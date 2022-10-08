ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend Tribune

Here are your Friday night football scores

By South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 4 days ago

INDIANA AREA

Elkhart 35, Mishawaka Marian 0

Jimtown 35, South Bend Adams 28

John Glenn 49, South Bend Clay 6

South Bend Riley 40, Bremen 15

Mishawaka 15, Concord 11

Warsaw 43, Goshen 7

Northridge 49, Plymouth 0

NorthWood 47, Wawasee 0

Fairfield 28, Lakeland 21

Penn 21, New Prairie 0

Benet Academy (Ill.) 7, South Bend Saint Joseph 0

LaVille 27, North Judson 21, OT

Knox 38, Triton 32

LaPorte 21, Michigan City 12

Saturday, Oct. 8

Grand Valley Christian at Osceola Grace, 2 p.m.

South Bend Washington at Bowman Academy, 3 p.m.

MICHIGAN AREA

Buchanan 26, Brandywine 24

White Pigeon 59, Cassopolis 0

Dowagiac at Benton Harbor, 7 p.m.

Edwardsburg 56, Otsego 0

Niles 49, Paw Paw 8

INDIANA STATE

Adams Central 56, Bluffton 8

Alexandria 29, Frankton 22

Andrean 33, Kankakee Valley 0

Angola 33, Garrett 22

Avon 27, Zionsville 20

Batesville 34, Franklin Co. 16

Boonville 54, Washington 8

Brownsburg 45, Noblesville 28

Brownstown 41, Silver Creek 21

Carroll (Flora) 42, Clinton Prairie 6

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 51, Ft. Wayne Concordia 0

Cascade 26, Monrovia 14

Castle 46, Evansville Central 0

Center Grove 38, Lawrence North 14

Charlestown 33, Salem 6

Churubusco 35, W. Noble 19

Cin. Elder, Ohio 24, Indpls Roncalli 23

Columbia City 28, Leo 13

Columbus East 42, Jeffersonville 0

Columbus North 48, Bloomington North 42

Covenant Christian 35, Indpls Park Tudor 6

Covington 46, Attica 0

Crown Point 41, Chesterton 21

Culver 28, Pioneer 8

DeKalb 48, Bellmont 7

Delphi 48, Clinton Central 12

E. Central 41, Guerin Catholic 7

E. Chicago Central 14, Hammond Noll 6

Eastbrook 33, Madison-Grant 14

Eastside 35, Central Noble 0

Elkhart 35, Mishawaka Marian 0

Evansville Mater Dei 35, Evansville Harrison 7

Evansville Memorial 28, Vincennes 10

Evansville Reitz 41, Evansville Bosse 12

Fairfield 28, Lakeland 21

Franklin 41, Greenwood 6

Ft. Wayne Luers 42, Ft. Wayne South 0

Ft. Wayne North 49, Ft. Wayne Northrop 12

Ft. Wayne Snider 28, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 0

Gary West 42, Hammond Central 23

Gibson Southern 63, Princeton 0

Glenn 49, S. Bend Clay 6

Greenfield 28, Delta 6

Greensburg 28, Milan 12

Hamilton Hts. 27, Cass 20

Hamilton Southeastern 38, Franklin Central 14

Hammond Central 47, Wheeler 0

Heritage 68, Southern Wells 20

Hobart 41, Highland 7

Homestead 61, Ft. Wayne Wayne 54

Indpls Attucks 58, Indpls Washington 8

Indpls Ben Davis 29, Lawrence Central 28

Indpls Cathedral 42, Indpls Brebeuf 21

Indpls Chatard 49, Terre Haute North 0

Indpls Lutheran 47, Speedway 16

Indpls Perry Meridian 15, Decatur Central 14

Indpls Pike 26, Indpls N. Central 21

Indpls Shortridge 50, Greenwood Christian 0

Indpls Tindley 20, Christel House Manual 14

Jasper 20, Evansville North 10

Jennings Co. 24, Floyd Central 21

Jimtown 35, S. Bend Adams 28

Knox 38, Triton 32

Kokomo 48, Richmond 6

LaVille 27, N. Judson 21

Lafayette Catholic 51, Benton Central 0

Lafayette Harrison 28, Logansport 13

Lafayette-jefferson 42, Marion 17

Lapel 29, Jay Co. 21

Lawrenceburg 38, Connersville 0

Lebanon 20, Southmont 13

Linton 62, Eastern (Greene) 7

Lisle (Benet Academy), Ill. 7, S. Bend St. Joseph's 0

Lowell 20, Munster 6

Maconaquah 26, Manchester 18

Madison 21, Bedford N. Lawrence 14

McCutcheon 41, Indpls Tech 8

Merrillville 24, Lake Central 10

Mishawaka 15, Concord 11

Mississinewa 62, Elwood 0

Monroe Central 20, Paoli 15

