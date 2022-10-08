Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Here’s what Marcus Smart said about Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole
"As a leader, you can’t do that, especially when guys are looking up to you." Like everyone else in the sports world, Celtics guard Marcus Smart has seen the video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole in the face. Smart has seen his fair share of drama. Most notably,...
Yardbarker
Ime Udoka's Alleged Affair Partner Was Revealed To Be The Wife Of A Valued Boston Celtics' Consultant And Had Personal Ties With Danny Ainge
The Boston Celtics were flying high after last season, having made it to the NBA Finals with first-year Head Coach Ime Udoka in charge. However, they were rocked by a scandal recently, with Udoka being suspended for a season following what was reported as a consensual workplace relationship. However, as more details came out, it became apparent that the situation was more complicated than initially anticipated, and the understanding is that Udoka likely won't return after a year.
NBA World Reacts To Heartbreaking Zion Williamson News
Zion Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a foot injury. Unfortunately, all that time away from the court took a toll on him. In a recent interview with Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated, the former No. 1 pick opened up about the dark times he went through last season.
Draymond Green: 'I hurt someone because I was in a place of hurt'
SAN FRANCISCO -- Before he landed the punch. Before he ever arrived at the Golden State Warriors practice that morning, star forward Draymond Green was already in a very dark place mentally.Meeting with the reporters Saturday after announcing he was taking a leave from the defending NBA champs, Green didn't not try to defend his punch of teammate Jordan Poole.He was open and honest, never ducking a question during the 28-minute-plus interview.Green says he needs to work on some personal issues. After all, trash talking is in the street fabric of the NBA. It seldom degenerates to a physical altercation,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Damian Lillard Reacts to Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole
Damian Lillard had a different stance than how players have reacted on Twitter.
Draymond Green Reveals His True Opinion On Jordan Poole
Draymond Green still likes Jordan Poole even though there was an incident between the two earlier this week. On Wednesday, Green punched Poole during practice and the video of the incident ended up being leaked on Friday. That led to Green apologizing to the team on Thursday before practice. He...
Steve Kerr’s strong Jordan Poole message amid Draymond Green controversy
It’s safe to say that Steve Kerr wanted Jordan Poole to be a long-term fixture for the Golden State Warriors before he was punched by Draymond Green. The fourth-year guard’s ever-impressive response to the ongoing controversy, though, no doubt makes Poole even more valuable to the Warriors’ present and future as his representatives continue negotiating a possible contract extension with team management.
Report: Jordan Poole Has Not Forgiven Draymond Green
Jordan Poole has reportedly not forgiven Draymond Green following punch at Golden State Warriors practice
RELATED PEOPLE
Bronny James locks down epic NIL endorsement deal with Nike
Bronny James is already a popular figure in the basketball world because of his father LeBron James, but he’s starting to make his own mark in the sport. Bronny is now officially a Nike athlete as well, signing an endorsement deal with the company on Monday. Huge move for the youngster.
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Revealed It Is Difficult To Dribble When Patrick Beverley And Dennis Schroder Are On The Floor During Lakers Practice
The Los Angeles Lakers are counting on Anthony Davis to remain healthy this season as they aim to get back to winning ways. The franchise has endured disappointment in back-to-back seasons and the priority is to get back into the playoffs. This will require their stars to step up and play to the best of their abilities, but a lot also depends on the pieces the organization has put around them.
Complex
Bronny James Signs to Nike
In a move that’s felt inevitable for years now, Nike is officially welcoming LeBron James’ son Bronny James to the Swoosh family. Nike announced today that it has signed the younger James to a name, image, and likeness deal. Along with the eldest son of the four-time NBA champion, Nike announced the signings of student athletes Caitlin Clark, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner, and JuJu Watkins.
Yardbarker
A Young Lakers Star Shocked Steph Curry
Everyone knows that Stephen Curry is one of the greatest basketball players of all time and easily one of the best in the league right now. That’s why Austin Reaves being able to move past the future Hall of Famer was so stunning. After receiving the ball from Anthony...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson's Contract Breakdown: From $460,000 As A Rookie To A 25-Year And $25 Million Contract Extension
Often regarded as the greatest point guard of all time, Johnson would have flourished in today's league. With his career earnings set as one year’s worth of pay for some of the top players, Johnson would have been making well over $50 million a season. Instead, Johnson established a legacy that often puts him on the Mount Rushmore of basketball legends. When looking at his career contract breakdown, goes to show how far the NBA has come when it comes to playing its top players.
Yardbarker
New Los Angeles Laker Dennis Schroder Checks Out His Locker And Gets Some Shots Up In Viral Video: "That's Tough, Right Next To Westbrook..."
When Dennis Schroder first left the Lakers in 2021, nobody imagined he would ever return. But now, just a season removed from his first stint in Los Angeles, Schroder is back with the Purple and Gold and is getting acclimated to his new (yet familiar) surroundings. In a viral video,...
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers deliver knockout blow to Warriors for first preseason win
While LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley sat again on Sunday, the Lakers gave their most minutes of the preseason to rotation players in a win over the Warriors, 124-121. Anthony Davis did return to the court after sitting out last week’s back-to-back and looked like he hadn’t missed...
Ja Morant dunks, rookie dance moves highlight Memphis Grizzlies open practice
If rising ticket sales weren't already an indication of increased Memphis Grizzlies appeal, Sunday's open practice sure was. The crowd inside of FedExForum rivaled that of any past Grizzlies open practice. “I’ve been doing this for 19 years here in Memphis, and I’ve never seen a crowd like this for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boston Celtics Waive Former Knicks And Spurs Forward
The Boston Celtics decided to waive forward Luka Samanic on Monday. Samanic signed a training camp deal with Boston on September 22.
Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick
As the Celtics gear up for opening night next Tuesday, Oct. 18, against the Sixers, they must trim the roster down to a maximum of 15 players by Monday at 5 pm EST. While Boston has one more preseason game left, a Friday night matchup against the Raptors in Montreal, the cutdown process has begun. ...
This Lakers-Pistons Trade Features Alec Burks
It may seem paradoxical, but sometimes, there’s value in losing in the NBA. Lately, it’s been the talk of the town. With top prospects Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson on the horizon, “tanking” is a regular topic of conversation for NBA fans. With that said, it...
Orlando Magic Sign Recent Los Angeles Clippers Player
On Saturday, the Orlando Magic announced the signing of Jay Scrubb. The 22-year-old played in 18 games for the Los Angeles Clippers last season.
Comments / 0