Read full article on original website
Related
HBCU Homecoming: Virginia Union 2022
Photos from a beautiful day on the campus of Virginia Union University. The post HBCU Homecoming: Virginia Union 2022 appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Amidst Declining Enrollments Nationwide, Eastern University’s Soars by ‘Focusing on What Students Need’
Eastern University has enjoyed a 52 percent increase in total enrollment over the last two years.Image via Eastern University. It’s no secret that enrollment in higher education has dropped across the country.
How one Kent teacher made over $179,000 last school year
(The Center Square) – Teachers at Kent City Schools will receive a 7% salary increase for the current school year after striking for a "fair contract," including one educator who made nearly $180,000 in 2021. The educator's salary shows the many different ways teachers in public schools can boost...
NYU decision to fire acclaimed professor amid poor grades angers parents: 'Soft bigotry of low expectations'
Parents say a New York University professor's firing following a student petition over grading is indicative of a lowering of academic standards across the U.S.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
For Students to Succeed, Put High-Quality Curriculum in Teachers’ Hands
The recent National Assessment of Educational Progress results brought news that educators and families alike were dreading: Math and reading scores for 9-year-olds dropped to levels unseen for decades during the pandemic. Notably, average long-term math performance fell for the first time ever, and reading scores had the most significant drop in 30 years. This […]
Washington Examiner
'Be less fragile': Black playwright schools college students who shut down his show
Texas Wesleyan University has canceled a planned presentation of a play written by a black playwright after the university's Black Student Association complained that the opening scene depicts a white person saying the N-word. Carlyle Brown, who is black, wrote Down in Mississippi, which depicts themes from the South during...
wiareport.com
Do Biased Teacher Evaluations Contribute to the “Leaky Pipeline” of Women Faculty
A new study led by Whitney Buser, senior academic professional and associate director of academic programs in the School of Economics at the Georgia Institute of Technology finds that teaching evaluations may play a role in the “leaky pipeline” affecting the attrition of women faculty members. Dr. Buser...
UC Daily Campus
Are High School Sports Worth the Cost?
In many high schools, sports are an integral part of life, sometimes even prioritized above academics. Like every aspect of education, there is a cost to the services that schools provide. In this article, I’ll specifically examine my hometown, Wolcott, CT, and see how its football budget in terms of coaches’ salaries compares to the amount paid for other services to students. What I have found is that while high school sports, including football, certainly have benefits, these benefits can in no way justify the disproportionate amount of money given to them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tulsa Public School announces new safety practices for athletic events
Following the shooting death of a student at a McLain High School football game last week there are new safety measures and a reinforcement of existing measure.
These Are the 10 Best College Dorms in America
College dorms are no longer synonymous with cinderblock-sized rooms and cafeteria food. Thanks to the rise of dorm decor content on TikTok and schools’ efforts to modernize their students’ on-campus housing, dorm life can be downright cozy. But where can you find the best college dorms in America?
UNC once barred Black students. Now it’s fighting for affirmative action.
Founded to educate the enslaving elite of this Southern state, allied for generations with the cause of white supremacy, roiled by racial tensions in recent years over the fate of a Confederate monument and treatment of Black faculty, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has been thrust into an unlikely role in a legal clash that has reached the Supreme Court.
CNBC
'Universities are going to continue to suffer.' Some colleges struggle with enrollment declines, underfunding
Enrollment declines and underfunding have hit the higher education system hard. Post-pandemic, a number of colleges are in financial jeopardy. Deep cuts in state funding for higher education have pushed more of the costs on to students and paved the way for significant tuition increases. Increasingly, high school students are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 Girls Greater Catholic League schools in OHSAA volleyball top 10. Ursuline is No. 1
The Ohio High School Athletic Association released its latest girls volleyball poll Monday morning and Ursuline Academy's Lions were the top team in the state. Illustrating how intense the Girls Greater Catholic League is locally, four other teams for the league were in the top 10: St. UrsulaMount Notre Dame and Seton. ...
Comments / 0