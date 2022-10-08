Here are your Friday night football scores
INDIANA AREA
Elkhart 35, Mishawaka Marian 0
Jimtown 35, South Bend Adams 28
John Glenn 49, South Bend Clay 6
South Bend Riley 40, Bremen 15
Mishawaka 15, Concord 11
Warsaw 43, Goshen 7
Northridge 49, Plymouth 0
NorthWood 47, Wawasee 0
Fairfield 28, Lakeland 21
Penn 21, New Prairie 0
Benet Academy (Ill.) 7, South Bend Saint Joseph 0
LaVille 27, North Judson 21, OT
Knox 38, Triton 32
LaPorte 21, Michigan City 12
Saturday, Oct. 8
Grand Valley Christian at Osceola Grace, 2 p.m.
South Bend Washington at Bowman Academy, 3 p.m.
MICHIGAN AREA
Buchanan 26, Brandywine 24
White Pigeon 59, Cassopolis 0
Dowagiac at Benton Harbor, 7 p.m.
Edwardsburg 56, Otsego 0
Niles 49, Paw Paw 8
INDIANA STATE
Adams Central 56, Bluffton 8
Alexandria 29, Frankton 22
Andrean 33, Kankakee Valley 0
Angola 33, Garrett 22
Avon 27, Zionsville 20
Batesville 34, Franklin Co. 16
Boonville 54, Washington 8
Brownsburg 45, Noblesville 28
Brownstown 41, Silver Creek 21
Carroll (Flora) 42, Clinton Prairie 6
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 51, Ft. Wayne Concordia 0
Cascade 26, Monrovia 14
Castle 46, Evansville Central 0
Center Grove 38, Lawrence North 14
Charlestown 33, Salem 6
Churubusco 35, W. Noble 19
Cin. Elder, Ohio 24, Indpls Roncalli 23
Columbia City 28, Leo 13
Columbus East 42, Jeffersonville 0
Columbus North 48, Bloomington North 42
Covenant Christian 35, Indpls Park Tudor 6
Covington 46, Attica 0
Crown Point 41, Chesterton 21
Culver 28, Pioneer 8
DeKalb 48, Bellmont 7
Delphi 48, Clinton Central 12
E. Central 41, Guerin Catholic 7
E. Chicago Central 14, Hammond Noll 6
Eastbrook 33, Madison-Grant 14
Eastside 35, Central Noble 0
Evansville Mater Dei 35, Evansville Harrison 7
Evansville Memorial 28, Vincennes 10
Evansville Reitz 41, Evansville Bosse 12
Franklin 41, Greenwood 6
Ft. Wayne Luers 42, Ft. Wayne South 0
Ft. Wayne North 49, Ft. Wayne Northrop 12
Ft. Wayne Snider 28, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 0
Gary West 42, Hammond Central 23
Gibson Southern 63, Princeton 0
Greenfield 28, Delta 6
Greensburg 28, Milan 12
Hamilton Hts. 27, Cass 20
Hamilton Southeastern 38, Franklin Central 14
Hammond Central 47, Wheeler 0
Heritage 68, Southern Wells 20
Hobart 41, Highland 7
Homestead 61, Ft. Wayne Wayne 54
Indpls Attucks 58, Indpls Washington 8
Indpls Ben Davis 29, Lawrence Central 28
Indpls Cathedral 42, Indpls Brebeuf 21
Indpls Chatard 49, Terre Haute North 0
Indpls Lutheran 47, Speedway 16
Indpls Perry Meridian 15, Decatur Central 14
Indpls Pike 26, Indpls N. Central 21
Indpls Shortridge 50, Greenwood Christian 0
Indpls Tindley 20, Christel House Manual 14
Jasper 20, Evansville North 10
Jennings Co. 24, Floyd Central 21
Kokomo 48, Richmond 6
Lafayette Catholic 51, Benton Central 0
Lafayette Harrison 28, Logansport 13
Lafayette-jefferson 42, Marion 17
Lapel 29, Jay Co. 21
Lawrenceburg 38, Connersville 0
Lebanon 20, Southmont 13
Linton 62, Eastern (Greene) 7
Lowell 20, Munster 6
Maconaquah 26, Manchester 18
Madison 21, Bedford N. Lawrence 14
McCutcheon 41, Indpls Tech 8
Merrillville 24, Lake Central 10
Mississinewa 62, Elwood 0
Monroe Central 20, Paoli 15
Mooresville 37, Martinsville 31, OT
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 57, Shelbyville 13
Muncie Central 20, Anderson 15
N. Decatur 56, Switzerland Co. 0
N. Harrison 28, Clarksville 20
N. Posey 28, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 13
N. Putnam 50, Brown Co. 13
N. Vermillion 38, Fountain Central 12
N. Vermillion 54, Frankfort 6
N. White 28, N. Newton 18
New Haven 37, E. Noble 14
New Palestine 63, New Castle 12
Northfield 36, Peru 14
Northview 55, Edgewood 6
Norwell 56, Huntington North 0
Oak Hill 49, Blackford 0
Owen Valley 48, Greencastle 7
Paoli 49, Mitchell 22
Pendleton Hts. 28, Yorktown 20
Perry Central 41, Springs Valley 30
Pike Central 26, Forest Park 14
Prairie Hts. 25, Fremont 6
Providence 49, Corydon 20
Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 46, Phalen 6
Rensselaer 41, Northwestern 3
Rochester 46, N. Miami 6
S. Adams 38, Woodlan 32
S. Bend Riley 26, Bremen 6
S. Dearborn 61, Rushville 34
S. Decatur 48, Southside Home School 6
S. Newton 43, S. Central (Union Mills) 0
S. Putnam 49, Heritage Christian 20
S. Spencer 42, N. Central (Farmersburg) 16
Seeger 19, S. Vermillion 15
Seymour 49, New Albany 7
Shenandoah 42, Eastern Hancock 19
Sheridan 35, Eastern (Greentown) 27
Southridge 35, Heritage Hills 7
Southwood 44, Whitko 0
Tecumseh 49, Tell City 27
Terre Haute South 42, Southport 7
Tippecanoe Valley 65, Wabash 19
Tri 41, Guerin Catholic 7
Tri-Central 35, Taylor 0
Tri-West 53, Crawfordsville 0
Triton Central 27, Beech Grove 7
Valparaiso 31, Portage 0
W. Central 46, Frontier 6
W. Lafayette 51, Twin Lakes 6
W. Vigo 42, Cloverdale 24
W. Washington 68, Crawford Co. 6
Warren Central 20, Carmel 13
Western 53, Tipton 33
Western Boone 33, Danville 7
Westfield 28, Fishers 17
Whiteland 45, Plainfield 14
Winamac 33, Caston 12
This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Here are your Friday night football scores