Mooresville 37, Martinsville 31, OT

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 57, Shelbyville 13

Muncie Central 20, Anderson 15

N. Decatur 56, Switzerland Co. 0

N. Harrison 28, Clarksville 20

N. Posey 28, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 13

N. Putnam 50, Brown Co. 13

N. Vermillion 38, Fountain Central 12

N. Vermillion 54, Frankfort 6

N. White 28, N. Newton 18

New Haven 37, E. Noble 14

New Palestine 63, New Castle 12

NorthWood 57, Wawasee 0

Northfield 36, Peru 14

Northfield 49, Plymouth 0

Northview 55, Edgewood 6

Norwell 56, Huntington North 0

Oak Hill 49, Blackford 0

Owen Valley 48, Greencastle 7

Paoli 49, Mitchell 22

Pendleton Hts. 28, Yorktown 20

Penn 21, New Prairie 0

Perry Central 41, Springs Valley 30

Pike Central 26, Forest Park 14

Prairie Hts. 25, Fremont 6

Providence 49, Corydon 20

Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 46, Phalen 6

Rensselaer 41, Northwestern 3

Rochester 46, N. Miami 6

S. Adams 38, Woodlan 32

S. Bend Riley 26, Bremen 6

S. Dearborn 61, Rushville 34

S. Decatur 48, Southside Home School 6

S. Newton 43, S. Central (Union Mills) 0

S. Putnam 49, Heritage Christian 20

S. Spencer 42, N. Central (Farmersburg) 16

Seeger 19, S. Vermillion 15

Seymour 49, New Albany 7

Shenandoah 42, Eastern Hancock 19

Sheridan 35, Eastern (Greentown) 27

Southridge 35, Heritage Hills 7

Southwood 44, Whitko 0

Tecumseh 49, Tell City 27

Terre Haute South 42, Southport 7

Tippecanoe Valley 65, Wabash 19

Tri 41, Guerin Catholic 7

Tri-Central 35, Taylor 0

Tri-West 53, Crawfordsville 0

Triton Central 27, Beech Grove 7

Valparaiso 31, Portage 0

W. Central 46, Frontier 6

W. Lafayette 51, Twin Lakes 6

W. Vigo 42, Cloverdale 24

W. Washington 68, Crawford Co. 6

Warren Central 20, Carmel 13

Warsaw 43, Goshen 7

Western 53, Tipton 33

Western Boone 33, Danville 7

Westfield 28, Fishers 17

Whiteland 45, Plainfield 14

Winamac 33, Caston 12

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Here are your Friday night football scores

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

IHSAA announces football sectional pairings

IHSAA (WEHT) — The Indiana High School Athletic Association has announced its high school football sectional pairings. The first round of the state tournament is scheduled for October 21st. Class 5A state tournament begins on October 28th. Gibson Southern is looking to repeat as the 3A state champions as they are currently undefeated. Reitz has […]
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are famous for serving absolutely delicious steaks, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Another wind farm to sprout from Indiana fields

The massive expanse of wind turbines in northwest Indiana is growing. Houston-based EDP Renewables North America has begun construction on a 202-megawatt wind farm near the town of Wolcott in White County. The company says Indiana Crossroads II will be operational in 2023. EDPR has a power purchase agreement with...
WHITE COUNTY, IN
nomadlawyer.org

VISIT INDIANA : TOP 7 AMAZING PLACES IN INDIANA

Indiana is a Midwest State that is often overlooked. One thing I know for sure is that Indiana is home many beautiful hikes. When you think of hiking, Indiana is the place to go. There are miles of hiking trails just waiting for you and the hiking boots. For web...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crown Point#Manchester#Angola#Oak Hill#American Football#Sports#South Bend Clay#Concord#Lakeland#Osceola Grace#Bowman Academy#Franklin Co#Noblesville#Monrovia#Castle 46#Indpls#Covington#Pioneer
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana ag firms testing unique ethanol use in semi-trucks

