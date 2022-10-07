Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Appleton area

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

FOOTBALL

Kimberly 31, Neenah 10

KIMBERLY - Blake Barry rushed for 213 yards on 31 carries and scored four touchdowns in the Papermakers’ dominating win over the previously undefeated Rockets.

Kimberly (7-1, 5-1) is now tied atop the FVA with Neenah (7-1, 5-1). Barry was a big reason why as he scored touchdowns from 5, 1, 1 and 66 yards.

Hunter Berry booted a 26-yard field goal for the Papermakers.

Jase Jenkins scored on a 3-yard run for Neenah. Liam Wasco also had a field goal for the Rockets.

Neenah 0 0 10 0 - 10

Kimberly 7 10 0 14 - 31

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

K - Blake Barry 5 run (Hunter Berry kick)

Second Quarter

K - Barry 1 run (Berry kick)

K - Berry 26 field goal

Third Quarter

N - Jase Jenkins 3 run

N - Liam Wasco 21 field goal

Fourth Quarter

K - Barry 1 run (Berry kick)

K - Barry 66 run (Berry kick)

Appleton North 24, Fond du Lac 13

APPLETON - Ben Isom turned potential disaster into a game-changer as the Lightning punter dropped the snap on a punt, picked it up, eluded a huge rush and weaved his way through traffic en route to a 79-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter as North rallied for the FVA win.

He had his first punt of the night blocked and things didn’t appear to be getting any better until his quick decision helped turn the tide.

The play flipped the game’s momentum as the Lightning scored the game’s last 24 points.

Fond du Lac 7 6 0 0 - 13

Appleton North 0 14 10 0 - 24

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

F - Stephen Schreiter 1 run (Brayden Eigenbrodt kick)

Second Quarter

F - Tanner Dalske 15 pass from Schreiter (kick failed)

AN - Ben Isom 79 run (Caden Popp kick)

AN - Popp 47 pass from Luke Kritzer (Popp kick)

Third Quarter

AN - Popp 5 pass from Kritzer (Popp kick)

AN - Popp 22 FG

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: Fond du Lac - Brayden Eigenbrodt 19-76. Appleton North - Isom 1-79.

Passing: Fond du Lac - Schreiter 14-34-2-154. Appleton North - Kritzer 13-18-0-174.

Receiving: Fond du Lac - Ethan Wagner-Lang 7-60. Appleton North - Popp 7-126.

Wisconsin Rapids 48, Appleton West 0

WISCONSIN RAPIDS - Leo Brostowitz was hard to handle, rushing for 224 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Red Raiders to the win over the Terrors.

Teal Lucas added 101 yards rushing on 10 carries for Wisconsin Rapids, which outgained Appleton West 354 yards to 117.

All of Wisconsin Rapids’ yards came via the rush.

Appleton West 0 0 0 0 - 0

Wisconsin Rapids 14 21 7 6 - 48

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

WR - Leo Brostowitz 17 run (Ashton Fischer kick)

WR - Kailar Tritz 10 fumble return (Fischer kick)

Second Quarter

WR - Teal Lucas 17 run (kick failed)

WR - Brostowitz (Fischer kick)

WR - Brostowitz 3 run (Brostowitz run)

Third Quarter

WR - Brostowitz 10 run (Fischer kick)

Fourth Quarter

WR - Cayden Saeger 3 run (kick failed)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: WR - Brostowitz 28-224, Lucas 10-101, Trevor Martin 2-14, Saeger 3-14.

Kaukauna 42, Appleton East 21

KAUKAUNA - Finnley Doriot passed for 149 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Ghosts.

Noah Hofmann added 83 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 10 carries.

Wausau West 7, Hortonville 0

WAUSAU - Ray Reineck scored on a 1-yard run with 10:45 remaining in the fourth quarter to lead the Warriors to the win.

Reineck ran for 223 yards on 36 carries as the Warriors improved to 7-1 overall and 5-1 in the Valley Football Association.

Little Chute 34, Wrightstown 7

WRIGHTSTOWN - Hunter Thiel caught seven passes for 143 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Mustangs to the win over the Tigers.

Charlie Vanden Burgt completed 14-of-19 passes for Little Chute for 182 yards while Drew Joten rushed for 87 yards on 18 carries.

Wrightstown, which finished with 203 yards of total offense, was led by Conlen Lasecki and Isaiah Pennenberg who rushed for 74 and 64 yards, respectively.

Little Chute 7 14 7 6 - 34

Wrightstown 0 0 7 0 - 7

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

LC - Hunter Thiel 25 pass from Charlie Vanden Burgt (Dawson Roseman kick)

Second Quarter

LC - Vanden Burgt 2 run (Roseman kick)

LC - Dawson Roseman 7 pass from Vanden Burgt (Roseman kick)

Third Quarter

LC - Thiel 37 pass from Vanden Burgt (Roseman kick)

WR - Isaiah Pennenberg 19 run (Daniel Buntin kick)

Fourth Quarter

LC - Thiel 5 pass from Vanden Burgt (kick failed)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: LC - Caden Kerrigan 2-11, Joten 17-74, Vanden Burgt 7-14. WR - Conlen Lasecki 13-74, Landon Helphrey 6-23, Pennenberg 17-64.

Passing: LC - Vanden Burgt 13-17-164. WR - Josh Lewandoski 3-8-23.

Receiving: LC - Griffin Vandenheuvel 1-13, Roseman 1-7, Tyler Fisher 1-6, Cal Maronek 3-13, Engle 1-7, Thiel 7-125. WR - Lasecki 2-18, Pennenberg 1-5.

Freedom 40, Denmark 0

FREEDOM - Carter Kriewaldt accounted for 231 yards of offense and three touchdowns in the Irish’s win over the Vikings.

Kriewaldt finished with 182 yards rushing and 47 yards receiving for Freedom, which held Denmark to less than 100 yards of offense.

The Irish also picked off three Denmark passes.

Matt Wyngaard added 151 yards passing for Freedom.

Denmark 0 0 0 0 - 0

Freedom 7 20 6 7 - 40

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

F - Carter Kriewaldt 7 run (Nolan Phillips kick)

Second Quarter

F - Kriewaldt 9 pass from Matthew Wyngaard (Phillips kick)

F - Kriewaldt 38 pass from Wyngaard (kick failed)

F - Greg Westemeier 26 pass from Wyngaard (Phillips kick)

Third Quarter

F - Wyngaard 9 run (pass failed)

Fourth Quarter

F - Noah Heinke 3 run (Phillips kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: F - Kriewaldt 27-182, Wyngaard 11-54. D - Nolan Perry 10-25, Rheis Johnson 5-19.

Passing: F - Wyngaard 12-16-151. D - Lucas Miller 2-12-10.

Receiving: F - Kriewaldt 2-27, Westemeier 2-33, Owen Wedin 2-16, Levi Baumgart 2-16. D - Cole Czarneski 1-9, Jaycob Dittmer 1-1.

Xavier 49, Winneconne 14

WINNECONNE - Nate Twombly had another big game for Xavier, rushing for 157 yards on 22 carries and scoring a pair of touchdowns.

The win secured a playoff spot for the Hawks (5-3 overall, 4-2 Bay Conference) as well as at least a share of the Bay title.

Twombly scored on runs of 1 and 28-yards. Carter McGlone added 93 yards on 14 carries and also scored on a 36-yard run. Reed Hietpas added a pair of 2-yard scores with Matt Potter also scoring for Xavier on a 6-yard run.

Evan Mathe had 100 yards rushing to lead Winneconne and also scored on a 27-yard run. Brady Immel also had a short touchdown run for the Wolves.

Menasha 40, Sheboygan North 0

SHEBOYGAN - AJ Korth ran for four touchdowns and passed for another to lead Menasha in the shutout over the Golden Raiders.

