ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Writer's Corner: 'Camping and Stuff'

By Subscribe
Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VqcKA_0iQwZ70O00

There are some recurring themes to my writing life. One is, “Our kids don’t want our stuff.” Another is, “We have too much stuff.” Additionally, “How do we get rid of our stuff?”

It’s all good. We have found the solution. We got a bigger car, so we can tow the camper we’ve discussed getting for the past five years.

Oh, the camper is glorious! It cost about 25% of our home’s value. And the new vehicle? That cost about 33%! Luckily, we have no mortgage, but in case we end up homeless, we’ll have choices.

The next undertaking is how to avoid putting ALL the surplus from our home, garage, and storage into a minimal-space camper. I already think we’ll need a bigger one, since I’ve found checklists online . . .and apparently we need to put a wiffle ball and bat, a guitar, and s’mores ingredients into the camper. We aren’t athletic, we don’t play guitar, and I’ve been known to eat all the components of s’mores before they ever made it to the campfire. I’m trying to eliminate some of the listed items. Scuba gear can safely be scratched, unless our GPS leads us into a lake.

I’m so utterly disappointed that Honey doesn’t want me to buy some neat stuff from Amazon. There’s a mini grill/toaster/coffee pot in a lovely shade of aqua I’m already in love with. We have points, it would be FREE! I’ve already been to B&G Discount for some bungee cords! They’re a surprise gift for him, since we’ll NEED them!

The list says we need wine and a corkscrew. Better not forget those. We probably do need toilet paper, and even dental floss, though probably not for the same purposes. We laughed at bringing party supplies, but if I find dinosaur-themed patio lights, Honey’s going to get a bonus gift with his bungee cords. I’m pretty sure we can get away without glow sticks and a cornhole game, but I’m concerned about what we do need to pack.

To my chagrin, we have several sets of queen-sized sheets. We have towels up the wazoo, technically speaking. Dishes? Two sets are currently in use; I can grab service for four from the cupboard without making a dent. Don’t get me started on coffee mugs, water bottles, or oven mitts. Usually I just grab dish towels instead, and boy, do we have those, too! The camper lacks an oven.

Condiments, seasonings, mixing and measuring stuff, even a small grill — got ‘em, got ‘em, got ‘em. What a bummer.

We’ll need to load in clothes. Heaven knows we have enough! We don’t need to purchase hangers. I never knew I’d need grief-support over consumer-deprivation. Darn that camper! We haven’t even taken our maiden voyage and I’m already broken-hearted over fitting in things we might need, like fishing poles, which we also don’t need to buy.

The camper doesn’t have a dishwasher. We probably don’t require dishwasher detergent. I’m trying to be super-prepared for all eventualities. There might not be stores wherever we’re going.

I’m going to let Honey worry about the jumper cables, sewer hose kit, emergency road kit, and so on. He can fit those in after I get the essentials done.

Bio: Cindy is a lapsed camper in her adult life. She remembers camping fondly, as someone else has always done all the hard work while she burned marshmallows in the fire. Tell her about your most memorable camping experiences at cmyr@aol.com.

Tip: Sometimes what you’re writing about is not really what you’re writing about. For example, I’ve written about all our surplus stuff when really I wanted to share the excitement of anticipated camping experiences!

Sturgis Writers’ Mill is a community of writers who constructively encourage, support and challenge each other as they discover their unique voices. Any opinion expressed is solely that of the author.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

'I Turned a Two-Storey Bus Into a Tiny House, Now It Makes Me $2,700 a Month'

I had been interested in building and renovating tiny houses for years. I grew up in Claremont, a city on the edge of Los Angeles, California and my dad taught as an elementary school teacher and amateur carpenter, so he taught me carpentry. I would often help build theater sets in junior high, high school, and college. Then, after college, I worked in video production for 10 years, but I became burned out from constantly sitting behind a desk.
ECONOMY
yankodesign.com

This bench and coffee table is an interesting place for transient people and things