As the automotive industry focuses on the transition to electric vehicles, a coalition of four Indiana-based agricultural companies still sees value in internal combustion engines burning biofuels, but with a technological twist. Atlanta-based Beck’s Hybrids, Central Indiana Ethanol in Marion and Indianapolis-based cooperatives CountryMark and Co-Alliance are partnering with Illinois-based ClearFlame Engine Technologies on a pilot program to test a diesel engine not running on traditional diesel fuel. Beck’s is operating a one-of-a-kind semi-truck in Indiana that has been converted to operate on nearly 100% corn-based ethanol.
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Records: Indiana mayor's blood alcohol was twice state limit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city had a blood alcohol reading nearly twice the state's limit for driving when he was arrested over the weekend for drunken driving, court records show. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry's blood alcohol level was 0.152% after he...
FORT WAYNE, IN
KISS 106

Classic Indiana Arcade Is Making Upgrades to Become Largest in the State

The guys at High Score are at it again and this time, they've got their eye on the title of "Largest in the State of Indiana." Jared and Clint, the dynamic duo responsible for bringing Evansville's first-ever "bar-cade" to life in a Main Street basement in the heart of downtown Evansville, never seem to take a break. These two are always hard at work it seems. Recently, they began demolition and construction on what will be the new home of their first arcade endeavor in the city, High Score Saloon. This, of course, all began after the completion of the pair's second arcade across town in 2020, High Score Player Two. Now, they have their eyes set on another big project.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wbaa.org

Epidemiologist says Hoosiers should get bivalent vaccines before winter

What is a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine? Epidemiologists in Indiana recommend Hoosiers get bivalent COVID-19 vaccines before winter. Bivalent vaccines target two different strains of the same virus. The COVID-19 vaccines target both the original strain and the newer omicron variant. “The two of those combined provide protection from the older...
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History

The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Travel Maven

Most People Have Forgotten About This Indiana Ghost Town

Indiana is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the most fascinating attractions you'll find within the entire state.
INDIANA STATE
Travel Maven

Indiana is Home to One of the Deadliest Lakes in the Country

Indiana is home to dozens of gorgeous lakes and swimming holes, however, it is important to keep in mind that some rivers, lakes, and quarries are simply not safe to swim in. The Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore is a popular state park known for its incredible recreational activities. The waters here attract many swimmers but the rates at which bodies are fished out of the lake are staggering. Keep reading to learn more.
INDIANA STATE
hoosieragtoday.com

Yields Variable Across Indiana with Some Wrapping Up Soybeans

Indiana soybean harvest is moving right along and ramped up corn harvest should be following. Early returns suggest yields will be varied, just as the quality of the crop was variable throughout the season. “In my complete professional experience, I’m seeing more variability in these yields than I can recollect...
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana or plan on traveling there in the near future and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are certainly charming. On top of that, all of them are great choices for both a quick stop and a longer vacation if you have more free time on your hands. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
INDIANA STATE
Jake Wells

Payments of up to $650 coming to Indiana residents

hundred dollar billsPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons) In case you didn't know, you are likely going to be sent not one but two payments from the state of Indiana Department of Revenue. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds that was approved over the summer. More recently, lawmakers approved another refunds during a special session earlier this month after the refund was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb. Another tax refund check for $200 is coming to Indiana residents too, which recently agreed upon by state legislators. (Source)
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

GoFundMe shuts down Trustee Taletha Coles' fundraiser

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — GoFundMe on Monday shut down Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles' attempt to crowdfund her legal fees. As we've reported, Fairfield Township board members and ex-employees accuse Coles of misusing taxpayer money, spurring a state police investigation into the township's finances. "It makes me sad," township...
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Kelsay Farms talks upcoming holiday activities

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday morning, Daybreak highlights a local company with partners at Indiana Grown. Josie and Amy Kelsay from “Kelsay Farms” joined Daybreak to talk about the farm’s history, and the activities they have to offer this fall season. The farm goes...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America

Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
INDIANA STATE
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
679K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy