Different Drum: Perfectly ridiculous uses of the word ‘perfect’

I called a regional blood drive coordination organization to make a late October appointment to donate blood. When asked if I had any questions, I said “no,” to which the scheduler responded, “perfect.” Huh? If “no” were the perfect reply, does that mean “yes” would have been a flawed or incorrect thing to say?

What would have been wrong with simply using a lower-level or more neutral word, such as “OK”? As in, “OK” or “Alright, we’ll see you on Oct. 24 at the blood drive”? But no, we went from zero to perfect in record time. And I seriously hope we’re not heading anywhere else, as I’m not sure what’s left when the meter started at perfect. It needs re-calibrating.

Perfect was at issue again when I made a haircut appointment. While the latter turned out less than perfect, the act of setting up the appointment was deemed “perfect” by the person who scheduled me. Huh? It was just an ordinary appointment.

Suddenly, I wondered if I were missing something. In the spirit of trying to examine my own role in the situations, I theorized that maybe the definition of the word “perfect” had changed since I last checked.

A quick look online told me otherwise: “perfect” means being entirely without fault or defect; the ideal standard; satisfying all requirements; without sin or blemish. In other words, it means exactly what it’s always meant: flawless, absolute and unequivocal. Definitely not a word I would use to describe scheduling a hair appointment.

I could see things were going to get hairy regarding the use, or rather what was emerging as the overuse, of the word “perfect.” Mostly because once I start noticing something I regard as problematic, I cannot will myself to un-notice it. Not to sound overly paranoid, but everywhere I went after that, I felt surrounded (cringe!) by people misusing the word “perfect.”

Just how widespread is “perfect” proliferation? When I returned an item at the courtesy desk of a supermarket, I was asked for my cash register receipt. My immediate response of producing it from my pocket was declared “perfect” by the clerk. Earlier that day, someone making announcements at church had labeled someone’s suggestion (regarding the back-to-school supplies we were collecting) as “perfect.” Later, when I paid for a fast food purchase with exact change, kudos were once again given me in the form of the pronouncement, “perfect.”

Apparently, with this much perfection abounding, we must be living in a more perfect world than any of us realized. I should probably stop grousing about many things and never again begin my written commentaries with one of my own preferred uses of the word “perfect” — stating that in a perfect world we wouldn’t need to be having this conversation.

But the question remains: Why are so many people referring to a whole lot of nothingness as “perfect”? While I haven’t done much research on the topic, my suspicion is it’s a combination of ignorance, laziness and monkey-see/monkey-do behavior. People hear other people say “perfect” so they say it, too. “Perfect” makes a nice-sounding filler word when you lack something more intelligent, such as “thank you.” Plus, people don’t realize how ignorant it sounds. Their lazy side doesn’t care about using an incorrect descriptor because it spares them having to educate themselves on more appropriate diction.

I’m not the only one who takes umbrage at perfect’s ridiculousness. Writing in The Irish Times (Oct. 28), Rosita Boland said of the thoughtless, automatic use of perfect, “It’s the hiss of the year, the two-syllable word that has somehow become the default response of pretty much everyone working in hospitality.” She shared an incident where she reported to a restaurant server her food was not hot enough and he replied, “Perfect.” Some acknowledgment!

In a less-than-perfect move, I confessed to my daughter that without first consulting her, I had made a decision that in all likelihood would affect her timewise. “Fair enough,” she replied.

What?! That was entirely reasonable and totally unexpected. I started to picture her philosophically stroking her chin, sage-like — until my son informed me that “fair enough” is the latest emerging thoughtless, default phrase.

Great. No, perfect!

— Kristy Smith’s Different Drum humor columns are archived at her blog: diffdrum.wordpress.com.