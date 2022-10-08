Letter: Please vote no on Prop 3

In a nutshell, from Michigan Catholic Conference, Proposal 3 allows:

Legalize abortion for any reason.

Could eventually lead to teens obtaining abortions without their parents knowing.

Protect abortion providers from penalties for killing injuring a woman during an abortion.

Require taxpayers to pay for abortions.

Please vote no on Proposal 3, the worst and most extreme proposal in the country.

This is a constitutional amendment, which would be extremely difficult to change if passed.

Share with your friends. PRAY! PRAY! PRAY!

Carolyn MorrisonColdwater