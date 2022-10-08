ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State Madness: Men, women's basketball teams treat fans to late-night exhibition

By Matthew Dae Smith
After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Michigan State basketball fans packed the Breslin Center Friday evening for the annual Michigan State Madness event.

After a meet-and-greet on the concourse where players and coaches from both teams posed for pictures and signed autographs for fans, the main event began at center court. With a "Spartan Things" play on the series "Stranger Things," women's coach Suzy Merchant rose from a stage suspended while a Stranger Things-themed anthem filled the background. Men's coach Tom Izzo entered the Breslin Center amidst smoke and flames.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=404X5M_0iQwdY9Y00

After introductions, each team hit the court for a short exhibition scrimmage showcasing this season's talent for Spartan fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OGiBM_0iQwdY9Y00

The MSU women begin their season at noon Nov. 7 at home against Delaware State. The men open later that night at 7 p.m. at home against Northern Arizona.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AsHXL_0iQwdY9Y00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iolGL_0iQwdY9Y00

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Michigan State Madness: Men, women's basketball teams treat fans to late-night exhibition

