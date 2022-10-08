Galena Comes From Behind to Hand Parsons Their First Loss of the Season
Galena was down 13-0 at halftime.
But, they come back late and score 14 unanswered points, to win this one at home over Parsons 14-13.
They hand the Vikings their first loss of the season!