Not all seats are meant to encourage people to lounge for hours, and not all tables are designed to be permanent homes for stationery or decorations. There is furniture that is meant to be a brief oasis of rest for a person on the move or a temporary holding ground for stuff in transit. Benches, stools, side tables, and even coffee tables are examples of such furniture with impermanent functions, providing a comfortable pit stop that doesn’t require a longer commitment of time and effort. Just because people and things often pass them by doesn’t mean they don’t need to be attractive and interesting, and this combination of a bench and a coffee table is one such curious twist that seems to contradict its very name.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Outdoor#Linus Camping#Gps#Honey
makeuseof.com

The Best Smart Fireplaces to Keep You Warm This Winter

Smart fireplaces are a great way to add both style and warmth to your home this winter. They offer a fun, interactive, and visually impressive element to any home and will light up your living area. Smart features make controlling your heating and display easy and convenient from the luxury...
ELECTRONICS
tinyhousetalk.com

Tall Guy’s Self-Built Tiny Home

Nick had always admired tiny homes, and with parents in the construction industry and some money in his pocket, he finally decided it was time to build one! He moved in around March of 2020, and has now enjoyed over two years living tiny. He’s quite tall, so he made...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Amazon
msn.com

How to wash pillows in a washing machine without ruining them

Not sure if you can wash pillows in a washing machine? You're not alone. While many pillows can be machine washed, that's not true to every pillow type, and there are certain rules to follow to make sure you don't end up ruining them (especially important if you've invested in the best pillows for your sleep setup).
LIFESTYLE
travelawaits.com

The 6 Best Heated Blankets To Keep You Cozy While Camping

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Autumn might have arrived, but that shouldn’t stop you from enjoying the great outdoors. Sufficient preparation for the changing temperatures means I can continue doing all of my favorite things, including hiking and camping, even as the leaves change and mornings begin to sparkle with frost.
LIFESTYLE
Yahoo!

Celebrate fall in style with Amazon's patio decor deals starting at just $15

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. Amazon is celebrating fall with incredible deals where you’ll find the highest-rated patio decor sporting amazing discounts that are hard to pass up. From outdoor lights to conversational furniture sets, you’ll find everything you need to transform your outdoor space into a dreamy autumn oasis on any budget. Be sure to act fast, because this patio sale won’t last for long.
SHOPPING
House Digest

Does Thread Count Really Matter With Your Sheets?

Shopping for new sheets tends to be a mind-boggling, overwhelming experience. Prices can range from $15 to $200 or more per set, depending on the quality (via U.S. News). And quality isn't so easy to determine when the packaging is loaded with buzzwords like cooling, thread count, and cotton blend. Once you decide on the type of fabric and its knit or weave style, you're still faced with the question of thread count. What does that even mean anyway?
LIFESTYLE
Yahoo!

Here's your guide to start meal-prepping on a budget

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. Sometimes it seems like we’re always on the go. From work to hobbies and errands, there’s so much to do in a day and so little time. Don’t let your busy lifestyle lead you to a consistent pattern of unhealthy eating. Sometimes after a busy day, you just want to pick up fast food for convenience — which is fine sometimes, but when done too much it could lead to health issues and drain your bank account.
LIFESTYLE
Family Handyman

How To Get Into Woodworking Without a Garage

If you’re interested in woodworking but fear you lack the proper space, don’t let it deter you. Whether you’re an apartment dweller or homeowner with an overstuffed garage, you can still tackle many types of woodworking projects. While living in a small apartment in New York City,...
INDUSTRY
intheknow.com

This sweet bus named Honey has been converted into a whimsical tiny home

When it comes to making the most out of a small space, it doesn’t get much sweeter than Scott and Ashley Mason’s (@thehivedrive) school bus home they call Honey. No amount of the 36 square (or honeycomb) footage goes wasted in this buzzing mobile home. On this episode of Dream Big, Live Small, the couple gives viewers a tour of their charming beehive on wheels.
TRAVEL
Sturgis Journal

Sturgis Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sturgis, MI from Sturgis Journal.

 http://sturgisjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy