ESPN
Three questions for the New York Mets after being eliminated from the postseason
This is not how it was supposed to end. Not when the New York Mets were 35-17 on June 1 with 10½-game lead in the National League East and Jacob deGrom hadn't even pitched yet. Look, the Mets won 101 games, the first time they've won 100 since 1988. They became the ninth team to win 101 games or more and not finish first. It was a great regular season. But a first-round exit in the wild-card series? Not even getting the chance to face the Los Angeles Dodgers, let alone their division rivals in Atlanta? An absolutely crushing, bitter conclusion that will leave a bad taste all winter for Mets fans.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers NLDS Start Times If Playing Mets Or Padres
UPDATE (October 9, 7:15 p.m. PT): The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers will meet in the 2022 National League Division Series. The schedule begins Tuesday, with a 6:37 p.m. PT first pitch for Game 1 at Dodger Stadium. The Los Angeles Dodgers concluded the regular season knowing their...
Now Ear This! San Diego Padres Beat Mets to Win NL Wild Card Series
Friends, Romans, countrymen ... lend me your ears. The Padres came to bury the Mets, not praise them. Oh, and you won't find anything on Joe Musgrove's ears except a whole lot of champagne and beer after the San Diego native dominated New York in a 6-0 win, ending the Mets season and sending the Padres to the National League Division Series against the Dodgers (starting in L.A. on Tuesday).
ESPN
Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer 'doing OK' after collision during Game 2 loss
TORONTO -- Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer was carted off the field after he collided with shortstop Bo Bichette in the eighth inning of their playoff game against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. With two out and the bases loaded, J.P. Crawford hit a blooper into shallow center...
dodgerblue.com
Dave Roberts: Dodgers Benefit From Mets & Padres Playing All 3 Games Of Wild Card Series
The 2022 MLB postseason is underway, but the Los Angeles Dodgers are still waiting to find out who they will be facing in the National League Division Series. The Dodgers will host the winner of the Wild Card Series between the New York Mets and San Diego Padres, beginning on Oct. 11. Of the four Wild Card Series, three were decided in two games.
Are Mets’ Buck Showalter, Billy Eppler in trouble after Wild Card Series loss?
Buck Showalter and Billy Eppler won’t be one-and-done with the New York Mets. The New York Post’s Mike Puma reports “Both Billy Eppler’s and Buck Showalter’s jobs are safe, according to a high-ranking Mets source. The team may still look to hire a president of baseball ops, but that is considered a long-term initiative that doesn’t necessarily need to be implemented this offseason.”
theScore
Padres shut out Mets in Game 3, advance to face Dodgers in NLDS
Joe Musgrove spun a historic gem as the San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets 6-0 to win their best-of-three National League wild-card series at Citi Field on Sunday. San Diego will face the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS beginning Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. Musgrove, who grew...
FOX Sports
Padres try to sweep 2-game series against the Mets
San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. New York Mets (101-61, second in the NL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (8-10, 3.45 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 171 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (5-4, 3.08 ERA, .73 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
FOX Sports
San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets to move on to the NLDS
San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets 6-0 thanks in part to Joe Musgrove's great performance. Musgrove went seven innings , struck out five and allowed just one hit.
FOX Sports
MLB Wild Card top plays: Padres advance, shut out Mets in Game 3
The San Diego Padres pulled off a Game 3 shutout over the New York Mets, winning 6-0 on Sunday to advance and face the Los Angeles Dodges in the divisional round. The other National League matchup will see the Atlanta Braves take on the Philadelphia Phillies. Over in the American League, the New York Yankees will face the Cleveland Guardians, and the Houston Astros will line it up with the Seattle Mariners.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Buck Showalter vs. Joe Musgrove controversy
Desperate times call for desperate measures. Trailing 4-0 to the San Diego Padres in the winner-take-all Game 3 of the National League Wild Card playoff series, the situation was desperate for the New York Mets. With that, their manager, Buck Showalter, took drastic action regarding San Diego pitcher, Joe Musgrove.
Doc's Sports Service
San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction, 10/11/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: San Diego (+160) Los Angeles (-190) The San Diego Padres (89-73) are hitting the road to Dodger Stadium on Tuesday where they will try to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51). The line on this matchup has San Diego at +160 and Los Angeles is sitting at -190. The total is set at 6.5. The expected starting pitchers are Mike Clevinger and Clayton Kershaw.
ESPN
MLB Wild Card Series Day 3 takeaways: Padres steamroll Mets to advance to LDS
MLB's first-ever wild-card series weekend concluded with just one Game 3: the San Diego Padres at New York Mets. And unfortunately for New York's postseason hopes, the Padres of Game 1 showed up. San Diego shut out the Mets 6-0 to move on to a date with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the next round.
ESPN
Mariners into ALDS after improbable comeback completes sweep of Blue Jays
TORONTO -- Fueled by an improbable comeback, the Seattle Mariners are in the American League Division Series with a 10-9 win on Saturday to complete a sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays in their AL Wild Card Series. The Mariners were down 8-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning...
