Letter: Please vote no on Prop 3
In a nutshell, from Michigan Catholic Conference, Proposal 3 allows:
- Legalize abortion for any reason.
- Could eventually lead to teens obtaining abortions without their parents knowing.
- Protect abortion providers from penalties for killing injuring a woman during an abortion.
- Require taxpayers to pay for abortions.
Please vote no on Proposal 3, the worst and most extreme proposal in the country.
This is a constitutional amendment, which would be extremely difficult to change if passed.
Share with your friends. PRAY! PRAY! PRAY!
Carolyn MorrisonColdwater
Comments / 1