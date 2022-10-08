New Boston Huron tops SMCC for second win at Navarre Field since 1986

There was no Navarre Field mystique working against the New Boston Huron football team Friday night.

The Chiefs under new head coach Tom Hoover came to Monroe and dominated St. Mary Catholic Central 33-6 in an impressive road performance.

SMCC came into the game 2-0 at home and 0-4 on the road. Huron won at Navarre in the COVID year of 2020, but you have to go back to 1986 to find another Chief win.

“It’s my first trip here since the 1970s,” said Hoover, who was a player at Lincoln Park the last time he set foot on Navarre Field. “I don’t remember it being like this.”

Navarre’s playing surface looked like a war zone Friday with deep ruts throughout the field even before the Huron League contest began. By contrast, Huron has a turf field.

“We prepared for this. We practiced on grass three days out of the four this week,” Hoover said. “We know CC has a great reputation, a great system and an excellent coaching staff.”

The Chiefs started fast, scoring touchdowns on their first two possessions and leading 19-0 at the half. SMCC began moving the ball after intermission and played the Chiefs fairly evenly in the final 12 minutes.

“They’re an impressive team,” said SMCC coach Adam Kipf about the 5-2 Chiefs. “They’re physical, they’ve got a great mix and they’re skillful athletes. We’re getting better, but we’ve got to finish drives. We put ourselves in position to score (more) but couldn’t finish.”

Huron quarterback Gavin Moczydlowsky had a great night. The senior rushed for 109 yards on just 7 carries and completed 8 of 14 passes for 128 yards. His 47-yard sweep around right end opened the scoring in the first quarter.

Huron lineman Joshua Buettner had the play of the night minutes later. The 6-4, 275-pound senior broke through the line to block an SMCC punt, then picked up the loose ball without breaking stride and ran the final 20 yards into the end zone for a touchdown.

Buettner injured his knee attempting to block an extra point kick in the third quarter and was still hobbling after the game.

“I’m fine,” he said. “It’s just a deep knee bruise.”

“Their lines are impressive,” Kipf said. “I hope 51 (Buettner) is okay. He’s impressive to watch except when he’s playing against your team.”

Hoover said of Buettner, “He’s a load. He’s going to be playing on Saturdays next year.”

Micah Smith’s 18-yard touchdown reception made it 19-0 at the half, Moczydlowsky added a 9-yard touchdown run and Smith scored from 26 yards out to close out the scoring.

SMCC’s touchdown came late in the third quarter on Evan Marcon’s impressive 45-yard run, weaving through several tacklers. He led all rushers with 119 yards.

The Falcons also drove from their own 22 to the Chiefs 3-yard line to start the fourth quarter, but that drive ended on downs.

Michael Laboe led SMCC with 3 solo tackles and 4 assists. Patrick Lipford was part of 8 tackles and had 1 tackle for loss.

Falcon senior Cole Jondro sat out the game with an injury. His status for next week is uncertain.

Huron 13 6 14 0 – 33 SMCC 0 0 6 0 – 6

First Quarter

H - Gavin Moczydlowsky 47 run (Anthony Gill kick)

H - Joshua Buettner 20 return of blocked punt (kick failed)

Second Quarter

H - Micah Smith 18 pass from Moczydlowsky (kick failed)

Third Quarter

H - Moczydlowsky 9 run (Moczydlowsky run)

SMCC - Evan Marcon 45 run (kick blocked)

H-Smith 26 run (run failed)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing : Evan Marcon, SMCC, 9-119; Gavin Moczydlowsky, H, 7-109; Micah Smith, H, 6-52.

Passing : Gavin Moczdlowsky, H, 8-14-128; Carson Kinsey, SMCC, 1-6-32.

Receiving : Rory Callahan, H, 1-50; Patrick Lipford, SMCC, 1-32; Micah Smith, H, 2-18.

