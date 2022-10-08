ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, OH

Johnstown football stays step ahead of Utica

By Mike Kopachy
Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
 4 days ago

UTICA — The ground and pound of the Johnstown football team set up the biggest play of the game Friday.

With 5:36 left in the fourth quarter after many consecutive runs, senior quarterback Caleb Schneider faked and dropped back to find senior receiver Spencer Thomson for a 23-yard touchdown pass to give the Johnnies their final eight-point lead in a 28-20 victory at Utica in Licking County League-Cardinal Division play.

“Our passing offense is built off our run offense,” Thomson said. “We get the ball in a good position, then we can take a shot at the end zone, and that’s exactly what happened. I took my first couple of steps and saw no one there, and I turned around and the ball was coming right for me.”

Utica (2-6, 0-3) had some costly late-game miscues in the loss to the visiting Johnnies (2-6, 2-1). A missed extra point, a field goal that came up short, a bad snap and a blown coverage sent Utica to its third consecutive defeat and dealt a blow to its Division V playoff hopes.

“I told the guys I have no complaints effort wise,” Utica coach Charlie Rowley said. “We fought and battled. It was a game that could’ve gone either way. There were a couple plays that we hurt ourselves, and it did not help us with the outcome. Johnstown is a tough team to get behind on.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09NayY_0iQwc5mL00

The Johnstown run game indeed makes it tough for a team to play from behind. The Johnnies racked up 351 yards on the ground as seniors Caleb Schneider and Nathan Sheets had big nights rushing for 170 yards and 168 yards respectively in an attempt to keep the explosive Zach Heckman and Gavin Chinn connection off the field for Utica.

Johnstown started off the game with a 14-0 lead due to the 1-2 combination of Schneider and Sheets. Heckman and Chinn made it a ball game with a 23-yard touchdown connection right before halftime.

Junior running back Justin Giffin opened the scoring in the second half with a one-yard plunge. The score was set up by a scrambling Heckman finding running back Tyler Collura for 59 yards on the previous play.

Johnstown responded with a long methodical touchdown drive when Schneider had his second score of the night — this time a 6-yard run.

Not to be outdone, Heckman escaped pressure yet again to find Chinn who evaded the Johnstown secondary for a 67-yard touchdown connection on Utica’s next possession. The extra point kick never got off the ground, and that’s when things went haywire.

Sophomore Grayson Tyo stopped Schneider short on fourth down at the end of the third quarter, but Utica could not seize the lead when a 28-yard field goal attempt came up short. Utica would make another stop, but a bad offensive snap led to a 25-yard loss that forced a punt and Johnstown would be able to chew more time off the clock.

Johnstown then hit the rare clutch pass from Schneider to Thomson.

“We saw that they were bringing a lot of pressure in certain situations,” Johnstown coach Mike Carter said. “We called play-action, and it worked out for us.”

Still alive and down one score Utica would get to the Johnstown 23-yard line, but on fourth-and-nine, a Heckman pass sailed through the hands of a receiver, and the Johnnies were able to take a knee.

Heckman finished 9-of-19 passing for 203 yards, and Chinn had five catches for 142 yards. Collura had 40 yards on just five carries.

Junior Jacob Myers led the Johnnies in tackling with six as he and Schneider also had a sack. Utica sophomore Brandon Thornsberry had a big night, tallying 14 tackles.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Johnstown football stays step ahead of Utica

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in the northeastern part of the state, Hartville Kitchen offers delicious homemade pies. Their pies include cherry, cherry crumb, Dutch apple, pecan, pumpkin, custard, apple, peach, blueberry, and rhubarb crumb. They also have fantastic cream pies like banana, butterscotch, lemon, chocolate, coconut, vanilla peanut butter, and chocolate peanut butter. If it's in season and available, their fresh strawberry pie is another must. If you need low-sugar options, Hartville Kitchen offers sugar-free apple pie and cherry with no sugar added.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Johnstown, OH
City
Utica, OH
Johnstown, OH
Sports
County
Licking County, OH
Licking County, OH
Sports
spectrumnews1.com

Industrial Museum a passion project for Mansfield native

MANSFIELD, Ohio - The North Central Ohio Industrial Museum is a special place for its president and curator, Jerry Miller. “I've been working on this museum for eight years," said Miller. "And it feels really good when people come in and see this amazing history and the way the stories are told.”
MANSFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Division V
sciotopost.com

FREE EVENT: The 2022 Circleville Pumpkin Show

Circleville, Ohio – October in Pickaway County means harvest time, a change in season, and Preparation of the Pumpkin Show. If you are looking for a gander at giant pumpkins, enjoy the end of the season, or taste all things Pumpkin you might as well come down to Circlevilles 2022 Pumpkin Show hosted in Downtown Circleville Ohio.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Honda to build $3.5 billion electric-vehicle battery plant in Fayette County, spend $700 million more to revamp other Ohio plants

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Honda and state officials on Tuesday unveiled a $4.2 billion plan to build a new electric-vehicle battery plant and retool the carmaker’s existing Ohio plants to produce electric vehicles. The proposed expansion, which still needs final government approval, includes a new electric-vehicle battery plant in Fayette County,...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Honda announces EV battery plant in Ohio; $700M invested into EV assembly at current plants

COLUMBUS — Honda officials announced Tuesday that the company will be investing $4.2 billion into electric vehicle (EV) production in Ohio, including a new EV battery plant. Officials announced a $700 million investment at three existing plants, including its Anna Engine Plant in Shelby County, East Liberty Auto Plant in Logan County and Marysville Auto Plant in Union County. The money will retool the plants for EV production and create just over 300 new jobs.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WHIO Dayton

Fayette County residents react to Honda’s EV battery plant announcement

FAYTETTE COUNTY — Hundreds of people from across the world were in Columbus Tuesday to hear about a $4.2 billion investment in electric vehicles in Ohio. Officials from Honda and the state of Ohio announced that the automotive company would be not only investing $700 million into three existing Ohio facilities to assemble electric vehicles (EV), but also $3.5 billion for a new EV battery facility in Fayette County.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Will mail be delivered on Columbus Day?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents expecting mail or packages Monday may have to wait an extra day — depending on which delivery service is fulfilling their order. The United States Postal Service recognizes Columbus Day on Oct. 10 as one of 11 federal holidays, but UPS stores will remain open and shipping will continue. FedEx […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Travel Maven

Visit the Most Haunted City in Ohio

As one of the first areas to be unionized into the United States, as well as the site of Native American activity for thousands of years, it comes as no surprise that Ohio has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, today, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, even among Ohio's many haunted places, there is one that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Ohio's most haunted city.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Motorcyclist injured in crash along Route 772 in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — On Tuesday afternoon, emergency crews were sent to the area of Route 772 and Harris Station Road. According to initial reports, a motorcycle accident left one person injured. The call came in shortly after 2 p.m. Dispatchers told responding personnel that the rider was suffering...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Newark Advocate

Newark Advocate

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
302K+
Views
ABOUT

The Advocate is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Newark and Licking County, Ohio

 http://newarkadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy