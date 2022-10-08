Friday Night Heroes, Week 6

Week 6 of the high school football season started the second half of the season.

Here are the games KFOR covered:

McGuinness 30, Guthrie 27

Choctaw 28, Deer Creek 16

Blanchard 30, Tuttle 28

Edmond Memorial 31, Yukon 15

Moore 70, Southmoore 28

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.