Gastonia, NC

Supporting Gastonia bond vote would make roads safer and better

By Robert Kellogg
The Gaston Gazette
 4 days ago
When we look at the local GO Bond referendum and issues that impact our communities in a very real and visible way, it is absolutely understandable to have a wide variety of opinions and emotions.

First and foremost, decisions need to be made and I would hope votes cast, based on fact and reason not hyperbole and inuendo. It's OK to kick the tires, look under the hood and give the car a test drive…that is what responsible and informed voters do.

It does not help when a public response is void of the rational debate and clear thought process needed for a community to make this type of heavy decision.

It deserves debate and conversation and it deserves factual information.

A recent letter to the editor addressing the bond referendum, stated that taxes were certain to go up and the council was reckless to suggest a bond referendum. It was also suggested that there are enough tax dollars to repair our roads and fix our crumbling infrastructure without the bonds.

Here are the facts:

  • The majority of transportation dollars that are allotted to municipalities for road repair and maintenance comes from the Powell bill, or otherwise known as the gas tax. Contrary to some public sentiment, these funds are not enough to cover local needs and there is not a lack of action on the local level. It is directly related to diminished travel, higher gas prices leading to less consumption and more fuel-efficient cars leading to a drastic reduction of tax dollars coming back into the community from the “Gas tax.” That is not anyone’s fault on the local level, just a state of reality.
  • The local city budget does have money allocated for roads and maintenance, but when you look at competing budgetary items (like public safety), the city does an outstanding job of trying to stretch these dollars and keep our city moving forward. There is nowhere else to take from to add to roads. nowhere that would make sense or keep our city safe and functioning.
  • There is also not a flurry of wasteful spending occurring within the city. certainly, there is room for improvement on every level of our governmental ladder, but our budgetary process and fiscal responsibility has been lauded and recognized with awards from the state. These folks in our finance department and within other departments do more with less every day.

Occasionally there is a study that is commissioned by the council. That is only after the specific area of expertise is outside the realm of our professional team. And it is only after careful vetting and conversation as to the value it will add to our community. Many of the studies that we vote on utilize grant money or other sources to pay for them. On the occasion when it is local tax dollars being spent, it is because the need is so great for solutions and direction that it has reached a critical point beyond our local scope of knowledge and professional insight. In other words, the public demand for action in that specific area has caused the response to seek solutions.The writer of this specific Op-Ed is right, there is a potential risk to the tax payer. And that is precisely why the information going out to the public explains in careful detail how the bonds work and the obligation within.The city projects that repaying the bonds would not involve a tax increase, unless revenues coming in greatly diminish or something catastrophic happens to cripple our budget. Yes, there is a slight risk, but there is also a current risk of roads in need of repair, sidewalks in need of safe crossings, manhole covers not securely even with the roads and intersections near schools in need of revamping.Those pose a very real risk every day as well.The question for voters is, which risk is greater and which option best suits them. And that becomes a private matter for them to decide.This is not a City Council forcing anyone to do anything they don’t want to do. The very act of making this a referendum is to include the public and leave it up to them to decide. I understand the financial burdens and economic uncertainty of the times we live in. Our community continues to feel those effects greatly.I also understand that there is no place to cut or no department to get rid of that would make sense or grant our community the needed funds to bring our infrastructure and roads up to a safer level.So, when you discuss this upcoming vote with your family and friends and debate the options we have as well as take a look at what sacrifices we might be willing to make for the things we want.Please look at the big picture and then vote according to your own solid, fact-based decision. It is your vote and your choice.I personally support the bonds and will vote for them. This should not be a divisive issue worthy of attacking people or placing blame. All communities across this nation have similar challenges and are seeking creative ways to make their roads and neighborhoods safer.Nobody is right or wrong with their vote and nobody is trying to pull the wool over anyone’s eyes. Vote the way you feel is best and if these bonds don’t pass, we will continue to look for additional ways to make dollars stretch.The choice is yours and I hope you will join me in voting yes! Our communities will be safer and our roads better for it.Robert Kellogg is a member of Gastonia City Council.

