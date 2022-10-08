ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KEYC

Sports Extra: Fall Week 6 Play of the Night Candidates

Sports Extra: Fall Week 6 (Part 1) Minnesota State travels to Wayne State for NSIC South matchup. The Minnesota State Mavericks are preparing for their road matchup against Wayne State on Saturday. How to watch the Maverick home games on KEYC Circle. Updated: 8 hours ago. The Minnesota State Mavericks...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

No. 5 Mavericks take down No. 2 Gophers on banner-raising night

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The fifth-ranked Minnesota State men’s hockey team bounced back from Friday’s 4-1 season-opening loss at No. 2 Minnesota with a 3-2 victory inside the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, Saturday night. The Gophers opened scoring in the first frame with a goal from...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

How to watch the Maverick home games on KEYC Circle

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Mavericks men’s hockey team will play its home opener in Mankato Saturday, and there’s a new way to get in on the action this season. Saturday’s game will be broadcast on KEYC Fox, with the remaining home games for the season...
MANKATO, MN
fox9.com

U.S. Bank Stadium hosts marching band championships

The 2022 Youth In Music championship Saturday consisted of 34 schools competing from 5 states to be crowned the champions of the upper midwest. Minnesota State Championship Winners are Class A Hastings, Class AA Lakeville South, Class AAA Irondale and Class AAAA Rosemount. The Youth In Music Grand Championship winner is Rosemount!
ROSEMOUNT, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mankato, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Mankato, MN
Sports
KEYC

MSU Mankato to hold keynote event for Indigenous Peoples’ Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State Mankato will be holding a keynote event tonight for Indigenous Peoples Day. Author Diane Wilson will be at the Ostrander Auditorium from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. to discuss her book “The Seed Keeper,” which won the 2022 Minnesota Book Award. The...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

KMSU lets college students dive into radio

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - To recognize National College Radio Day, Kelsey and Lisa introduce you to KMSU ‘The Maverick,’ a volunteer-run, listener-supported, free-form radio station at 89.7 on your FM dial. Visit KMSU’s website to learn more about the station.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Food Friday: Amboy Cottage Café

AMBOY, Minn. (KEYC) - On this Food Friday, Kelsey and Lisa take a trip down Highway 169 to visit the Amboy Cottage Café. Follow the Amboy Cottage Café on Facebook for more information and updates.
AMBOY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Southern Minnesota farmers step up big time for injured neighbor: "It's pretty amazing"

FROST, Minn. – Minnesota farmers always seem to have each other's backs, especially during harvest season.That's especially true near the town of Frost in Faribault County, where neighbors rallied around Scott Legried after he was involved in a serious accident."I've never been worried through the whole thing because the good Lord usually takes care of me one way or the other," Legried said.On August 15, Legried was driving to do some work at a gravel pit, when a dog ran into the road. He swerved quickly, lost control, and ended up rolling his truck several times."Broken right collarbone, punctured and...
FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota State Mavericks
KARE 11

Low water levels on Lake Minnetonka lead to boats stuck on lifts

MOUND, Minnesota — Drought conditions have worsened across parts of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities. The latest map released by the U.S. Drought Monitor shows nearly 4% of the state is experiencing extreme drought, including the Twin Cities metro area. Minnehaha Creek Watershed District (MCWD) is now classified with...
MINNETONKA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls police, Goodhue County sheriff reports

This past week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Gooodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Tools were reported stolen on Monday, Sept. 26, from a shed on the 200 block of Hoffman Street West. Motorcycle parts were reported stolen on Monday, Sept. 26, from a trailer on the 300 block of Timber...
CANNON FALLS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

2 girls injured in crash with semi north of Fairmont, one critically

A juvenile suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash with a semi truck north of Fairmont Thursday night shortly after 10 p.m. The state patrol says the girl was a passenger in a Ford Fusion driven by a juvenile girl from Trimont. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to a patrol crash report.
FAIRMONT, MN
myklgr.com

MN DNR captures feral pigs near Blue Earth

State wildlife officials recently captured a number of feral pigs in Faribault County. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources received a call about the animals on the afternoon of Sept 23. Conversation officers responded, but didn’t initially locate the animals. The following day, a few adults and some piglets were captured east of Blue Earth. The pigs were turned over to the division of Fish and Wildlife for testing.
FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Le Sueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River

SIBLEY COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Le Sueur man has died in what authorities have ruled as an accident on the Minnesota River. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says the body 58-year-old David Scheiber of rural Le Sueur was discovered Tuesday after a search of the river. Scheiber had...
SIBLEY COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Ben Kaus eyes North Mankato mayoral seat

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Born and raised in North Mankato and now raising a family in North Mankato, Ben Kaus is looking at the seat of mayor. As president of Vetter Stone, he believes his background in business and finance will suit him well in the role of mayor.
NORTH MANKATO, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy