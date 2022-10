FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Robert Saleh and the New York Jets would tell anyone who’d listen over the past several months that things were changing with the franchise. Negative energy was being replaced by positive vibes. Caution was giving way to confidence. And now, losses are getting shoved aside by victories. The Jets are 3-2 after a dominant 40-17 win over the AFC East-rival Miami Dolphins on Sunday. They’re not exactly among the NFL’s powerhouses just yet. But progress is breeding optimism — and that’s not something anyone has been able to say around the team in quite a while.

NFL ・ 8 MINUTES AGO