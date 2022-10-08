Read full article on original website
WLUC
Nominations open for annual Folklife Award
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center needs your help with nominations for its Folklife award. The center is looking for nominations of individuals or organizations who promote or participate in U.P. folk traditions in their community. Whether it’s those who quilt, do traditional dance or make documentaries, all are accepted as long as it is promoting folklore in the U.P.
WLUC
Shiras Institute makes donations to Marquette Lions Club and Kids Cove Playground
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Board members from the Shiras Institute presented the Marquette Lions Club with a check for more than $8,000 Monday afternoon. This was the second check from the Shiras Institute for planned renovations at Marquette Lions Lakeside Park. With this donation, the Lions have met their goal...
WLUC
Marquette’s 14th annual Haunted Hayride creeping up on the calendar
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Take a look at this photo from Travel Ironwood. Around 700 people showed up for the annual Plaidurday picture op. Also happening in Upper Michigan... Marquette County Haunted Hayride preparations continue. Founder/organizer Andi Goriesky talks about the amazing effort of the participating organizations to keep this...
WLUC
National Disability Employment Awareness Month
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month. TRICO Opportunities, Inc. (TRICO) uses this annual recognition to celebrate the contribution workers with disabilities make and showcases supportive and inclusive employment practices and policies. You can also visit TRICO at their Facebook and Instagram pages.
WLUC
Revolve CC announces 2022 conference schedule
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Organizers of Marquette’s annual Revolve Creative Collaboration Conference (”Revolve CC”) have announced its 2022 conference schedule. On Nov. 4-5, Revolve CC will host four keynote speakers and two design paths: Ignite and Forge. Ignite aims to set your creativity ablaze with seminar-focused conversations about creative work. Forge focuses on making and workshop-like sessions.
WLUC
Marquette Regional History Center presents ‘History Comes Alive, an Evening at the Museum’ Wednesday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Regional History Center is bringing history alive and this time it’s for the adults. Wednesday night the History Center is hosting ‘History Comes Alive, an Evening at the Museum.’. Docents from the history center will be in costume, representing historical characters from...
WLUC
Marquette County Dispatcher retires after 25 years
Negaunee, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette dispatcher is retiring after a long eventful career. After 25 years Kristie Buruse expressed that it was time. Buruse now plans to spend her free time doing things like traveling. She also said she will still work now and then but nothing full-time. Buruse said she is looking forward to being a normal U.P. citizen.
WLUC
‘They’re going to have what they need’: Michigan Broadband opens new location in Escanaba
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Broadband now has offices in Escanaba and it’s celebrating bringing internet to rural areas. As announced by Senator Debbie Stabenow last week, Michigan will receive more than $250,000 to serve about 67,000 people, thanks to a U.S. Treasury grant from the Capital Project Fund.
WLUC
Marquette Haunted Hayride previews its annual event
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Haunted Hayride is getting ready to host its annual event at the Marquette County Fairgrounds. Or as they’re called this time of year the scare grounds. Coordinator Andi Goriesky says the event is more than just a spooky ride. “It is a...
WLUC
People get active for melanoma awareness at Up North Lodge
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County residents came out Sunday afternoon to walk, bike or run for a cause. The “Just Believe run” was hosted at the Up North Lodge and went around Shag Lake. The run is all about raising awareness of melanoma and giving back to the community. Participants who showed up early got a free skin check from Forefront Dermatology.
WLUC
State of Michigan report finds abuse and neglect at Mission Point in Hancock
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Mission Point Nursing and Physical Rehabilitation Center of Hancock has been cited for abuse and neglect following an investigation from the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. The 106-page report found the facility has “insufficient staff to meet resident needs,” based on three factors:...
WLUC
Marquette City Commission talks green futures
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission passed a lease agreement Tuesday with the Marquette Board of Light and Power (MBLP) to install electric vehicle charging stations in Marquette. The agreement calls for the installation of multiple charging stations around the city. This includes locations like Clark Lambros Park...
WLUC
Lakeview School students learn about fire safety
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Lakeview Elementary and Middle School learned the importance of fire prevention Tuesday. Firefighters from the City of Negaunee, Negaunee Township and Richmond Township took part in multiple demonstrations at both schools. “Fire can be scary [for kids] but it’s still a conversation that needs...
WLUC
UPDATE: Family of 6 displaced by Village of Laurium house fire
VILLAGE OF LAURIUM, Mich. (WLUC) - A family of six has been displaced after their house in the Village of Laurium caught fire Monday morning. The Salvation Army of Hancock is seeking donations to help. There are 4 adults, two children, and two small dogs. The Salvation Army said right...
WLUC
Hiawatha Music Co-Op to hold new season of Live at the Fold
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hiawatha Music Co-Op is bringing back a new season of Live at the Fold with a new twist. Attendees are now encouraged to bring their own food to enjoy while listening to music. The event will be held Thursday, Oct. 13 and doors will open at 6:15 p.m. with the performance starting at 7 p.m. at 1015 N Third Street in Marquette.
WLUC
Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours 2022
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s spooky season in the Upper Peninsula and the trick-or-treaters are gearing up for a candy-fueled Halloween evening. The following municipalities have set their trick-or-treating times:. Houghton. Treat Street - Along Shelden Ave. 10/22 4-6PM Residential - 10/31 5-8PM Marquette. Downtown - 10/29 4-7PM.
WLUC
Hancock’s Retro Rental and Repair is leveling up with new services
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - A Hancock-based business specializing in all things retro is making plans to expand its services. Since moving to the business in January, Retro Rental and Repair has offered a wide variety of video games, movies, and more for sale. They also provide space to play card...
WLUC
G’s Lakeshore Pizza getting ready to close for season at end of month
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s National Sausage Pizza Day!. TV6′s Tia Trudgeon celebrated by making a pie at G’s Lakeshore Pizza. The food truck owner Taylor Engebretson says most of her ingredients are made from scratched and sourced locally. If you’re not craving a ‘za or if...
WLUC
10-12-22: Calumet at Negaunee Volleyball; NMU Women's Soccer
Miner's Cup Preview between Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan and Top Plays from Week 7 of High School Football. Michigan Tech Homecoming sees comeback victory over Wayne State, NMU falls against Davenport, College and High School Volleyball. Updated: Oct. 8, 2022 at 12:01 PM UTC. The teams came in ranked...
WLUC
Dryland Dash kicks off dog race season at Negaunee Township Park
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Mushers gathered at the Negaunee Township Park for the final day of the sixth annual Dryland Dash Dog Race on Sunday. Fifty-three racers competed on rig, scooter, bike and canicross with one, two, four and six dog teams through one and two-mile courses. The total times are calculated from both days of the weekend with the total purse given to winners $2,500.
