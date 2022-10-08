Read full article on original website
Associated Press high school football rankings after Week 7 of the 2022 regular season
The statewide Michigan prep football rankings, as compiled from the votes of various media members from around the state. Others receiving votes: Romeo 3. Southfield A&T 2. Novi Detroit Catholic Central 2. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 2. Division 2. School — Record — Points. 1. Dexter (4) (7-0)...
Oakland County boys cross country top 25 list through Oct. 10
Below is a listing of the top 25 performances in cross country by Oakland County boys runners so far this fall, updated through this weekend. The results are culled from submissions to MileSplitMI and Athletic.Net. We will update the lists online every Sunday through the cross country season. Through Oct....
Oakland County community calendar Oct. 9 and beyond
• Leadership Oakland is hosting a talk and book signing featuring author Barry A. Franklin, PhD, as part of the Breakfast of Champions series, 8:30-10:30 a.m. Oct. 11 at the MSU Management Education Center in Troy, register at www.leadershipoakland.com/event/boc-dr-franklin, $40 per person. • “How to Market Your Business for the...
After 70 years of teaching music, Macomb County senior still going strong
It’s hard to imagine a business operating for almost 70 years under the original owner, but yet, that’s exactly what musician Dick Renock has managed to accomplish. Renock, 85, established A1 Music Studios in 1953 because he wanted to share his musical abilities and love of music with others. Although he can’t say for sure, the Washington Township resident is certain “hundreds” of students of all ages have learned how to play accordion, guitar, organ, piano, and drums under his watchful eye. A number of those musicians have gone on to enjoy careers in the music industry themselves, both as performers and teachers, he said.
Meijer begins hiring for new stores in Macomb, Oakland counties
Meijer is looking for employees to staff its new stores in Macomb Township and Oakland County’s Lake Orion. The Grand Rapids-based chain wants to hire new team members for a variety of full and part-time positions The Macomb store is under construction on 24 Mile and Hayes roads, while work continues on the store in the Lake Orion Plaza on M-24.
Bloomfield Township cops recover stolen $100K construction vehicle in Detroit
Bloomfield Township police recently recovered stolen construction equipment valued at more than $100,000. The equipment, a newer model Kubota Skid Steer, was reported stolen from a company’s property in the 5000 block of Franklin Road on Oct. 6, police said. Detectives located and recovered the vehicle at a property in Detroit, and also spotted two other pieces of equipment on the property that had been reported stolen out of other jurisdictions, police said.
Police: Resident returns from walk to find his vehicle on blocks, tires and rims gone
A Bloomfield Township resident returned from a walk in his neighborhood recently to find someone had stolen the tires and rims from his pickup truck, leaving it on blocks, police said. The resident said he had left his home in the 3000 block of Wedgewood Drive at around 5:00 a.m....
LTU lecturer looks for solutions to digital inequality gaps
Keith Hampton, a Michigan State University Department of Media and Information professor, will discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic reanimated policy makers’ focus on fixing gaps in broadband availability and outline current research on the problem and propose solutions. Hampton will be the speaker at this year’s Hotelling lecture at...
Iron Maiden delivers Beast-ly good fun at Little Caesars Arena
About halfway through Iron Maiden’s concert Sunday night, Oct. 9, at Little Caesars Arena, frontman Bruce Dickinson spoke about some contest winners “from around the world” who were in attendance. “They thought they were going to Hawaii for something — and they ended up in Detroit,” Dickinson...
Jury returns verdict for man accused in savage assault in Lyon Township
A Fowlerville man accused of using a baseball bat to savagely attack a Northville man has been found guilty of a crime that could land him in prison for life. At the conclusion of a trial that started Oct. 3 in Oakland County Circuit Court, Christopher Simons, 32, was convicted of assault with intent to murder for the 2019 beating of Alexsander Malec, who was left with lifelong injuries.
Cops: Fingerprint on note to teller links woman to Troy bank robbery, bomb threat
A Detroit woman is in the Oakland County Jail on a $1 million bond, accused of claiming to have a bomb to rob a Troy bank late last month. Zeenat Jana Scott-Musa, 24, faces charges of armed robbery and bank robbery for the Sept. 28 incident at Chase Bank located at 260 John R Rd. According to police, a woman carrying a backpack entered the bank and passed the teller a note stating she had a bomb. The teller alerted the bank manager and the woman fled without receiving any money.
Man reported missing has been found, police say
The Southfield Police Department had asked for the public’s help in locating a man reported missing from his Southfield home on Oct. 10. Midday on Tuesday, police announced that he had been located. Jacob Arnold, 31, was described as a white male, 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 160...
New bridge for I-696 to I-75 interchange coming soon
The I-75 renovation will create a very different experience for drivers leaving I-696 for northbound I-75. Rob Morosi, spokesman for the Michigan Department of Transportation, said the new configuration of ramps and bridges has been nicknamed “the braid.”. Drivers will get to experience the braid sometime in mid-November when...
Beaumont, Spectrum health systems announce new name
BHSH System, the new health system formed in February 2022 by Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health, announced its new name today, Corewell Health™. “At our core, we are here to help people be well so they can live their healthiest life possible,” said Tina Freese Decker, president and CEO.
Cancer screening, health programs available to eligible Michigan women
As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging eligible women to take advantage of two programs that promote early detection and overall health. The Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Navigation Program, available statewide, provides free breast and cervical cancer...
Man accused of raping psychiatric patient enters plea in Oakland County court
A Detroit man accused of raping a teen psychiatric patient at Pontiac General Hospital has opted out of trial by entering a plea before an Oakland County judge. Kevin Darcell Blanks, 56, pleaded no contest Oct. 10 to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct – incapacitated victim in exchange for three counts of third-degree criminal sexual assault being dropped. Blanks is scheduled for sentencing by Judge Daniel O’Brien on Nov. 7.
Reports of suspicious men approaching kids in Downriver area addressed by police
After receiving several reports from the community involving suspicious people and vehicles following children in neighborhoods, the Taylor Police Department addressed the issue publicly on its website. One incident was recently reported near the area of Van Born Road and Fellrath Street. Police said that situation involved a white van...
Michigan unveils new domestic violence hotline
Michigan has a new 24/7 hotline that provides live, one-on-one crisis support for all victims and survivors of domestic violence as well as support people who serve them. The hotline is available via phone, chat, text or TTY for those who are deaf or hard of hearing:. Call: 866-864-2338. Text:...
Police say suspected thieves fled burning car; stolen items found inside
Multiple items stolen from a vehicle parked outside a Bloomfield Township restaurant were found soon afterward in a burning vehicle about two miles away, police said. The suspected thieves were seen fleeing the burning vehicle and are at-large, police said. The incident unfolded at around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 5...
Column: The hypocracy of Florida
Hurricane Ian, after it ripped Cuba and Puerto Rico, landed in Florida and caused devastation. The damage is being estimated to be at $50 billion and will take years to rebuild. Our nation for most part has neglected and been in denial of climate change. The unusual floods in Kansas and Kentucky, the unusually high heat during the summer, more fire damages in Colorado and California and damages across the world due to the climate change should wake us up. The reaction to after the fact or effect should stop and we as a nation should aggressively take steps to mitigate and eliminate the risks of climate change. If not for us, let’s do it for posterity.