Ian Dohms added a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and Parker Wienandt caught a 32-yard touchdown pass from Korth in the third.

The Bluejays outgained Sheboygan in total yards, 415-93.

Menasha 7 27 6 0 - 40

Sheboygan North 0 0 0 0 - 0

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

M - AJ Korth 11 run (Samuel Blansette kick)

Second Quarter

M - Korth 2 run (Blansette kick)

M - Ian Dohms 1 run (Blansette kick)

M - Korth 6 run (Blansette kick)

M - Korth 5 run (kick failed)

Third Quarter

M - Parker Wienandt 32 pass from Korth (kick failed)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: Menasha - Korth 16-117, Enock Mulungula 12-82, Dohms 7-55.

Passing: Menasha - Korth 7-14-0-161.

Receiving: Menasha - Weinandt 4-82. Ty Schwartzkopf 1-43.

Reedsville 28, Hilbert 21

REEDSVILLE - Dain Totten’s 3-yard touchdown run with 9:13 left in the game proved to be the game-winner in the Panthers’ victory over the Wolves.

Totten was a force, carrying the ball 29 times for 177 yards.

Austin Cullen led Hilbert with 105 yards rushing on 14 carreies. Matthew Sweere added 74 yards rushing.

Hilbert 0 14 0 7 - 21

Reedsville 0 14 6 8 - 28

SCORING PLAYS

Second Quarter

H - Matthew Sweere 8 run (Alexis Rojo kick)

R - Dain Totten 4 run (Ayden Sobo kick)

H - Austin Cullen 83 run (Rojo kick)

R - Cam Dvorachek 19 pass from Ryan Taddy (Sebo kick)

Third Quarter

R - Logan Lodel 17 pass from Taddy (kick failed)

Fourth Quarter

R - Totten 3 run (Sebo pass from Taddy)

H - Rojo 21 pass from Cullen (Rojo kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: H - Cullen 14-105, Sweere 12-74. R - Totten 29-177, Taddy 15-38.

Passing: H - Carson Grenzer 1-5-44, Cullen 1-1-21. R - Taddy 6-7-107.

Receiving: H - Rojo 2-65. R - Dvorachek 3-54, Sebo 1-21, Lodel 1-17, Maertz 1-15.

St. Mary Catholic/Valley Christian 56, Abundant Life/St. Ambrose 26

FOX CROSSING - Ashton Post rushed for 208 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Zephyrs to the win over the Challengers and in the process clinch the conference title.

Post scored on runs of 38, 2 and 50 yards.

Danny Griffith passed for 112 yards, with Atticus Johnson catching five passes for 85 yards.

Abundant Life/St. Ambrose 18 0 0 8 - 26

St. Mary Catholic/Valley Christian 36 0 12 8 - 56

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

SMC/VC - Atticus Johnson pass from Danny Griffith (kick failed)

SMC/VC - Ashton Post 38 run (2-point conversion)

SMC/VC - Ashton Post 2 run (2-point conversion)

SMC/VC - Samuel Todd 47 interception return (2-point conversion)

SMC/VC - Danny Griffith 20 run (2-point conversion failed)

Third Quarter

SMC/VC - Andre Birr 27 pass from Griffith (2-point conversion failed)

SMC/VC - Johnson 55 pass from Griffith (2-point conversion failed)

Fourth Quarter

SMC/VC - Ashton Post 50 run (2-point conversion)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: SMC/VC - Post 17-208, Griffith 5-39.

Passing: SMC/VC - Griffith 6-11-112, Garrett Weninger 2-2-18.

Receiving: SMC/VC - Johnson 5-85, Birr 2-37.

Coleman 42, Clintonville 16

COLEMAN - Will Bieber’s 99-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter got the Cougars off and running in their win over the Truckers.

Bieber would also score a touchdown on a 2-yard run and on a 22-yard pass.

