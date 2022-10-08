ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Please vote no on Prop 3

 4 days ago
In a nutshell, from Michigan Catholic Conference, Proposal 3 allows:

  • Legalize abortion for any reason.
  • Could eventually lead to teens obtaining abortions without their parents knowing.
  • Protect abortion providers from penalties for killing injuring a woman during an abortion.
  • Require taxpayers to pay for abortions.

Please vote no on Proposal 3, the worst and most extreme proposal in the country.

This is a constitutional amendment, which would be extremely difficult to change if passed.

Share with your friends. PRAY! PRAY! PRAY!

Carolyn MorrisonColdwater

