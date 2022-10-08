Read full article on original website
Teaching Native American history through art
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After years of participating in the Black Hills Pow Wow, an indigenous artist returned to share his artwork with people interested in learning more about the Lakota culture. The owner of the Tusweca gallery in downtown Rapid City has been participating in the Pow Wow...
Native Youth Council, a ‘very empowering’ group of students bonded by similar experinces
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Nearly 900,000 people live in South Dakota and nine percent identify as American Indian or Alaska Native. For decades Indigenous people have fought to keep their culture alive. Now, the focus is on creating strong Native American youth. The Hot Springs High School Native Youth Council is a place for students to feel confident in themselves and their history.
Rapid City Central student turns chairs on ‘The Voice’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - You may have been working your first job--or playing on a high school sports team when you we’re 16, but one area-girl is making a name for herself on the national stage. 16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in front of the four star judges on...
PHOTOS: Hundreds gather to remember children who died at Rapid City’s Indian Boarding School
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Sage, spirit, and song filled the air as hundreds gathered for the 5th annual Remembering The Children Walk on Native American Day. The event brings together boarding school survivors and descendants of those who died in schools to honor their memory and the continual work being done to identify and repatriate their remains.
Sheridan Cooks - The Hub Dining
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Hub, formerly the Sheridan Senior Center, serves 3,000 clients in the Sheridan community! Food is a major part of this service ... from Meals on Wheels to dining in their café. Learn all about what The Hub has to offer on this edition of Sheridan Cooks.
Memorial walk includes a ground blessing of the Rapid City Indian boarding school site
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People walked together Monday in remembrance of the lives lost at the Rapid City Indian Boarding school. It’s an annual event that happens every Native American Day. A group of people meet at Sioux Park and walk to Canyon Lake United Methodist Church, near...
South Dakota elementary schools recognized nationally
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota elementary schools have been recognized as 2022 National ESEA Distinguished Schools. In a release from the South Dakota Dept. of Ed., it was announced that Lake Preston and Whitewood Elementary schools were being recognized by the Elementary and Secondary Education Act for exceptional student performance.
kota kevn forecast
Rapid City Central student turns chairs on ‘The Voice’. 16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in front of the four star judges on NBC’s music competition show ‘The Voice.’. Updated: 15 hours ago. Monday marked the start of the 32nd annual Native American Day in South Dakota. KOTA Children...
Very windy with extreme fire danger Wednesday
Rapid City Central student turns chairs on ‘The Voice’. 16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in front of the four star judges on NBC’s music competition show ‘The Voice.’. Updated: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT. KOTA Native American Day. Updated: Oct. 10, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT.
74 photos that capture the spirit of Rapid City’s Native American Day Parade
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City’s Native American Day Parade returned to downtown on a beautiful and sunny Saturday, with hundreds of people taking to the streets to see the colorful floats and catch handfuls of candy. Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick led the parade. Jackie Giago,...
Prayer service held for the missing indigenous women
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunday was the last day of the Black Hills Pow Wow and a prayer service was held in honor of the many missing indigenous women. The Red Ribbon Skirt Society’s prayer service was held to honor those missing or who lost their lives due to human trafficking. During the service, members of the Lakota community sang and prayed together to show the tight bond between the community.
Antique cars up for auction
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Gary Kuchner has collected cars throughout most of his lifetime. Growing up in a small town in Nebraska, his love for cars first came about when he was an infant. When he says the only way to keep him calm is to drive him around in a car until he falls asleep.
Mr. Peanut stopped in Rapid City to say hello
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Planters Nutmobile stopped around the Black Hills before heading to Denver Tuesday morning. According to Planters, there are only 3 drivers called “Peanutters” per vehicle, this means that there are only 9 drivers in total, with only 3 cars that drive across the country year-round.
Paepke is a standout on the line for the Central football team
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -William Paepke is a standout lineman for the Rapid City Central football team. Paepke will play his college football at the division one level for South Dakota State.
Rowan Grace moves on to NBC’s The Voice’s Knockout Round
Rowan Grace’s audition for The Voice aired Monday night, and she quickly moved on to the Battle Rounds. She was finally able to share the good news with her friends and family during a viewing party at Central High School in Rapid City on Monday. For Tuesday night’s airing...
Gas prices rise nationwide, is relief in sight for our area?
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you took a road trip for the Native American Day holiday, you may have paid more for gas than you wanted to, but will those prices go back down anytime soon?. For the first time in over a month, prices in Rapid City spiked...
Rapid City psychological researcher Christy Heacock asks, do you believe in a God you can trust?
“In God We Trust” first appeared on US coins in 1864, a time when our nation was devastated by the Civil War and desperately in need of spiritual sustenance. On July 11, 1955, President Eisenhower signed a bill requiring that the motto appears on US coins and currency. In 2019, a bill was signed requiring all South Dakota public schools to display “In God We Trust” in a prominent place where students will likely see it.
A rise in senior citizens fraud scams
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Scammers are getting increasingly sophisticated in their attempts to get your personal information. And if you’re not careful, you might lose the money you were saving for retirement, planning to pass down to family members, or just for daily needs. The FBI sounded the alarm...
5 things you need to know about South Dakota’s new “one-stop” facility
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The state of South Dakota just opened the doors of its new “one-stop” facility. 1. Construction started in early 2020 at 221 Mall Drive in Rapid City. 2. There are seven different state agencies located in the building: the Departments of Revenue, Social Services, Health, Agriculture and Natural Resources, Human Services, the Bureau of Information Technology, and the Bureau of Administration.
3 people plead ‘not guilty’ for double homicide in North Rapid
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Chase Quick Bear, Benita Cisneros and Erin Provancial pleaded not guilty to two counts of aiding and abiding of first degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit first degree murder. All three are suspects in the Surfwood Drive shooting that left 29-year-old Joseph...