Peter Kuchta led Coleman with 69 yards rushing.

Clintonville was led by Kade Rosenow with 293 yards passing. Samuel Wegener caught eight passes for 156 yards.

Clintonville 0 0 8 8 - 16

Coleman 8 16 0 18 - 42

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

CO - Will Bieber 99 interception return (Bieber run)

Second quarter

CO - Braxton Darga 2 run (Peter Kuchta pass from Trent Mongin)

CO - Bieber 22 pass from Mongin (Bieber run)

Third Quarter

CL - Kade Rosenow 4 run (Samuel Wegener pass from Rosenow)

Fourth Quarter

CO - Peter Kuchta 6 run (2-point conversion failed)

CO - Mongin 2 run (2-point conversion failed)

CO - Joe Olsen 15 pass from Mongin (2-point conversion failed)

CL - Wegener 16 pass from Rosenow (Jack Yaeger pass from Rosenow)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: CL - Zachary Spaulding 15-74, Rosenow 8-66. CO - Darga 10-47, Bieber 6-60, Mongin 6-39, Kuchta 13-69.

Passing: CL - Rosenow 26-33-293. CO - Mongin 4-4-84.

Receiving: CL - S. Wegener 8-156, Jordan Wegener 7-82, Kolton Barkow 2-12, Jace Schultz 1-12, Yaeger 1-25. CO - Mitch Van DeWalle 2-39, Bieber 1-22, Olsen 1-15.

Shiocton 41, Nekoosa 0

NEKOOSA - The Chiefs shut out the Papermakers to improve to 5-3 overall and even their record in the Central Wisconsin-Large Conference at 3-3.

Dion Helser opened the scoring for Shiocton with a 1-yard touchdown run and Dylan Herb caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Dawson Schmidt to give the Chiefs an early 14-0 lead.

After no scoring in the second quarter, Cade Stingle went off for three touchdown runs in the third quarter - two of them rushing for 47 and 6 yards, respectively, and another on a 37-yard punt return.

The Chiefs tacked on another 6-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

Shiocton 13 0 22 6 - 41

Nekoosa 0 0 0 0 - 0

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

S - Dion Helser 1 run (Bennett Schmidt kick failed)

S - Dylan Herb 8 pass from Dawson Schmidt (B. Schmidt kick)

Third Quarter

S - Cade Stingle 47 run (B. Schmidt kick)

S - Stingle 37 punt return (B. Schmidt kick)

S - Stingle 6 run (Herb run)

Fourth Quarter

S - 6 run (B. Schmidt kick failed)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: Shiocton - Stingle 10-87, Ilijah Sanchez 2-12. Nekoosa - Nashua Krcmar 19-55, Jonathan Wenzel 14-36.

Passing: Shiocton - D. Schmidt 16-20-0-151. Nekoosa - Krcmar 6-15-2-33, Eli Anderson 1-1-0-23.

Receiving: Shiocton - Herb 4-33, B. Schmidt 1-31, Cody Young 5-18. Nekoosa - Brandon Wintlend 1-23, Jordon Pasch 2-16, Francisco Vega 2-12.

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 41, Weyauwega-Fremont 19

WITTENBERG - David Gauderman scored twice on the ground and caught one of Nathan Waupekenay’s two touchdown passes to lead the Chargers.

Marshall Fraaza returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown and caught Waupekenay’s other touchdown throw. Coye Brillowski added a 15-yard touchdown run to end a 27-point opening quarter for Wittenberg-Birnamwood.

Brayden Arndt had a touchdown catch and run for the Warhawks. Cashten Hoffman accounted for Weyauwega-Fremont’s third and final score of the game on Kameron Zielke’s second touchdown pass.

Wittenberg-Birnamwood outgained Weyauwega-Fremont 502 total yards to 281, although the Warhawks called eight more plays than the Chargers, including a 351-97 advantage on the ground. The Chargers also racked up 12 penalties for 90 yards compared to only three for 15 for the Warhawks.

