nbc25news.com
From Michigan with Love: October 2022
FLINT , Mich. - Franklin Dohanyos returns for the October edition of 'From Michigan with Love.'. This month, featuring products for fall in Michigan are from the following companies:. Grandpa Shorter’s Gift, Inc. You can learn more about their products in the video.
nbc25news.com
MSHDA to hold 5 Mich. roadshows in communities across state to discuss attainable housing
LANSING, Mich.— The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) announced it will hold 5 regional roadshows across Michigan to spread awareness and information on the Michigan Housing and Community Development Fund (HCDF) and other attainable housing-related discussions and initiatives. The roadshow begins on October 11 and will conclude on...
nbc25news.com
EGLE awards over $800,000 in grants to help redevelop contaminated mid-Michigan properties
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) announced Monday it awarded $820,00 in brownfield grants for redeveloping contaminated mid-Michigan properties. The following properties will receive the grant:. 561 S. Beck St. in the Village of Sebewaing—$395,000. 1108 N. Water St. in Bay City—$275,000. 508 E....
nbc25news.com
Firefighters from across Michigan called to help with paper mill fire in U.P.
MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Fire crews from across the state are heading to the western Upper Peninsula to help relieve firefighters at a paper mill fire. The fire started Thursday night at Resolute Forest Products on the Michigan - Wisconsin border. The warehouse contained pulp and waste paper. Monday,...
nbc25news.com
Saginaw Twp. woman takes leave from job to help Hurricane Ian victims
FLINT, Mich - The clean-up and rebuilding from Hurricane Ian in South Florida continue. Help is coming from all over the country. Jennifer Gruesbeck took a leave of absence from her job as an EMT and Medical Assistant at Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw to go to South Florida to help victims of Hurricane Ian.
nbc25news.com
Gov. Whitmer hosted 'grillin' with Gretchen' event in Flint
FLINT, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer made a campaign stop in Flint Sunday to host the "Grillin' with Gretchen" event. Governor Whitmer's goal of the event is to hear from the people of Flint. "We're making real progress and the incredible investment we've made in education is they way...
nbc25news.com
Gov. Whitmer signs scholarship to lower cost of college for most high school graduates
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. —Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed bipartisan legislation on Tuesday to establish a scholarship that will lower the cost of college for majority of high school graduates. On October 11, Governor Whitmer signed the Michigan Achievement Scholarship at Lawrence Technological University, where she was also celebrating the one-year anniversary...
nbc25news.com
Prop 2: What Michigan's proposed voting amendment would change about elections
LANSING, Mich. — We're breaking down some of the biggest choices Michigan voters will make on their Nov. 8 midterm ballots. This year, Michigan voters will be able to weigh in directly on how they think elections should be run, courtesy of Proposal 2, the wide-reaching plan that would change many of the procedures around Michigan's elections.
nbc25news.com
Ex-Michigan governor asks court to drop Flint water charges
DETROIT (AP) — Lawyers for former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder urged a judge Tuesday to dismiss misdemeanor charges related to the Flint water crisis, a week after another judge took that step with seven other former officials. Snyder wasn't covered by Judge Elizabeth Kelly's decision because she was overseeing...
nbc25news.com
DECISION 2022: Mid-Michigan Election Guide
FLINT, Mich - The 2022 Midterm election are just around the corner—November 8. Below is a guide for mid-Michigan voters on general information how to vote, and what to expect when voting. Eligibility. In order to register to vote, you must verify eligibility for registration. To vote, you must...
nbc25news.com
Prop 3: What Michigan's proposed abortion amendment would and wouldn't do
LANSING, Mich. — We're breaking down some of the biggest choices Michigan voters will make on their November midterm ballots, starting with Proposal 3, the history-making, much-talked-about constitutional amendment that would guarantee the right to an abortion in Michigan. Michigan Midterm Election 2022: A look inside the ballot for...
nbc25news.com
1 dead, 1 arrested in fatal Can-Am accident in Saint Helen
SAINT HELEN, Mich.— A fatal rollover accident occurred Sunday night in Saint Helen leaving 1 dead and 1 arrested. Roscommon County Sheriff's Office Deputies were call shortly after midnight on October 9 to investigate a rollover accident at Windywood Dr and Artesia Beach Rd. Deputies found that 3 subject...
nbc25news.com
MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, October 11th
MICHIGAN -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,861,595 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 38,919. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 12,548 new cases and 152 deaths on October 11th. The average daily COVID-19...
nbc25news.com
Dogs from hurricane-damaged shelters in Florida, Puerto Rico rehomed in West Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich — Over 100 dogs and cats arrived in the Midwest Sunday after being rescued from hurricane-damaged shelters in Puerto Rico and Naples, Florida. Upon arrival, some of the animals were handed over to the SPCA of Southwest Michigan where they would be housed until finding a forever home.
nbc25news.com
Michigan to receive $1.56 billion from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
WASHINGTON—The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced Tuesday that $1.56 billion will go towards Michigan's infrastructure. “America’s roads and bridges are the vital arteries of our transportation system, connecting people and goods across the country,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. "We are sending historic levels of funding to every state to help modernize the roads and bridges Americans rely on every day.”
