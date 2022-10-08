Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
Broken Bow girls golf 3-peats as Class C State Champions
COLUMBUS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Class C State Girls Golf Tournament concluded Wednesday at Elks Country Club in Columbus. For the third straight year, Broken Bow won the State Championship. The Indians scored a combined 688 (+112) in the tournament to claim the title. Minden came in second with the next closest team score of 726.
KSNB Local4
UNK women’s soccer falls to Northeastern
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The Northeastern State RiverHawks scored goals in each half to down Nebraska Kearney, 2-0, Sunday afternoon at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium. NSU moves to 5-2-7 (2-2-3) while UNK falls to 0-11-3 (0-5-2). The ‘Hawks are now seventh in the MIAA with nine points.
Kearney Hub
Comeback kid: Kearney man living life after losing a leg
KEARNEY — Three years ago, when a mysterious infection cost Jason Wasmund nearly all of his left leg, he refused to put the brakes on his life. He has just eight inches of thigh bone left. One doctor doubted at first whether Wasmund would be able to walk again, but Wasmund proved that doctor wrong. His journey is a true comeback story.
NebraskaTV
UPDATE: One lane reopened after semi rollover closes lanes of I-80 near Kearney
One lane of westbound traffic is now open after a semi rollover near Kearney. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, troopers reopened the lane to get traffic moving from the area. NSP said there were no injuries sustained in the crash. ORIGINAL STORY 2:18 p.m.: Interstate 80 westbound is currently...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
Court documents outline central Nebraska woman's failed murder for hire plan
ELWOOD, Neb. -- New court documents outline how undercover agents unearthed a plot they said was put together by a central Nebraska woman to hire someone to kill five people. A probable cause affidavit for 39-year-old Valerie Miller, of Elwood, describes how she allegedly made plans to meet up with an undercover investigator with the Nebraska State Patrol.
KSNB Local4
Kearney Police found two lost juveniles
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Update: Kearney Police found both males, and are now returning them home. Original story: The Kearney Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two missing juveniles. According to police they were last seen in the area of 22nd Street and 7th Avenue. Both...
Comments / 0