Turnovers proved to be a major factor as Weyauwega-Fremont threw four interceptions and fumbled twice, compared to just one lost fumble for Wittenberg-Birnamwood.

Weyauwega-Fremont 7 0 12 0 - 19

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 27 6 8 0 - 41

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

W-B - David Gauderman 20 run (Nathan Waupekenay kick)

W-F - Brayden Arndt 47 pass from Kameron Zielke (Dylan Anadell kick)

W-B - Marshall Fraaza 80 kick return (Waupekenay kick)

W-B - Gauderman 17 pass from Waupekenay (kick failed)

W-B - Coye Brillowski 15 run (Waupekenay kick)

Second Quarter

W-B - Fraaza 39 pass from Waupekenay (kick failed)

Third Quarter

W-F - Arndt 14 run (kick failed)

W-F - Cashten Hoffman 4 pass from Zielke (kick failed)

W-B - Gauderman 23 run (Waupekenay run)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: W-B - Gauderman 29-279, Bryson Schmid 3-22, Keegan Benbo 1-17, Brillowski 2-15. W-F - Arndt 6-39, Hoffman 13-31, Zielke 9-27.

Passing: W-B - Waupekenay 7-12-0-151. W-F - Zielke 16-38-3-167, Hunter Meisenhelder 1-3-1-17.

Receiving: W-B - Fraaza 2-99, Gauderman 3-29, Casey Kielman 2-23. W-F - Arndt 3-69, Nicholas Huebner 3-45, Hoffman 4-28, Meisenhelder 4-22.

BOYS SOCCER

Bay Port 2, Kimberly 1

SUAMICO - Dominik Dempsey scored the only goal for the Papermakers in their loss to the Pirates.

Both teams finished with five shots. Bay Port had three shots on goal while Kimberly had four.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Luxemburg-Casco Russ Fameree Classic

GIRLS

KIEL 31, TWO RIVERS 72, OCONTO FALLS 105, REEDSVILLE 127, LUXEMBURG-CASCO 130, SEVASTOPOL 179, CHILTON 220, SURING 228, STURGEON BAY 246, HOWARDS GROVE 323, KEWAUNEE 334, SOUTHERN DOOR 344, VALLEY CHRISTIAN 349, OCONTO 361, MANITOWOC LUTHERAN 363, WRIGHTSTOWN 368, NEWCHAA 441, RONCALLI 531

Top 10 finishers: 1, Mikaela Helling TR 18:40.79; 2, Lily Watson KIE 20:08.90; 3, Leah Patterson VC 20:28.63; 4, Addison Vogel KIE 20:31.79; 5, Allena O’Connell RE 20:43.09; 6, Lillian Larson KIE 20:43.97; 7, Olivia Stanley TR 20:44.78; 8, Hailey Helms KIE 20:47.46; 9, Hannah Ludemann OF 20:48.06; 10, Hannah Miller KEW 20:53.06.

BOYS

KIEL 60, TWO RIVERS 89, LUXEMBURG-CASCO 93, MANITOWOC LUTHERAN 125, OCONTO FALLS 133, CHILTON 134, WRIGHTSTOWN 175, KEWAUNEE 245, OCONTO 269, HOWARDS GROVE 271, SOUTHERN DOOR 284, NEWCHAA 290, RONCALLI 299, COLEMAN 320

Top 10 finishers: 1, Eli Gallagher TR 16:52.03; 2, Ethan Vander Meer KIE 16:53.77; 2, Brayden Yanda RON 16:58.65; 4, Pierce Arenz KIE 17:13.17; 5, Carson Kadow TR 17:15.56; 6, Ben Adams OF 17:16.87; 7, Spencer Thiry LC 17:19.96; 8, Aaron Stephany KIE 17:22.15; 9, Gabe Havel LC 17:29.31; 10, Brice Radant TR 17:30.99.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Appleton area