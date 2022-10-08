ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday Night Heroes, Week 6

Week 6 of the high school football season started the second half of the season.

Here are the games KFOR covered:

McGuinness 30, Guthrie 27

Choctaw 28, Deer Creek 16

Blanchard 30, Tuttle 28

Edmond Memorial 31, Yukon 15

Moore 70, Southmoore 28

