KHSAA football roundup: How Bullitt East, Central, Male and North Oldham won in Week 8

Bullitt East football's Ryan Still started Friday with a 94-yard kick return on the first play, but the Chargers still struggled to put away Fern Creek. Tied at seven at the half, the Tigers looked on their way to snapping their two-game losing streak to Bullitt East.

It would take a pair of Travis Egan touchdown runs and a game-clenching safety for Bullitt East to prevail 23-7. The Tigers dropped to 3-5 but held Bullitt East to its lowest point total since Week 1. Fern Creek's defense faces another tough task next week at Male.

Bullitt East (6-1) entered the week tied for seventh place in the Class 6A state polls and should remained ranked after the win. The Chargers offense will look to get back to their explosive ways next week against Southern.

Central 64, Waggener 0

Central sophomore running back Cortez Stone was sensational against Waggener, torching the Wildcats for 340 yards and five touchdowns on only 10 carries. Stone rushed for 190 yards and three touchdowns last week.

Central's defense forced a shutout for the second game in a row. The Yellow Jackets (4-4) have made up some ground in Class 4A over the last few weeks. Central improved its state ranking from No. 9 to No. 8 earlier this week and could potentially see more movement up the list. Central hosts North Oldham in an important district matchup next week.

Male 56, Southern 0

Male's offense had the best showing of its season thanks to three Antonio Harris first-half touchdowns. Harris entered the game with only two receiving touchdowns, but the Trojans could not stay with the sophomore wide receiver.

The Bulldogs are back in action next week against Fern Creek. Southern (2-5) hosts another top offense in Bullitt East.

North Oldham 14, Shelby County 7

The Mustangs snapped their seven-game losing streak to Shelby County and won their second district game for the first time in eight years.

Gianni Hunter gave the Rockets a 7-0 lead with a 20-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. North Oldham responded with a Liam Hutson 19-yard touchdown reception.

North Oldham came up huge with a goal-line stand late in the third quarter and handed Shelby County its third straight loss (3-5).

Kentucky Country Day 33, Berea 9

The Bearcats won their sixth-straight game behind a stout defense and efficient evening from E.T. Harris. He completed 9 of 15 passes for 149 yards and four total touchdowns against Berea. Harris completed two of his passing touchdowns to junior Cam Edwards.

Rex Rumpke led KCD's defense with 15 tackles. The Bearcates held the Pirates to 37 yards rushing as Berea dropped to 2-5. KCD faces Frankfort (4-3) next Friday.

Pleasure Ridge Park 42, Butler 0

For the third year in a row, Pleasure Ridge Park won the Battle of the South End.

PRP's Lamar Fuller rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns on only four carries. Malachi Blackburn added 42 yards and a couple of scores. The Panthers notched their fourth shutout in a row before heading into one of its toughest tests next week. PRP takes on Manual (6-1) on the road and hasn't beaten the Crimsons since 2017.

Butler (2-5) faces No. 1 ranked St. Xavier (6-1).

Bethlehem 37, Holy Cross 20

Holy Cross saw its five game winning streak snapped by the Eagles.

Cougars' quarterback Chris Perry had a tough go throwing the ball (5-for-11, 59 yards, one interception) but found a way to hurt Bethlehem on the ground. Perry finished with 138 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries.

Luke McCubbins led Holy Cross with four sacks, but the Cougars weren't much trouble for Eagles' quarterback Cooper Stone, who completed 21 of 33 passes for 392 yards and two touchdowns. Holy Cross looks to bounce back at home against Fort Knox next week.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: KHSAA football roundup: How Bullitt East, Central, Male and North Oldham won in Week 8