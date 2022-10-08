ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galena, MO

Galena Comes From Behind to Hand Parsons Their First Loss of the Season

By Chaz Wright
 4 days ago

Galena was down 13-0 at halftime.

But, they come back late and score 14 unanswered points, to win this one at home over Parsons 14-13.

They hand the Vikings their first loss of the season!

Carthage boys soccer team falls to Kickapoo at home

The Carthage Tigers came in to Thursday game 12-2 record and the Kickapoo Chiefs with a 13-2 record. The Tigers were at home to square off against the Chiefs. They would fall short to Kickapoo 3-0. Carthage next games are this Friday and Saturday as they travel to Kansas City, Missouri to face St. Michael […]
CARTHAGE, MO
