Road closures coming to Fresno for work on high-speed rail project

The California High-Speed Rail Authority has announced multiple closures coming up along Golden State Boulevard and Barstow Avenue in Fresno for utility work.

Work in the affected areas is expected to run between Monday, October 10th and Wednesday, October 12th from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm each day.

During these times, there will be lane closures along Golden State Boulevard between Market Street and Barstow Avenue.

A portion of Barstow Avenue west of San Madele Avenue will also be closed.

Signage and flaggers will be at these locations to help direct traffic around the area. Access to residences and businesses along the closed roads will be maintained.

The California High-Speed Rail Project reminds drivers that construction schedules are subject to change based on conditions. Keep an eye out for construction workers on the roads, and please drive carefully.

For more information about how construction is progressing on the California High-Speed Rail Project, please visit their website .