have learned how to play accordion, guitar, organ, piano, and drums under his watchful eye. A number of those musicians have gone on to enjoy careers in the music industry themselves, both as performers and teachers, he said.

MACOMB COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO